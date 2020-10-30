Nation
Northern Govs Urge Tolerance, Love At Maulud
The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called for tolerance and love among Nigerians as Muslims, the world over, mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman of the forum made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, yesterday in Jos.
He said that all muslims should use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.
According to him, the current situation in the country calls for sober reflection and the need for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming the various challenges in the country.
The chairman also urged Nigerians to pray for wisdom and guidance to enable leaders to serve the people through programmes and policies that would alleviate poverty and improve their wellbeing.
Lalong also called for calm following recent events, assuring that government was taking all necessary measures to address the issues raised by the Nigerian youth.
He appealed to the youth to resist the temptation of engaging in destruction of property which, according to him, only impedes development.
Nation
LASG Approves Reopening Of Schools, Nov 2
The Lagos State Government ( LASG) has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2.
The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this in her office in Alausa, said the year had been fraught with many unprecedented developments.
She said that the happenings in the year regrettably led to the frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions.
“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar.
“ However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students and parents as paramount.
“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she said.
Adefisayo, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period.
She also urged the schools to continue to maintain safety and observe good hygiene at all times in terms of COVID-19.
Nation
Policemen Lament Non-Payment Of Ondo Guber Election Allowances
Some Police officers in Oyo State deployed for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election have decried non-payment of their allowances, 19 days after the poll.
The officers who spoke on condition of anonymity made their plight known to journalists yesterday in Ibadan.
One of the officers said the Police Headquarters, Abuja, sent a signal that they would be paid before deployment, but failed to do so till now.
“The non-payment of the election allowance affected the officers who were posted to Ese-Odo Local Government area of Ondo State,” the aggrieved officer said.
Another officer said that the personnel deployed for election duty in Ondo State used their personal money through out the election with the expectations that the money would be refunded.
The officer called on the police authority to come to their aid and ensure that their election allowances were paid and not to give room for any foul play.
The officer said that some colleagues deployed to Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. during the election had been paid.
“No single officer among the 300 people deployed to Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have been paid.
“We are calling on the police authority to pay our allowances and let it not be promise and fail as usual,” the officers said
However, the Police Public Relations Officers in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, told newsmen that it was not the command that was handling the payment but the headquarters.
Nation
Group Charges Muslims To Pray For Peace
The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON), an NGO, has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid el Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of the country.
The Coordinator of the Federation in Osun, Mr Ibrahim Olayinka, made the appeal in a media briefing interview in Osogbo, saying the prevailing situation in the country required divine intervention.
Olayinka said that the current situation in the country has become worrisome and the birthday of Prophet Mohammed was an auspicious occasion for prayers to be raised for Nigeria.
“ The current crises in Nigeria necessitate the need to go on our knees as Muslims and Christians and pray for the country .
“ The unity of this country means a lot to every Nigerian and we must strive to protect it from the hands of ill- wishers who are bent on destroying what our heroes past have laboured for,” the coordinator said.
He enjoined workers to pray for wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country to the path of greatness in spite of the current agitations from diverse majority .
Olayinka implored the president to implement the demands of the ENDSARS protesters in order to sanitise the police force of corruption and other vices.
The FIWON coordinator noted that it was only in the atmosphere of peace and unity could Nigeria experience growth and prosperity.
He also tasked Muslims in the country to cultivate the virtues of love, patience and perseverance as depicted by the Holy Prophet, when alive.
