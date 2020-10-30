Entertainment
Impact Of Covid-19 Lockdown On Nigerian Entertainment Industry
The Nigerian entertainment industry in general has experienced substantial negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic since President Muhammadu Buhari first announced a 14-day national lockdown on March 31, 2020, which abruptly halted the activities of the industry across the country.
Those immediately impacted by the lockdown directive include the Nigerian film industry and it’s workforce as movie theatres have been shutdown, art exhibitions, musical concerts and comedy shows either cancelled or postponed, while tourism, arts and culture were equally hit badly by the lockdown.
Other entertainment outlets like amusement centres, parks, nightclubs that largely survive on daily basis were also affected.
In the movie industry, many Nigerian film makers including Omoni Oboli who was shooting a new TV series “Last Year Single’’ had to halt the production abruptly. The Covid-19 pandemic has no doubt sparked a dramatic first for movie industries across the world. As the lockdown persists, film makers are screening their movies for free on online platforms like You Tube.
As cinemas and movie theatres remain closed across the world, the global box office revenues have dropped significantly, while movie streaming site owners rake in huge cash flow, film exhibitors are counting their loses
Cinemas Exhibitors Association Of Nigeria (CEAN) in a recent report online stated that they had lost as much as 30 per cent of the weekend revenues since January 2020. According to the report, between January 17 and 19, Nigerian cinemas grossed N 75.9 million, the figure dropped by 20.8 per cent to N60.1 million by the first weekend of February
At the beginning of March, the figure dwindled further to N 54.9 million and two weeks after, the figure stood at N 45,283.647.The Nigerian Cinema Exhibitors and Operators (NCEO) noted that the industry’s revenue dropped by as much as 30.65 per cent between January and March 2020 and there is no respite for now as the Corona virus has already taken toll in the industry.
The music clan is not left out of the dwindling revenue saga in the industry as numerous music events, including music festivals, concert tours and award shows have been cancelled or postponed, while some musicians and composers were able to use the time to create works, they were flow on effects on many supporting people who relied on performers for their income. Several album releases have been delayed as well.
There is no aspect of the Nigerian music industry that was not affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. According to a recent report on line, the most obvious though are the big names, Davido,Asa and Sinach, who had to postpone their tours and of course the cancellation of big shows like Gidifest. Many music video shoots and recording sessions have also been put on hold.
If anything, this season is challenging Nigerian musicians to think out of the box to remain relevant and make some income for as long as the lockdown persists. Many Nigerian musicians especially the A-listers have lost a lot of money already.
Recently, music executive, Jude Okoye of the defunct P Square advised his colleagues to brace up for a long holiday and a year without live shows, it might however be longer, that is if a new study published in the journal science by epidemiologists from Harvard T.H.Chan School of Public Health is any thing to go by.
According to the study, in the absence of a vaccine or any effective treatment for corona virus, social distancing measures affecting gatherings like concerts may need to be delayed into 2022. This means that many musicians might be unable to hold shows and concerts until 2022,that is almost two years from now.
As Nigerian entertainment continues to be affected by restrictions in response to the outbreak of Covid-19,the practitioners are moving to stream performances instead of physical shows. Take Nigerian comedian, Ay Makun for instance, who decided to host his annual comedy show, ‘Ay Live’, from the confines of his sprawling Lekki mansion on Instagram live with one guest, fellow comedian, Funny Bone.
The concert received a lot of positive reactions on social media and has been uploaded on Ay’s You Tube channel for fans to enjoy on demand. Ace Nigerian musician ,2 Baba, also held an e-concert on Instagram on April 12, just as several Nigerian DJs have also jumped on the trend.
Some popular night clubs in Port Harcourt and Lagos are also starting to stream live shows in their entire club session on You Tube, Facebook and Instagram on Friday and Saturday nights. Now more than ever, music streaming services like Spotify, Amazon music, You Tube, Band camp, sound cloud and Tidal are experiencing huge numbers of subscription and down loads across the world.
Tourism and Aviation are among the hardest hit by the lockdown and travel restrictions have caused huge slump in demand among travellers, mostly the local and foreign airlines suspended operations with all the airports under lockdown by the federal government. As of March 2020,the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had reported an estimated revenue loss of N252 billion in the sector globally under Covid-19.
In the hospitality sector, it is no secret that the sector has been equally hit by the pandemic with many of the employees either out of work or losing hours due to travel restrictions as a result of the shut down of businesses and social distancing. The hotels have been experiencing very low patronage, in fact multi- billion naira worth of deals have been lost in the sector according to online reports.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Freedom Park’s 10th Anniversary Postponed To Honour Victims
Koffi Idowu-Nuel, otherwise known as Koffi Tha Guru, a comedian, actor and singer, has said that the Freedom Park’s 10th Year Anniversary Comedy Night has been postponed to honour those who died in #EndSARS protests.
In an interview with newsmen, Koffi Guru said that the comedy, music and other activities to mark the event were earlier billed for October, 28.
“It is with deep regret and respect for those who lost their lives in the #EndSARS protests that we have to postpone the event till it is most convenient to laugh again.
“We take cognisance of the sad development that occurred precisely last week, which is still very fresh in our memories. We are indeed sorry for the inconvenience.
“Besides, there is curfew in town now and we cannot afford to go contrary to the state government’s directive because it will not be convenient for people to make it,” he said.
According to Koffi, the comedy, music and other events showed earlier slated for 6pm would have featured Alibaba, Gbenga Adeyinka, MC Abbey, Omobaba, Akpororo, Efe Warriboy, MC Shaggy and others.
“It was meant to be a fun-filled and laughter event as veterans and rising stars in the comedy and music sector would have been on ground to entertain the audience,” he added.
Koffi Tha Guru, who is also an Ambassador of Peace, urged all Nigerians to be positive minded and contribute their quota towards national development.
Entertainment
CIG Seeks Govt’s Assistance For #EndSARS Protests’ Victims
The Creative Industry Group (CIG), has appealed to the three tiers of government to assist people whose property were looted or destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
The CIG’s President, Felix Duke, made the appeal in an interview recently.
Duke noted that the Curiousity Underwears owned by Nollywood star and CIG Executive member, Lilian Bach, was among shops burgled by hoodlums on October 21 at the Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere Lagos.
He regretted that many Nigerians were affected by looting and destruction by the hoodlums.
According to him, business owners are still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are begging government at all levels to find ways to assist those whose property were looted or vandalised by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.
“This is very important because without tangible assistance or compensation, it will be very difficult for them to rise again and sustain staff under their employments,” Duke told.
He disclosed that Bach was out of Nigeria when the looting occurred.
“In the CIG, we believe that a pain to one is a pain to all; so, we are deeply touched by the unfortunate incident that happened to one of our own, Lilian Bach.
“We sincerely sympathise with her because her shop was burgled by hoodlums, goods were taken away and other things that the hoodlums could not steal were destroyed,” he said.
Bach had taken to her Instagram page to regret the situation, saying that hoodlums had put many Nigerians in huge debts through the looting and destruction.
Entertainment
Nollywood Actors, Actresses Lead EndSARS Protests
Top Nigerian entertainers have been lending their voices to the endSARS protests in Nigeria. In the eleven days since the protest commenced, top Nigerian entertainers have made major moves in ensuring that their voices are in solidarity not just with the protesters, but against the system needing reform.
In no particular order, here is a list of Nollywood stars actively protesting.
Genevieve Nnaji: The revered film maker has been very vocal about her stand on the protests since its inception days ago.So far, she has remained active on twitter with tweets reiterating the demands of the people. In addition, the actress wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Toyin Abraham : After her daylong episode with aggrieved twitter users, the actress took to the streets of Ibadan where she is currently filming to speak up against police brutality, but it doesn’t end in the streets for Abraham. The actress has been actively sharing air time to online protesters. Recently, she engaged NIDCOM chairperson, Abike Dabiri via twitter on Nigerians in Cairo, who were arrested for protesting.
Let the whole world know that the peaceful protesters in Cairo were arrested by Nigerian Embassy, another case of you people failed us again.
Ken Erics: Amid the actor’s offline and online protests,he has been very vocal about his personal experience with officers of the now defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) as a youth corp member. The actor shared on Facebook how he was arrested and detained for one week and how the trauma nearly ruined his life.
Omoni Oboli,Uche Jombo and Chioma Akpotha: It has been the whole nine yards for the colleagues turned close friends since the protests began, the actresses have taken to sensitising market women protesting at popular spots and providing funded refreshments for protesters.
Kate Henshaw : From joining other protesters at major protest spots, Henshaw has also lent her resources to supporting the online protests with tweets, retweets and Free airtime for users.
Funke Akindele-Bello: While the filmmaker has been quite vocal, she has also taken the extra step to provide online protesters with airtime.
Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD):The veteran actor is currently flooding his Instagram account with useful information on the SARS protests
