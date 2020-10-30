Fire Guts Petrol Tanker, Trucks In Lagos

The Senate has condemned the proposed siting of 20 projects in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State where the Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, hails from.

The Senate Committee on Power expressed the dissatisfaction while scrutinising the 2021 budget proposals of the Rural Electrification Agency.

Members of the panel identified 20 rural electrification projects of various sums, ranging between N20 million to N52 million in the 2021 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly.

They expressed dismay that the record indicated that only one of the electrification projects for 2021 in the entire South-South geo-political zone was proposed to be sited in Delta State.

The Managing Director of the REA, Ahmad Salijo, presented and defended the budget before the Senate Committee on Power, which has Senator Gabriel Suswam, as chairman.

The Senators identified uniform allocation of N52 million for various projects across the geo-political zones and faulted the essence of executing less than 2 kilometres ones for over five years.

The Tide learnt that trouble started when a member of the panel from Taraba State, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, drew the attention of his colleagues to the lopsidedness in the distribution of the projects.

He specifically said the budget proposal was fraught with uneven distribution of mini-grid power projects for rural communities, alleging that many of them were concentrated in the Minister’s LGA.

Yusuf said, “It is not just the N52million but if you look at from number 85, N30 million, N20 million, N40 million and they are all concentrated in one local government Area.

“That is the Minister’s LGA. Twenty projects are in Lau Local Government Area. I am not challenging him but I am sure.”

Another member of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah accused the Minister of allegedly violating his oath of office if he approved the siting of the projects in his LG