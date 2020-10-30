Niger Delta
Federal Poly In A’Ibom Resumes, Nov 2
The Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State, has announced the resumption date for academic activities in the institution.
The management disclosed that Monday, 2nd November, 2020 is officially the resumption date.
Consequently, all students are expected to check their various departmental notice boards for the revised academic calendar.
In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr Manasseh Umoette, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, guidelines for COVID-19 protocols must be fully observed. The statement further disclosed that management has already procured some pharmacological and non-pharmacological facilities to combat COVID-19 infection.
The statement noted that visitors who did not have any official business to transact in the Polytechnic would not be welcomed.
The statement reads in part, “academic activities will resume in the Polytechnic on Monday, 2nd November, 2020. All students are requested to resume lectures on that date. They are expected to check their various departmental notice boards for the revised academic calendar.
“Management has declared a “no mask, no entry” policy, thereby making the use of face mask in the Polytechnic mandatory. COVID-19 Protocol Monitoring and Enforcement Committees are to enforce compliance among staff, students and visitors. The Polytechnic has procured some pharmacological and non-pharmacological facilities to combat COVID-19 infection.
“Visitors who do not have any official business to transact in the Polytechnic will not be welcomed.”
Okowa Presents N378.48bn ‘Budget Of Recovery’ For 2021
The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has presented the Appropriation Bill of N378.48billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for consideration.
Presenting the budget christened, “Budget of Recovery’’, last Tuesday, in Asaba, the governor disclosed that the Bill was made up of N207.52billion for Capital Expenditure and N171.32billion for Recurrent Expenditure.
He said that capital expenditure constituted 54.76 percent of the Budget while 45.24 per cent represented recurrent expenditure, and explained that the allocations were consistent with his administration’s agenda of spending more on projects and programmes that would impact directly on socio-economic wellbeing of Deltans.
The 2021 budget is N96.2billion or 34.05 per cent higher than the N282billion revised approved budget of 2020.
The governor said that the 2021 budget proposals reinforced the state government’s commitment to road infrastructure, education, health, job and wealth creation programmes as the principal-drivers of the ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda.
According to him, N113billion, representing 89.94 per cent of the capital budget is allocated to the economic sector while N35billion is allocated to the social sector; the administration sector got 10.93 billion and the regional sector, N42billion.
“In 2021, we propose to spend N66.66billion on Road Infrastructure; N6.79billion on Health; Education will gulp N23.55billion; Agriculture, N2.04billion and Water Sector, N1.83billion.
“Job and Wealth Creation Bureau will gulp N1billion and Youth Development, N1.25billion. These key sectors are very essential in our 2021 budget,” Okowa said.
He said that budget, which was derived from the state’s 2021-2023 FSP/MTEF, was anchored on crude oil production benchmark of 1.86 mbpd, oil price of $40 per barrel, exchange rate of N379 per dollar, national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of three per cent and 11.95 national inflation rate.
He disclosed that since 2015, his administration had progressively increased its annual spending on education infrastructure and would continue to scale up investments in the sector as the state continued with plans to establish nine new technical colleges to take off in the 2021/2022 academic session.
The governor pointed out that due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy, government spending was severely hampered and that Delta was no exception.
He, therefore, stated that “the proposed 2021 Budget for Delta is primarily focused on protecting and supporting our people in a COVID-19 environment, accelerating infrastructural renewal, incentivising growth, enhancing job creation, engendering social inclusion and developing sustainably.
“Overall, the proposed 2021 Budget is predicated on inclusive economic growth that is sustainable and people-centred, with strengthening fiscal sustainability through increased efficiency in spending, improved revenue mobilisation and debt sustainability.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Diri Swears In #EndSARS Protest Panels
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has noted with satisfaction the conduct of the #EndSARS protesters in the state, saying they were peaceful and mature in making their demands.
Governor Diri commended the peaceful disposition of the youths on Wednesday while inaugurating the panels on Judicial Inquiry On Police Brutality and that on Security and Human Rights at the Executive Chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa.
Governor Diri, who had penultimate weekend nominated himself as the chairman of the special security and human right panel, one of the two EndSARS protest panels set up last week during their inaugurations this Wednesday replaced himself with the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN serves as Secretary.
Justice Y.E. Ogola,(rtd) was sworn-in as chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality while Mr Alaowei Opukuma is to serve as Secretary.
Other members of the Judial panel on Police Brutality include Assistant Commissioner of police (rtd), Mr Arthur Andaowei, while Mr Fortune Alfred and Ms Perelade Demanch are to represent the civil society respectively.
A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, says that the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Bayelsa State Council, Mr Samuel Numonengi and Mr Gosel Newman of the National Human Rights Commission were also sworn-in as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.
Further Information made available to The Tide by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted the Governor as decrying the criminal aspects of the protests in parts of the country while expressing appreciation to the protesters in the state for their orderly conduct, which has ensured that the state remained peaceful and without any violent incident.
Governor Diri stated that he immediately adopted the demands of the protesters as a sign of his commitment towards a speedy resolution of the issues raised, promising to support the panels to succeed,just as he charged members to do a thorough job, noting that with the calibre of persons in the panels justice would be served.
“The EndSARS protest has swept round our country. Lately, the criminal part of it was noticed. However, in our dear state, Bayelsa, the protesters have been civil, calm and very peaceful”, Governor Diri said.
“During the protest, they demanded the setting up of these panels that we inaugurated today. I adopted all of their demands on behalf of the government of Bayelsa State.The duty that has just been bestowed on you as members requires justice, equality and your full commitment. Knowing the calibre of people in the panels, I have no doubt in my mind that you will serve justice and equity”, he added.
The terms of reference of the panel of inquiry on police brutality are to receive cases of alleged brutality by the police and any other security agencies; evaluate the validity of the information received; and make recommendations for the compensation of victims if any.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
One Killed As Cultists Ambush A’Ibom Women Farmers
One person is feared killed and few others injured in Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as suspected cultists attack some women on their way to farm.
It was gathered that the women were ambushed after leaving the internally displaced camp where they had taken refuge to get food from the farm.
Over 300 persons have been displaced following activities of cultists in the area and have relocated to Ikot Ibritam in the OrukAnam LGA.
A victim, Aniema Etuk, said she and others were waylaid by the cultists when she went to the farm to harvest yam for the family.
Etuk, who is still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in Uyo, said on Wednesday that she was beaten up and hit with machete.
“I am a widow. I fled from Inen Ikot Offiong when activities of the cultists became unbearable. I ran away the day cultists set the police post ablaze. The building was close to my house.
“On Monday my children were very hungry and I went to the village around 10am to bring food items from my farm. The cultists stopped me close to my house. Two of them brought out machete and cut my back, leg, hands and all parts of my body.” she said.
