World 100m Champion Banned For Two Yrs
World 100m champion, Christian Coleman, has been banned for two years after missing three drugs tests.
The 24-year-old American, who is suspended from 14 May 2020, will miss the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer.
Coleman won 100m gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.
The indoor 60m world record holder has 30 days to file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).
Two-time world champion Coleman, who also won 4x100m relay gold in Doha, was provisionally suspended in June after missing a third test in December 2019.
Three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period can result in a ban of up to two years
Coleman did not contest his first missed test on 16 January 2019 but disputed his filing failure on 26 April 2019 and whereabouts failure on 9 December.
The investigation into his rule violations said there was no suggestion he had ever taken a prohibited substance.
However, Coleman’s attitude towards his anti-doping obligations was described as “entirely careless, perhaps even reckless”.
According to the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) out-of-competition testing guidelines, athletes are accountable for missed tests if they are not at their specified location for the one-hour period they have stated. The tester must wait for the full 60 minutes before leaving.
Coleman said he was Christmas shopping “five minutes away” from home, and that the tester made no effort to contact him during his third whereabouts failure.
He also said on social media that he would be “willing to take a drug test every single day for the rest of my career” to prove his innocence.
Doping control officers said they waited outside for a full hour, ringing and knocking every 10 minutes.
The AIU said shopping receipts belonging to Coleman suggested he was “obviously” not at his home for the entirety of the one-hour period.
The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) initially charged Coleman with missing three drugs tests in 12 months, before his world 100m victory in September 2019.
It withdrew the case after it was proved there had been a filing irregularity regarding the date of the first missed test.
Champions League Is Our Competition -Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s forward, Thomas Mueller, has said that the Champions League holders are “happy to be playing in our competition again” ahead of their group-stage game at Lokomotiv Moscow.
Bayern visited the Russian capital last night looking to build on a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in last week’s Group A opener.
“We’re happy to be playing in our competition again,” Mueller told a pre-match press conference.
“We want to continue the flow we currently find ourselves in.
“We’re confident, the team is in form, the omens are positive.”
Bayern, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, have reached the Champions League knockout stage in each of the last 12 seasons.
“Bayern are always among the favourites, we are always in the mix in spring,” added Mueller, who has won the European Cup twice with the Bavarian giants.
“At the moment, we feel very, very strong, but that won’t help us in March and April when it comes to the knockout stage. However, I have faith in the club and the team.”
Lokomotiv had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Salzburg last week before suffering a shock defeat in the Russian Premier League by Rotor Volgograd.
But Bayern boss Hansi Flick had warned his side not to be complacent against a team who finished bottom of their group last season and in the 2018-19 campaign.
“(Lokomotiv) are one of the most in-form teams in the Russian league,” he said.
“They have conceded the fewest goals and have some great attacking players in (Fedor) Smolov and Eder. We need to stay alert and focused.”
Lokomotiv coach Marko Nikolic said his side would go into the game with a point to prove.
“Our attitude is good. We are facing the best team in Europe, so what kind of attitude can we have? We are very happy for a chance to play against such opponents,” he said.
“Scepticism is always there, but it’s not my job to answer the critics who don’t believe in us.”
At the end of the encounter last night, Bayern maintained winning streak with a 2-1 victory in Moscow.
46 Nations Back CAF Boss For Second Term
A letter has been sent to Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad from 46 of the 54 member associations requesting him to run for a second four-year term.
President of Southern African football body COSAFA, Philip Chiyangwa, confirmed to Tidesports source that a letter supporting Ahmad had been delivered to the former Malagasy politician.
The presidency election is scheduled for Rabat next March and the 60-year-old has until November 12 to decide whether he will seek re-election.
A simple majority — 28 votes if each association participates — is required to win the election but no official has announced their candidacy.
Algeria, Botswana, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe were the eight nations not included in the letter of support.
Ahmad scored a stunning victory three years ago over incumbent Issa Hayatou, a Cameroonian who had ruled African football for 29 years.
The letter praised Ahmad, but made no mention of various controversies surrounding him, including being probed by the FIFA ethics committee for alleged financial irregularities, which he denies.
At the request of Ahmad, FIFA sent secretary general Fatma Samoura to CAF headquarters in Cairo last year to assist for six months in the running of the organisation.
English FA Launches New Diversity Code
England’s governing Football Association (FA) unveiled a new diversity code yesterday in the hope of ensuring more ethnic minority candidates land senior jobs within the sport.
The Football Leadership Diversity Code will ask clubs to achieve targets in both coaching positions and significant management roles.
Although the new code is currently voluntary, 42 clubs from across the Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have signed up to its provisions.
Former Chelsea and Celtic defender Paul Elliott, head of the FA’s inclusion advisory board, said: “Many clubs are already doing good work in this area and we have been pleased to see football stand together this year to challenge the injustice we are seeing in society.
“However, positive and tangible action is required to drive change and take the next step.”
Under the code, clubs will be expected to make 15 percent of new executive positions available to people from minority backgrounds.
Gender diversity is also part of the code, with 30 percent of new appointments in senior leadership positions to be female candidates.
Meanwhile women’s football clubs will be expected to have at leats 50 percent female coaching staffs.
In men’s professional football, 25 percent of new hires will be of black, Asian or mixed heritage.
If applicants meeting the job specifications apply, interview shortlists will need to have at least one male and one female black, Asian or of mixed-heritage candidate.
