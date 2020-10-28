Wike Urges LG Chairmen, Youths To Fish Out IPOB Members

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged the 23 local government council chairmen, and youth leaders in the state to fish out members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The governor has also warned that any council chairman that allows IPOB to hold processions and hoist its flag within their jurisdiction in Rivers State, risk sack.

He made these assertions during a meeting with all the 23 local government chairmen, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and youth leaders at Government House, in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The governor described Rivers State as the most accommodating state for all Nigerians.

To buttress this, Wike stated that there has never been any historical incident of different ethnic groups clashing and killing each other in the state as has been witnessed in other parts of the country.

“We can never be against any ethnic group. We can never do that.We have lived in harmony with the Igbos, the Hausas, and the Edo people. Everybody that comes to this state; we have lived in harmony with. And so, Nigerians must commend Rivers State as a place where you have never had problem between this group and that group”, he said.

Wike, however, maintained that while the people of Rivers State believe in the unity of the country, they would not allow criminals under the aegis of a terrorist group called IPOB to continue to threaten the stability of the state.

“There is one terrorist group they call IPOB. I did not declare them terrorist group. The court declared them terrorist group! Not me. The Federal Government declared them a terrorist group. IPOB cannot use Rivers State to be a place where they will be launching attacks. If you allow that, your future, your children’s future is gone”, he said.

Infuriated by IPOB’s effontery to hoist its flag in Oyigbo, the governor directed the council chairman to ensure there was no occurrence of this treasonous act again.

“Go to Oyigbo, and see what they have done. Destroyed the court! What did the court do? See the soldiers they killed and burnt! See the policemen they killed and burnt, and then, you say people should sit and fold their arms?”

The governor, while calling for vigilance on the part of Rivers people, however, warned sternly that IPOB members should not delude themselves because Rivers State cannot be colonised or annexed by any group, particularly, while he is still the incumbent governor of the state.

He asserted that Rivers State can never be annexed to any state, to any zone.

According to him, Rivers State is Niger Delta, and will remain in Niger Delta.

He explained that while every Nigerian was allowed to reside in Rivers State, those who wish to do so must live in peace with the people of the state.

“Igbos are living and doing their businesses here, and they will continue to live and do their businesses here. We support that.

“But that terrorist group called IPOB cannot determine what happens in our state. It will never happen, and we must not allow it to happen”.

Wike charged all chairmen of councils, youth leaders, CDCs to go into their various communities and identify all those IPOB members.

He emphasised that nobody of Igbos extraction legitimately residing and doing business in the state must be harassed.

“But there are criminal elements that we must not allow, and the criminal elements are those who said they are IPOB members. The Federal Government has proscribed them, and I have banned them from operating in this state”, he said.

He called on the people to defend the territory of Rivers State and ensure that no part of the state is annexed by a criminal organisation or terrorist gang.

“We cannot allow it. All our vigilante groups must be encouraged. Everybody must be at alert. Work with the security agencies to make sure nothing called IPOB exists in this state. No procession. Not even a meeting anywhere. Identify where they hold meetings, and report them accordingly”, he directed.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Ohia Prince Obi, lauded the governor for interfacing with the youths as this would give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

The Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, Comrade Chijoke Ihunwo’s appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike for clemency for wanted Stanley Mgbere, who led IPOB members to attack the palace of the King of Onne, was rejected.