Rivers
RSHA Backs Govt’s Proscription Of IPOB
In view of the prevailing security situation in the state and the country in general, the principal officers and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, have thrown their weight behind the proscription of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra( IPOB).
Against this backdrop, they called on the people of their constituencies to maintain peace and desist from being misled by those who do not mean well for the state.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani who during a press conference, last Monday read a statement jointly signed by the 32 members of the House condemned the violence that was orchestrated by members of the proscribed IPOB and other miscreants that has led to loss of lives and properties in the state.
Rt .Hon. Owaji-Ibani said the lawmakers jointly stood with the governor in his efforts to maintain peace especially the revalidation of the proscription of IPOB.
The speaker said the House supported all peaceful agitations and called on those who have used the opportunity of the protest to commit crime to have a change of heart in the interest of all.
He expressed the House’s sober mood consoled with the families of all those who lost their loved ones during the protest .
Rivers
Police Vow To Dislodge IPOB In Oyigbo …Confirm Seven Deaths In Attacks
The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to dislodge the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from their strongholds in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, gave the assurance, last Monday, while briefing journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters on the attack on police stations and arrest of the perpetrators of the attack in Oyigbo.
Mukan said that the command had discovered that Oyigbo was a stronghold of IPOB in Rivers State, and was doing everything humanly possible to flush them out of the area.
“As we speak, there is relative peace in Oyigbo Local Government Area, as we continue to closely monitor the area amidst the curfew, because that axis of Oyigbo has been discovered as stronghold of IPOB in the state.
“Necessary measures have already been taken: there is Joint Task Force with military there. By the grace of God, IPOB strongholds in Oyigbo will be finally dislodged soon,” the CP disclosed.
The command also paraded 21 suspected members of IPOB arrested in connection with the attacks on Oyigbo, Afam, and Umuebulu police stations, as well as the attempted attack on Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Mukan also confirmed that seven persons, including three police officers were killed in the attacks.
Four out of seven persons killed were suspected to be members of the IPOB, who died during the exchange of gun-fire at Oyigbo.
Mukan identified the three police officers to include the APC driver attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), Inspector Sunday Dubon; an officer attached to 19 PMF on special duty at Oyigbo, Sgt. Swawale Ornan; and a serving officer in Afam Police Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, Sgt Umunna Uchechukwu.
He stressed that two police officers among the three victims were killed and burnt to ashes, while the other was killed with both his hands and legs cut off and then burnt to ashes.
The CP further disclosed that three police stations under Oyigbo Area Command were razed, while one police station was vandalised.
Mukan reiterated the command’s commitment to rid the state of all manner of crimes and criminality, promising to sustain the existing peace in the state.
He appealed for the support and cooperation of the public to reduce the crime rate in the state to the barest minimum.
Enoch Epelle
Rivers
One Confirmed Dead In Bille Piracy Attack
The body of a victim of last Sunday Bille Sea Piracy attack has been found.
Cousin of the victim, Asatubo Kemuek told The Tide yesterday that the body of Tamunoemi Kemuel was found along the river early morning yesterday.
Asatubo Kemuel who was one time Chairman of Bille Community Development Committee lamented the frequent attack of sea pirates on its indigenes along the sea route.
“For now we are at the mercy of sea pirates. Last Sunday they struck a passengers’ boat and took away their valuables and even the speedboat was taken away”, he stated.
He recalled that the victim, Mr. Tamunoemi Kemuel was returning to Port Harcourt from Bille Town when he met his sudden and untimely death.
According to him, the late Kemuel was a father of six whose last children include a set of twins whose birth took place about a month ago.
He used the medium to call on the State Government to intervene and put a stop to the excesses of the Sea Pirates in the Bille – Port Harcourt water route.
He said, “ pirates’ activities are now very regular due to the absence of security checks on our water way. Enough is enough for Bille people’s lives matter”.
Rivers
Varsities In Rivers Postpone Exams
The curfew imposed on Port Harcourt and its environs has compelled the Rivers State University and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to postpone their on-going examinations
No new date has been announced for the resumption of the examinations.
The Rivers State Government imposed the curfew last week after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
Registrar/Secretary to the Senate of the Rivers State University, Dr Sydney Enyindah, said in a statement issued in Port Harcourt last Monday that the suspension of the examinations became necessary so as to allow candidates to comply with government’s directives on the curfew and to ensure their safety.
“Following our earlier announcement postponing some examinations in the on-going first semester examination, it has become necessary to postpone all the remaining parts of the first semester examinations,” he stated.
In another statement, Registrar at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Mrs Hope Kue-Ikoro, said the Senate had approved the postponement of the final year examinations earlier schedule to hold between October 26 and November 2.
She added that a new date for the examinations would be announced soon.
