Business
IPMAN Warns Against Panic Buying Of Fuel
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned motorists against panic buying of its products, assuring that there is enough fuel on ground.
IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, said that the long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.
Yakubu told The Tide source in Abuja yesterday that, “there is no fuel scarcity; just that some fuel station owners are scared of their property being damaged’’.
“People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground.”
Yakubu also advised the masses to shun violence and embrace peace for a better economy.
Some of the motorists said they just noticed the long queues and decided to top up.
A taxi driver, who identified himself as Abdullah Hamza, said he had to buy fuel to be able to do his business in case there was scarcity.
“I pray that the government arrest these hoodlums disturbing the peace of the nation.
“ I was scared of coming out but I am the bread winner of my family and they must eat,” Hamza said.
The Tide learnt that there were queues at Shema filling station, AA Rano Oil, Conoil, Mobil, Dan Oil Plc, NNPC Petrol Station, Rain Oil and Gegu filling station, all along Gwarimpa, Kubwa expressway, yesterday.
Business
EndSARS: Bank Closure Leaves Customers Stranded In Abakaliki
The continued closure of commercial banks in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in the wake of the violent EndSARS protests in the city, has left many bank customers stranded and frustrated.
The Tide reports that banks in Abakaliki closed for business on Monday, when the protest assumed a violent dimension, with the torching of private and public property.
The Tide source who visited some automated teller machines (ATMs) in the city, reports that they were not dispensing cash, an indication that they were not loaded with cash.
It was learnt that banks decided not to open to public to avoid being attacked by hoodlums.
The protesters razed down the Central Police Station, Onuebonyi and destroyed public buildings as well as private and public vehicles in the city.
The Tide also learnt that major roads in Abakaliki were yesterday barricaded by security operatives deployed to strategic locations in the city to help bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, a cross-section of the residents has decried the alleged hijack of the otherwise peaceful EndSARS protest by suspected hoodlums.
Speaking in separate interviews with The Tide source, the residents called on the security agencies to take immediate steps to bring the crisis to an end.
A bank customer, Mrs Grace Okome, said that the protest had lost its essence and now posed serious threat to the nation’s economy and security.
“Look at how we are suffering. Even in your street, you are not safe. Crime is now on the increase.
“The worse now is that there is no money because the banks are not working and one cannot withdraw money through the ATMs.
“The violent protest has done more evil than good to the people. Everybody is frustrated.
“Even when you have the money, it’s still difficult to buy anything because of the high cost of commodities in the market,” Okome said.
Another customer, Mr Chimaobi Okafor, regretted that he could not withdraw money to meet his needs because the ATMs were unable to dispense cash.
“I have visited four to five banks but none is working.
“The protesters are heartless. How can they be destroying private and public property in the name of protest.
“Positive change does not come in an atmosphere of chaos and disorder.
“See how people are suffering. From curfew to where we are now, no access to our own money in the bank”, he lamented.
Business
TUC Leader Urges FG To Open Up Economic Space
A national leader of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and former Chairman of TUC in Rivers State, Comrade Chika Onuegbu, has called on the Federal Government to open up economic space if the myriads of problems facing the country must be addressed.
Onuegbu noted that there was so much hunger and frustration in the land, adding that the inflation rate in the country has gone up to as much as 13 percent.
The TUC leader who disclosed this during a media interaction in Port Harcourt on Monday, noted that the Social Investment Programme embarked by the Federal Government did not get to the people it targeted.
According to him, poverty in the land is on the increase as many people and households have lost their means of livelihood through the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the issue of poverty should be addressed frontally.
Onuegbu, who is an economist by training, also said that the use of palliatives can not address the problem of poverty in Nigeria.
He pointed out that insecurity and corruption are the key drivers of poverty in the country.
According to him, insecurity has affected agricultural development in the country, as those that depend on agriculture for living can no longer go to the farm for fear of being attacked by bandits and terrorists.
“What is happening across the states in Nigeria is very disappointing. Places like Platue State, Taraba, among others, where many depend on agriculture can no longer go to the farm because of insecurity.
“All these looting you are hearing about now are borne out of hunger and frustration, as means of livelihood is no longer guaranteed, the economy is in distress and inflation rate has gone up high.
“What we need to do now is to open up the economic space, and also put in place reforms in our electoral system, so that people can choose who they want as their representatives for good governance.
Business
Okowa Presents N378bn Budget For 2021
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday presented the 2021 budget of N378 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.
Okowa, while presenting the budget, christened “Budget of Recovery”, said that the figure was N96.1 billion higher than the revised 2020 budget of the state.
He said that the budget was made up of N171.2 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 45 per cent and N207.2 billion capital expenditure, representing 54 per cent.
Okowa explained that the recurrent expenditure was higher than the N152 billion of the 2020 revised budget.
He added that the 2021 capital expenditure of N207.2 billion was also higher than N129.8 billion of the 2020 revised budget.
“The revenue to fund the 2021 budget will be sourced from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), statutory allocation, Value Added Tax and other capital receipts,” he said.
He said that the budget would focus primarily on protecting and supporting the people of the state in a post COVID-19 environment, accelerating infrastructure renewal, enhancing job creation, and engendering social inclusion among others.
“Overall, the 2021 budget, tagged the Budget of Recovery, is predicted on inclusive economic growth that is sustainable and people centred with programmes and policies which would help to increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under various jobs and wealth creation programmes among others,” he said.
On the implementation of the 2020 budget, Okowa said that the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the year.
He said that the global surge in infections and fatalities meant that resources, time, personnel and energy were devoted to containing the virus, establishing new medical facilities to house the infected.
Trending
- Editorial2 days ago
Buhari, Save Nigeria Now
- Politics2 days ago
Wike Imposes Curfew In Parts Of Rivers State
- Politics2 days ago
‘Why Senate Suspended Buhari’s Aide, Other INEC Nominees’ Confirmation’
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Cautions Fayemi On Violence
- Business2 days ago
Activist Faults CBN’s Gold Order To Zamfara
- Politics2 days ago
End SARS Protest, A Wake-UP Call – Okorocha
- Business2 days ago
Bayelsa Govt Set To Boost Agriculture
- Politics2 days ago
Dep Speaker Sues For Peace