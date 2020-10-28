City Crime
#EndSARS: Attacks On Policemen Worry NHRC …As Probe Begins
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), yesterday, expressed concerns over reports of attacks on police stations and law enforcement agents, including police officers in different parts of the country.
A statement by the NHRC’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Fatimah Mohammed, stated that the commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said this while reacting to cases of “civil attacks on police personnel and wanton destruction of property at some police stations in some states of the federation”.
It stated that such “heinous crime has no place in modern history, and therefore, should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country”.
Ojukwu noted that the commission was receiving petitions of attacks on security personnel “for onward investigations and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate government agencies for compensations or prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law”.
He recalled that the NHRC had up an Independent Investigative Panel to probe complaints of rights violations and brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) but maintained that “two wrongs cannot make a right”.
He added that “aggrieved persons who have an opportunity to take their complaints and petitions to the Independent Investigative Panel set up by the commission to hear complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS should do so without further delay”.
Ojukwu noted that the establishment of panels of inquiry by the state governments across the 36 states “is a welcome development to complement the efforts of the Federal Government that already established the Independent Investigative Panel midwifed by the NHRC.”
City Crime
Anti-Corruption War: NASDRA Wants FG To Deploy SST
The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has urged the Federal Government to make use of Space and Science Technology in fighting corruption and other problems in the country.
NASRDA’s Acting Director-General, Dr Francis Chizea said this in a statement last Monday in Abuja.
“Space and science technology has the capacity to help tackle corruption and key societal problems in Nigeria.
“NASRDA is engaged in research and development, capacity building in science, engineering and administration for sustainable development in Nigeria,” he said.
Chizea said that the agency was also providing support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption which has affected lives and systems in African countries.
“Corruption has continued to have devastating effects on the lives of the vast majority of the population in Africa, while its various causes are numerous and similar among African countries.
“Advances in space, science and technology have led to unprecedented and rapid access to vast amounts of data on societies, the economy and the environment.
“In keeping up with this development, governments, organisations and citizens across the globe are currently in new state of experiment and innovation adaptation.
“The data revolution which refers to both quantities of data now available and technological innovation has the potential to tackle key issues in the society including corruption,” he said.
Chizea said that access to information and transparency which were needed for democracy and good governance could help fight corruption and ensure a level playing field for both government and citizens.
He said that NASRDA plans to hold the National Space Dialogue between December 2 and December 4 in Abuja, to discuss the emergence of space tools, its relevance and applications for anti-corruption detection and prevention.
City Crime
Foundation Gives Award To OSPAC Commander
The Rivers State University Students’ Foundation, has honoured the Elele Security Planning Advisory Committee Commander, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi with an award.
The Coordinator, Rivers State University, Students Foundation, Comrade Osanma ThankGod, while presenting the award in Elele at the weekend, remarked that it was based on the awardee’s contributions to peace and harmony in Ikwerreland and beyond.
Osanma noted that the award was intended to encourage him do more in maintenance of peace in Elele and the entire Ikwerre land.
He explained that the fight against crime which the likes of Wosa and other notable Ikwerre sons had decided to engage to bring peace to troubled communities should be lauded and supported. He said the award was in recognition of his pacifist virtues.
Osanma further said the peace which residents of Elele and beyond were enjoying was due to the arrival of the local vigilante called OSPAC.
He described Wosa as a fearless and humble man who had contributed immensely towards the development of Ikwerreland.
Earlier, the awardee, Hon. Wosa Iheanyi said he had been humbled by the award coming from the student body.
Wosa thanked the students for the singular honour done him, and noted that it would spur him to do more in making sure that crime and all forms of social vices that had bedeviled Elele and its environs were eradicated.
He said what gave him joy was that agrarian families who practise subsistence farming in the community and other residents could carry out their duties without molestation.
The Elele OSPAC Commander said his group would continue to work with the police and other security agencies to eradicate crime so that residents could sleep well.
Wosa dedicated the award to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon Samuel Nwanosike.
He said any achievement recorded must be attributed to the executive chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council as well as the ordinary people.
Wosa praised Hon. Nwanosike for his efforts in ensuring security which created room for the massive development in the entire local government.
City Crime
Rivers Monarch Cautions Youths Against Lawlessness
Youths in Evo Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been charged to jettison all forms of lawlessness, and do well to showcase behaviours that will project them as ambassadors of peace.
King Leslie Eke, Eze GbakaGbaka, gave the charge while inaugurating the interim executive of Evo Youth Council in his palace in Woji Community, recently.
King Eke noted that the best way to carry oneself was to embrace peace and not to act in a brazenly violent manner.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji XII said that since no meaningful venture could be achieved via violent means, it would be nicer to handle such without regard.
He stressed the need for the youths to be law-abiding if they planned to succeed in any endeavour.
The Nyerisi Mbam Oro -Evo and Eze Oha III of Evo Kingdom, also cautioned the youths against the danger of abusing the opportunity given to them by means of creating problems and confusion in the Kingdom.
“ Don’t use the the opportunity given to you to create problem for yourselves and others. Don’t also use such an opportunity as a means of scamming people, insulting constituted authorities and your fellow youths in the Kingdom”, he warned.
As leaders of tomorrow, he further tasked them on the need to be supportive of the state government’s policies and programmes in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Development.
“You must at all times ensure that there is peace, unity, growth and development in Evo Kingdom, Obio/Akpor and Rivers State at large, engage in meaningful activities, create an enabling environment where other clans and community youths will benefit”, he pleaded.
However, he charged them to learn how to build, produce and promote activities capable of enhancing their socio- cultural heritage and the mother tongue.
To make a good mark in their tenure, the royal father, pointed out that they must also focus on youth development programmes, leadership initiatives, vocational training opportunities, entrepreneurship, private partnership, value re-orientation and launchpad activities.
