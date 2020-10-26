PHCCIMA Boss Tasks Stakeholders On Second Phase SEEFOR Programme

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says her passion is to lift young people from poverty.

Dr Banigo disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Acting Regional Manager, South-South of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Pacqueens Irabor, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

The Deputy Governor said, “we must lift up our young people and young adults out of poverty, financial, physical, spiritual and mental poverty. We want to give them the mind-set that they can do it”.

According to Dr Banigo, with the support of the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike her office held a Six week, skills acquisition training in collaboration with Redemption Ministries, where over 3,677 trainees were empowered with 12 different entrepreneurial skills across three local government areas, using 44 facilitators as well as people from the Central Bank and Micro Finance Agency at the end of which starter packs were given to some of them.

“We cannot let them go, we cannot let them fall off the cliff, we have to empower them in a sustainable way that is why we tried to reach out to the Bank of Industry and the Bank of Agriculture as well. For farmers our focus is to give them something that will keep them progressing, we are happy that quite a few of them are doing very well with the skills they acquired. These are the kind of people we really want to encourage. We are happy that you can assist us to develop common manufacturing pools, for instance these beneficiaries have been registered in 57 co-operatives in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry,” she further stressed.

The Deputy Governor who encouraged youths to be creative with what the Almighty God has deposited in them said: “Let them know it is not all about Government work and politics, they have so much that God has put in them that they can use for themselves and others, to be a blessing to their community and to be a blessing to others.”

She said Governor Wike had provided an enabling environment for businesses to flourish in the state. “As the Chairman of the Ease of Doing Business Council, I know how much he has improved the business climate in areas of tax reforms, where people can pay their taxes without going through middlemen and also the general infrastructural development in the State that has enabled businesses to thrive it is a great positive”, she quipped.

Dr Banigo who expressed delight with the role the bank of industry is playing in the development of the economy, noted that the mandate of the Bank which is to increase the Industrial landscape across the nation and expand the business climate, opined that a country that is not able to manufacture what they are using can never really develop.

“This has been the bane of our nation, that we have put aside manufacturing and industry we have preferred to be middlemen instead of using what God has given us to be creative, God has given us the brain to be creative that is what the youths are now showing us”, she stressed.

Earlier, the Acting Regional Manager, South-South, Bank of Industry, Mr Pacqueens Irabor, had informed the Deputy Governor that they were at the Government House to fashion out ways on how to collaborate with the State Government in the quest to develop Rivers State, noting that the Bank of Industry is all about promoting productivity.