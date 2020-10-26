NSF: ‘COVID-19’s Effects Won’t Derail My Team’

Secretary of Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu- Poku, has said that the effect of COVID-19 Virus will not affect his team at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged EDO “2020”scheduled to hold in Edo State.

Lulu-Poku disclosed this yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, though the virus came and put everything on hold, his athletes had prepared adequately, saying that, technical and physical preparations were put in place to fortify the team ahead of the fiesta. This happened before the lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the virus.

“ It is true that the virus came with serious crisis,but the preparation we have made so far, still remains. There is no doubt that the athletes are still in shape and physically fit for the competition”, Tekena Lulu- Poku said.

The scribe noted that athletes were also training individually, during the crisis period to keep fit and as well prepare themselves further against hurdles associated with the competition.

“With this level of readiness, l can comfortably say that the athletes are set for the competition and would do well at the NSF, when the chips are down,” Lulu- Poku said.

He said the association has already screened and picked athletes to represent the state at the EDO 2020 Festival, saying that the body would make do with the list of athletes on ground.