OSCARS Approves Pidgin English As Foreign Language

Top Nigerian entertainers have been lending their voices to the endSARS protests in Nigeria. In the eleven days since the protest commenced, top Nigerian entertainers have made major moves in ensuring that their voices are in solidarity not just with the protesters, but against the system needing reform.

In no particular order, here is a list of Nollywood stars actively protesting.

Genevieve Nnaji: The revered film maker has been very vocal about her stand on the protests since its inception days ago.So far, she has remained active on twitter with tweets reiterating the demands of the people. In addition, the actress wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Toyin Abraham : After her daylong episode with aggrieved twitter users, the actress took to the streets of Ibadan where she is currently filming to speak up against police brutality, but it doesn’t end in the streets for Abraham. The actress has been actively sharing air time to online protesters. Recently, she engaged NIDCOM chairperson, Abike Dabiri via twitter on Nigerians in Cairo, who were arrested for protesting.

Let the whole world know that the peaceful protesters in Cairo were arrested by Nigerian Embassy, another case of you people failed us again.

Ken Erics: Amid the actor’s offline and online protests,he has been very vocal about his personal experience with officers of the now defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) as a youth corp member. The actor shared on Facebook how he was arrested and detained for one week and how the trauma nearly ruined his life.

Omoni Oboli,Uche Jombo and Chioma Akpotha: It has been the whole nine yards for the colleagues turned close friends since the protests began, the actresses have taken to sensitising market women protesting at popular spots and providing funded refreshments for protesters.

Kate Henshaw : From joining other protesters at major protest spots, Henshaw has also lent her resources to supporting the online protests with tweets, retweets and Free airtime for users.

Funke Akindele-Bello: While the filmmaker has been quite vocal, she has also taken the extra step to provide online protesters with airtime.

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD):The veteran actor is currently flooding his Instagram account with useful information on the SARS protests