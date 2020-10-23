Nation
Lagos Probes Lekki Toll Plaza Incident
The Lagos State Government is to set up a panel of inquiry into the Lekki Toll Plaza incident that resulted to large-scale destruction of property and killing of many protesters.
On October 20, #EndSARS protesters were reportedly attacked by armed security officials at the Lekki toll gate, stoking massive destruction of property in parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.
Speaking in a television interview in Lagos yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanyo-Olu, said the investigation would enable the state “to unravel the whole gamut of the incident’’.
He denied the involvement of the state government in the incident, stressing that he could not have ordered armed men into the incident as he was not within its command chain.
The governor said that he had not been able to get across to President Muhammadu Buhari since the incident, disclosing that two telephone attempts he made last Wednesday did not get across to the president.
He said that the state government could not respond appropriately to the mayhem across Lagos last Wednesday, because five fire service stations were destroyed, their vehicles burnt and firemen attacked.
Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s building in Lekki had also been destroyed by hoodlums.
He said that he could not fathom the agenda of the hoodlums in destroying public buildings, public transport buses, banks, court buildings and the palace of the Oba of Lagos.
The governor said that having state police would have helped in dealing with the mayhem as state police was about community policing, identifying troublesome individuals and black spots within a community.
He said that agitation for the setting up of state police predated his inauguration as governor but that he would continue to agitate for the establishment of one.
Sanwo-Olu said that the 10,000 operatives of the state’s Neighbourhood Watch could not deal with such breakdown as they were limited to information gathering.
He said that the state had not started counting its losses but was working hard to put the incident behind.
The governor said he had started consultations with the 1,500 community development associations in the state and engaging traditional rulers as well as opinion leaders across the state to bring the crisis to an end.
Nation
Kwara Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality Assures Of Justice
The Kwara State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality will discharge its duties without fear or favour to ensure victims get justice.
The Chairman, Justice Tunde Garba, Rtd, made this known in Ilorin at the inaugural meeting of the panel.
“The panel will ensure justice for those who have lost their lives and properties as a result of the high handedness, brutality and carnage by security agents,” he said.
Following the directive of the National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara constituted the panel on the alleged police brutally in the state.
“The panel will work with specific terms of reference given to it . We look forward to the cooperation of the people to ensure that justice is dispensed accordingly and on merit,” he said.
Other members of the panel are AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi, representing Civil Society Organisations; Hajiya Fati Audu, representing Communities; and Mrs Jumoke Olaoye, representing National Human Rights Commission.
Others are, Idris Gana, representing Ministry of Justice; Hassan Yusuf, representing Civil Society Organisation; Kauthar Adeyi, Nafisat Buge and Bilikis Salaudeen, all representing the youth”, said the statement.
Justice Garba also said that the panel would also evaluate evidence presented and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints
“The committee is also expected to recommend compensation, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate”, he said.
The chairman said that details of the various channels, such as electronic and print media through which the Panel can harvest petitions and complaints from the public will be made available soon.
Nation
#EndSARS Protests: Group Condemns Destruction Of Public, Private Businesses
The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students group, has condemned in strong terms, the continuous destruction of public and private businesses and property across the country.
The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement in Enugu, yesterday.
According to Okereafor, this will affect Nigerian youths more as many who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless.
The PSM boss also urged all stakeholders in nation building to preach peace and not war at this time.
He, however, called on politicians and politically-exposed Nigerians to desist from inciting the youths to violence.
Okereafor said: “The attention of PSM has been drawn to the recent developments in Nigeria, with regards to the renewed #ENDSARS campaign.
“As progressives, we condemn, in totality, police brutality and all forms of extortion and oppression of students and youths in the country.
“PSM also condemns, in totality, the killing of peaceful protesters, mostly youths, at the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos State by men of the Nigerian Army. We pray to Almighty God to grant them eternal rest.
“PSM, as partners in progress for a better Nigeria, is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Commander of the Armed Forces to, as a matter of urgency, address the nation as his long silence is already doing more harm than good.’’
Nation
SDP Cautions Protesting Youths, Urges Peace
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State yesterday, cautioned Nigerian youths, especially Lagos youths against destruction of lives and property accompanying #EndSARS protests.
The SDP, in a statement by its Lagos State Chairman and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Femi Olaniyi and Mr Obinna Obichukwu respectively, urged aggrieved youths to desist from all acts capable of endangering lives and property of the citizens.
The statement said: “There is no doubt that in the recent times the happenings in our political and governance spaces have actually caused political unrest both to the government and the governed.
“The party leadership commends the peaceful protest by the youth to demand better governance from our leaders and office holders.
“We, however, regret the unfortunate situation where miscreants and hoodlums have hijacked the peaceful exercise to unleash mayhem on the innocent and peaceful protesters and vandalising both private and public property.
“We, therefore, call on the members of our great party, the youths and Lagosians to please desist from any act that is capable of further endangering the lives and property of the citizens.”
The party called on the Federal and Lagos State governments to urgently fish out those security personnel involved in the shooting of unarmed Nigerian youths at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
“We demand that they be tried and prosecuted according to the relevant laws and be made to face the law”, it said…
“We believe that the souls of our fallen youths and comrades are calling for justice and that justice is what we want and demand from the government.
“We, the party equally mourns and sympathises with the families of those that lost their loved ones in the struggle. Our prayers and thoughts are with you in this trying moment.
“We pray that almighty God will grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and as well grant their souls peaceful rest,” it said.
According to the statement, SDP is within this struggle for a better future and a country we can call our own.
