Nation
Military Lists Gains Of Operations In S’West, S’South
The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operations AWATSE and Delta Safe have intensified the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the South-West and South-South zones.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this yesterday in Abuja while giving the weekly update on the activities of the military across theatres of operation.
In the South-West, Enenche said the troops of Operation AWATSE arrested two suspected oil thieves at Agala 1 and Ilado areas of Atlas Cove in Lagos State.
He said that the suspects were caught with products suspected to be stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
In the South-South, Enenche disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe, had continued to checkmate and frustrate the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs.
He said the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER, on October 16, discovered and immobilised an illegal refinery containing 321,500 litres of illegally refined oil products in Rivers.
According to him, the illegal site was discovered at Tuma Creek in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.
He also disclosed that troops of FOB Bonny patrol team destroyed another illegal refinery containing 54,000 litres of crude oil at Dabara Creek in Bonny Local Government Area of the state.
The coordinator stated that Gunboats of FOB IBAKA impounded 1,637 bags of 50kg smuggled rice in a large wooden boat along Utan Iyata Creek from the Republic of Cameroon on October 17.
He added that the team also intercepted and arrested a small sized wooden boat laden with 33 drums of PMS with two suspects at Mbo River on October 20.
According to him, the suspects are currently in custody and will soon be handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.
Enenche explained that the military was working with other security agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ensure proper coordination of its activities
He said that all the impounded smuggled rice were handed over to the Customs while drug related cases were handled by NDLEA.
“Overall, the Military High Command commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resoluteness, determination and loyalty.
“They are equally encouraged to remain unwavering and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.
“ The general public are hereby reassured that the Nigerian Military will continue to tackle the security challenges to ensure that normalcy is attained in all the geo political zones of the country,’’ he said.
Nation
Lagos Probes Lekki Toll Plaza Incident
The Lagos State Government is to set up a panel of inquiry into the Lekki Toll Plaza incident that resulted to large-scale destruction of property and killing of many protesters.
On October 20, #EndSARS protesters were reportedly attacked by armed security officials at the Lekki toll gate, stoking massive destruction of property in parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.
Speaking in a television interview in Lagos yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanyo-Olu, said the investigation would enable the state “to unravel the whole gamut of the incident’’.
He denied the involvement of the state government in the incident, stressing that he could not have ordered armed men into the incident as he was not within its command chain.
The governor said that he had not been able to get across to President Muhammadu Buhari since the incident, disclosing that two telephone attempts he made last Wednesday did not get across to the president.
He said that the state government could not respond appropriately to the mayhem across Lagos last Wednesday, because five fire service stations were destroyed, their vehicles burnt and firemen attacked.
Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s building in Lekki had also been destroyed by hoodlums.
He said that he could not fathom the agenda of the hoodlums in destroying public buildings, public transport buses, banks, court buildings and the palace of the Oba of Lagos.
The governor said that having state police would have helped in dealing with the mayhem as state police was about community policing, identifying troublesome individuals and black spots within a community.
He said that agitation for the setting up of state police predated his inauguration as governor but that he would continue to agitate for the establishment of one.
Sanwo-Olu said that the 10,000 operatives of the state’s Neighbourhood Watch could not deal with such breakdown as they were limited to information gathering.
He said that the state had not started counting its losses but was working hard to put the incident behind.
The governor said he had started consultations with the 1,500 community development associations in the state and engaging traditional rulers as well as opinion leaders across the state to bring the crisis to an end.
Nation
Kwara Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality Assures Of Justice
The Kwara State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality will discharge its duties without fear or favour to ensure victims get justice.
The Chairman, Justice Tunde Garba, Rtd, made this known in Ilorin at the inaugural meeting of the panel.
“The panel will ensure justice for those who have lost their lives and properties as a result of the high handedness, brutality and carnage by security agents,” he said.
Following the directive of the National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara constituted the panel on the alleged police brutally in the state.
“The panel will work with specific terms of reference given to it . We look forward to the cooperation of the people to ensure that justice is dispensed accordingly and on merit,” he said.
Other members of the panel are AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi, representing Civil Society Organisations; Hajiya Fati Audu, representing Communities; and Mrs Jumoke Olaoye, representing National Human Rights Commission.
Others are, Idris Gana, representing Ministry of Justice; Hassan Yusuf, representing Civil Society Organisation; Kauthar Adeyi, Nafisat Buge and Bilikis Salaudeen, all representing the youth”, said the statement.
Justice Garba also said that the panel would also evaluate evidence presented and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints
“The committee is also expected to recommend compensation, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate”, he said.
The chairman said that details of the various channels, such as electronic and print media through which the Panel can harvest petitions and complaints from the public will be made available soon.
Nation
#EndSARS Protests: Group Condemns Destruction Of Public, Private Businesses
The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students group, has condemned in strong terms, the continuous destruction of public and private businesses and property across the country.
The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement in Enugu, yesterday.
According to Okereafor, this will affect Nigerian youths more as many who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless.
The PSM boss also urged all stakeholders in nation building to preach peace and not war at this time.
He, however, called on politicians and politically-exposed Nigerians to desist from inciting the youths to violence.
Okereafor said: “The attention of PSM has been drawn to the recent developments in Nigeria, with regards to the renewed #ENDSARS campaign.
“As progressives, we condemn, in totality, police brutality and all forms of extortion and oppression of students and youths in the country.
“PSM also condemns, in totality, the killing of peaceful protesters, mostly youths, at the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos State by men of the Nigerian Army. We pray to Almighty God to grant them eternal rest.
“PSM, as partners in progress for a better Nigeria, is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Commander of the Armed Forces to, as a matter of urgency, address the nation as his long silence is already doing more harm than good.’’
Trending
- Education5 days ago
FG’s Teachers Scheme: Don’t Pay For Enlistment, RSUBEB Boss Warns
- Maritime5 days ago
BRT Operator Suspends Services, Blames Protests
- Editorial3 days ago
That FG’s Package For Teachers
- Politics5 days ago
PDP ’ll Not Lose Any S’South State Again – Orbih
- Education5 days ago
UNIPORT Appoints NIMASA DG As Governing Board Chairman
- Politics5 days ago
Bauchi Gov Swears in 20 LG Chairmen Head Of Service
- Politics5 days ago
Govs Worried About Discontent In Nigeria
- Politics5 days ago
Igbo Already Projecting For Actualisation Of Igbo Presidency In 2023 -Ezeife