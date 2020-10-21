News
Zamfara Gold Bar: N’Delta Youths Demand Direct Sell Of Oil …Threaten Fresh Attacks On Oil Facilities Over #EndSARS
The Niger Delta youths under the umbrella bodies of ‘Young Democratic Movement’ and ‘South-South Youth Assembly’ have called on the Federal Government to allow the region to directly sell its oil as it recently allowed Zamfara State to sell its gold.
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, recently sold gold bars to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) worth about N5billion.
Irked by such move by the governor, the Niger Delta youths in a world press conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday, said if the Federal Government fails to accede to their demands within one week they would stage a protest that would draw the attention of the international communities.
Speaking through the Leader, Young Democratic Movement (YDM), Kuseme Idiong, and Speaker, South-South Youth Assembly (SSYA), Comrade Victor Thompson, the youths also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the states as it is the case with oil derivatives from the Niger Delta region.
The youth groups insisted that the gold found in any state belongs to the Federal Government, the revenue generated from such mineral resources like gold should be shared among all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), just as it is done with the Niger Delta oil.
The text partly reads, “The state government has no such audacity to sell gold bars to the apex bank worth close to about N5billion. The Federal Government must allow Niger Delta to directly sell her oil just as the recent case of Zamfara gold bar.
“For the record, Item 39 under the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) states that mines and minerals including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are exclusively under the control of the Federal Government.
“The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007, which was passed into law on March 16, 2007, to repeal the Minerals and Mining Act, No. 34 of 1999 to regulate the exploration and exploitation of solid materials in Nigeria vested the control of all properties and minerals in Nigeria in the state, and prohibit unauthorised exploration or exploitation of minerals.”
They also urged the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly to revisit the derivative funds’ formula for oil-rich Niger Delta states noting that ‘oil-producing states are fed below the 13% derivation.’
Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has said that it would resume hostilities in Niger Delta region, if Federal Government refuses to address the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.
The group made its position known in a communique read by its Leader, ‘Gen’ Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, and made it available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
The group warned the Federal Government not to commence the military operation ‘Crocodile Smile’ in the Niger Delta, if it fails to meet the demands of the protesting youths in the country.
The statement reads: “We will engage the troops attached to the proposed operation ‘Crocodile Smile’ and resume attacks on some identified oil facilities in the region, if issues of poor welfare, armed oppression and inequality in the standard of living between the citizens and the political elite are not addressed.
“RNDA leadership has directed its strike force unit commanders in all the nine militant groups to be on standby and maintain visibility on identified locations with study and locations striking methods (VSLSM).
“We may resume heavy destruction of major crude oil pipelines and their platforms, including the major gas distribution pipelines from Escravos-Warri-Kaduna.
“Also targeted are major target pipelines, including the Chevron Valve Platform located at Abiteye, Warri-South Local Government Area, Delta State, and this is one of Chevron’s most significant platform and it serves as a connecting point where all other Chevron’s Niger Delta platforms link up.”
The group also threatened to attack “Shell underwater Forcados 48-inch export pipeline which connects from Clough Creek through River Ramos Creek delivery line to the Forcados Terminal, a major and one of Nigeria’s highest crude delivery pipeline will be brought down as well as the major Escravos trans Lagos pipeline linking Warri to Lagos.
“Major gas pipeline that supplies both Lagos and Abuja with constant electricity supply will be cut off and other several gas and oil pipelines belonging to the NNPC located near Warri within the hinterland will also be blown up.
“The major Chevron main electricity feedback pipelines located at the Escravos Tank Farm at Ciera Creek will not be left out in this well-coordinated attack, the major one of the highest crude oil-producing wells owned by Chevron, which are RMP23 and RMP24 all located near Dibi in Delta State and it contributes majorly to the daily crude oil production chain of the country will all be blown up and cut to zero level and the Bunny Nembe Creek trunk pipeline located at Bonny Export Terminal line will not be left out,” the militants warned.
The group further called on Federal Government to use the good opportunity to restructure the country for true federalism where resource control would be alternative.
By: Enoch Epelle
News
#EndSARS Protests: Address Nation Now, Senate Tells Buhari …Nigeria On Time Bomb, NUJ Warns President
The Senate, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation on the current nationwide protests by youths against the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance.
According to the Senate, addressing the nation would douse the tension the seemingly unending protests are causing in the country.
The Senate has also directed the police to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action, just as it urged the Federal Government to faithfully and comprehensively implement all the five demands of the #EndSARS movement and protesters.
The Upper Chamber has also called on the police and other securities agencies to operate strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement appropriate to a democratic environment that abjures the use of aggressive and brutal force against peaceful protesters.
It has, however, called on the protesters to stop the protests since their demands are already being attended to by relevant authorities.
Resolutions of the Senate, yesterday, were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti South, and co-sponsored by 103 other senators.
The upper legislative chamber as part of the seven prayers adopted from the motion, called on Buhari to address the nation.
Accordingly, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), who included the prayer in the motion while making his contribution, said,, “Presidential address on issues relating to the protests, will show the required concern from government and make the protesters see themselves as citizens being listened to by their leaders .
“Immediacy of action required at this time as far as the #EndSARs Protests are concerned, is for President Muhamnadu Buhari to address the Nation as regards the issues being raised by the protesters.
“Aside that, Judicial Panel of Enquiry in the mode of the ones being set up in the states, should also be set up by the President for thorough investigation of acts of brutality carried out by the notorious SARs operatives.
“Thirty five of such operatives have already been identified by a Presidential panel and should be prosecuted accordingly.
“If the Judicial panel of enquiry is set up, heinous acts of other notorious operatives will also be brought up like about five I know already.”
The Senate also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure holistic, comprehensive reforms of the police to include the overhaul of the welfare, training and medical insurance of all members of the Nigerian Police Force.
The Senate asked the Nigerian youths and the Nigerian citizens to approach the National Assembly Committees on Constitutional Reforms in order to secure far-reaching and holistic amendments that are vital to the restructuring and re-shaping our Federation to make it an inclusive and viable polity.
The lawmakers also appealed to the #EndSARS movement and protesters to suspend their actions and embrace genuine dialogue in order to give the government the time and space to meet their demands.
Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concerns at the continued indifference of President Muhammadu Buhari in the wake of sustained protests against police brutality across the country, noting that the country is currently sitting on a time bomb.
The union, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, also asked the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately end all acts of impunity against Nigerian journalists.
The statement reads; “The Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed by the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the country.
“Nigerians, mainly the youth are protesting against Police brutality that had characterised the operations of the dreaded Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police. The disbanded SARS was legendary in its abuse of human rights.
“Although the Inspector General of Police quickly disbanded SARS and substituted it with the Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT), the protesters were not impressed. To them, the haste with which SWAT was set up was a gimmick to thwart the agitation for the complete reform of the police.
“We equally call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately end all acts of impunity against Journalists. Specifically, we call for the unconditional release of Tom Oga Uhia, Publisher of Power Steering Magazine. Tom Oga has been detained since last week on the orders of Minister of State for Power, Godwin Jeddy Agba, for allegedly defaming him. Since the police are unable to take him to court all this while, his continued detention further exposes the decay and impunity in the police.
“We agree that the proper measures in addressing the grievances of the protesters have not been taken and we suggest that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, should come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on how to tackle these grievances.
“Certainly, Mr President has not lost his voice (?) Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on a time bomb”, the NUJ added..
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.
Buhari also applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers.
The President, who virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.
According to him, “To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired police officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.
News
PIB Passes Second Reading At Senate
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020, yesterday, scaled second reading at the Senate after exhaustive debates by senators across party divide.
The bill was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Petroleum Upstream and Gas for further legislative action.
The committee was mandated to report back to the Senate after eight weeks.
The upper chamber also adjourned plenary for five weeks to give its committees full time for consideration of the N13.08trillion 2021 budget and interaction with ministries, departments and parastatals (MDAs)
Leading the debate on the PIB, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, noted the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Bill.
His words: “The bill is to create efficient and effective governing institutions, with clear and separate roles and to establish a framework for the creation of a commercially oriented and profit-driven national petroleum company: To promote the exploration and exploitation of petroleum resources in Nigeria for the benefit of the Nigerian people and the efficient, effective and sustainable development of the petroleum industry; to promote the safe and efficient operation of the transportation and distribution infrastructure for the petroleum industry and the framework for developing third party access arrangements to petroleum infrastructure; and to promote the competitive and liberalized downstream petroleum industry that promotes the processing of petroleum within Nigeria and the development of fuel and chemical industry”.
According to the Senate leader, the PIB, when passed is also ”To create a conducive business environment for operations in the petroleum industry that enhances peaceful and harmonious co-existence between licensees or lessees and host communities by conferring direct social and economic benefits from petroleum operations on host communities; ensure that petroleum operations are conducted in a manner that protects the health and safety of persons, property and the environment; and establish a fiscal framework that is forward-looking, progressive and based on a simplified tax administration that encourages investment in the Nigerian petroleum industry, balancing rewards with risk and enhancing revenues to the Federal Government of Nigeria while ensuring a fair return to investors”.
He further stated that the bill was divided into five chapters each of which was further divided into different parts cutting across governance, institutions and administration of upstream, midstream and downstream services.
The leader explained that the chapter 3 of the bill deals with host communities development while Chapter 4 provides for Petroleum Industry Fiscal Framework just as chapter 5 covers Miscellaneous Provisions.
X-raying the principles of the bill, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya said, “the bill is designed and drafted-on the basis of three sets of principles which include establishment of good governance, competitiveness, global best practices and ease of doing business in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.
“Assurance of early revenues for government, simplicity of administration, equity and fairness, competitiveness and transparency.
“Predictability, responsiveness, best practice, sustainability and role clarity in the regulation and management of the industry”
The PIB according to him, proposes to transmute the current commercial entity, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into an incorporated commercial company, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.
“It also will transform the current Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board (PEFMB) and the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency into two new institutions, that is, the Commission and Authority.
“These new entities shall be self-funding and will not rely on appropriation. Therefore, no funding will be appropriated by the National Assembly for these entities under the Petroleum Industry Bill 2020”, he said.
The senators, in their contributions, seemed unanimous in their acceptance of the bill and the contents as many said the proposed legislation was long overdue.
The senators are of the opinion that the provisions of the bill will reinvigorate the Nigerian oil and gas sectors, create investments friendly environment, cater for the host communities and finally establish policies that will boost the nation’s economy.
In his remarks after the passage of the bill for second reading, the President of the Senate,Dr Ahmad Lawan, noted that the PIB has over stayed on the shelve, and thus time, the lawmakers must break the jinx and see that it is passed and accented to.
Lawan urged the three committees mandated to make more legislative inputs to be thorough in their work
“Distinguished colleagues, the PIB jinx must be broken by this 9th National Assembly for the required liberalization of the oil and gas sector.
“We should make the PIB as one of our legacies the way we did with the Petroleum Production Sharing Contract Bill last year “, he said.
It would be recalled that the Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to provide legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the development of host communities and for related matters 2020” was sponsored by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
RSHA Passes 18 Bills Into Law
The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed 18 Executive bills into law during its plenary, yesterday.
The bills include those to amend the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Bill 2017 and other related matters; and the renaming of Liberation Stadium to Gen. Yakubu Gowon Stadium; bill seeking to rename old Aba Road to Yakubu Gowon Road; and the renaming of newly built Judges’ Quarters to Emmanuel Aguma Judges’ Quarters.
Other bills passed into law include, the renaming of Waterlines Building to Chief Warmate Complex; renaming of former Produce House, Moscow Road to Chief Emmanuel Aguma Complex; and the renaming of Cultural Centre to Cardinal Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.
The house also passed the bill seeking to name Doctors’ Quarters at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to Dr Dennis Fiberesima Quarters.
The bills also passed into law the name of the Rumuwoji Market, Rumuogba Flyover, Okoro Nodu Flyover, and the Ogbum Na Abali Fruit Market.
The lawmakers also passed the repeal of the Rivers State Physical Planning and Development Bill into law.
Consequently, with the bills approved, the former Creek Road would now be known and referred to as Dame Patience Jonathan Road while the former SARS Road would be referred to as Sir Celestine Omehia Road.
The bills were passed after intense debate by the legislators.
But while explaining the rationale of the bills, the Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, said they were in tandem with recent developments in the state.
He dismissed insinuations that the naming of roads and markets falls within the purview of local government councils, noting that such projects were concurrent in nature, hence all levels of government could build, and rename roads and markets.
On his part, Speaker of the House, who was also Chairman of the Joint House Committee, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, expressed the view that laws were not absolute, stressing that the House passed the bills for the betterment of the state.
Ibani thanked his colleagues for their contributions to making the plenary a success, assuring that, “We will continue to do so for the betterment of the state”.
