UNFPA Hails CRSG Over Project Implementation

Following the devastation caused by flood, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the directive took effect from October 19.

Governor Diri said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.

He gave the directive after leading a team of his cabinet members and other government officials on an on-the-spot visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

Governor Diri’s spokesman said the Governor would visit more areas to ascertain the level of the floods soon,noting that the governor lamented the devastating effect of the flooding on the people and communities just as he said the prosperity administration headed by the Governor would not abandon the affected communities and people at this time of their needs.

The Governor stated that as a concerned government, palliatives would be sent to victims of the disaster as a temporary measure.

“Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate. We do not want to lose lives and we do not want reptiles to cause injuries to our wards”, he said.

“Painfully, we have to take this decision because the schools were just resuming from COVID-19 closure and here we have another natural challenge arising from flooding”, he added.

“I will continue with this visit to empathise and sympathise with our brothers and sisters. Let me assure all of them that as a state we are with them”, the Governor reiterated.

Senator Diri called on federal agencies, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA to come to the aide of the government and people of the state.

“We also appeal to Mr. President to immediately come to our aide, particularly with respect to the ecological fund and all other funds available to ensure that our people are not neglected”, he noted.

Governor Diri equally directed the Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University to immediately explore and ensure that a department be created for erosion control in the institution.

He emphasised the need for a permanent solution to the annual flooding challenges, saying the people have suffered enough.

The governor had a brief stop at the palaces of the Amananaowei of Amassoma Community and that of the Ebenibe of Epie Kingdom.

In separate interviews with journalists, the Amananaowei of Amasoma Community, Chief Graham Naingba, and the Ebenibe of Epie Kingdom, King Malla Sasime, thanked the governor for his concern towards the plight of the people.

They called on the Federal Government to join efforts with the state government to address the challenges associated with the flood.

Areas visited by the governor included the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Agudama- Ekpetiama and Igbogene communities as well as some parts of the state capital.