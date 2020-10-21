Understanding The Enigma Of Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a medical condition in which the brain can suddenly make its victim to become unconscious or unable to control movements. In most cases it begins in childhood but it is in rare cases that it can last throughout the life of an individual. The enigma therein is that “no one knows for sure just what causes this disease”. The medical profession must be given credit for making this honest but humble admission. Neither should we lend ears to exorcists or witch doctors who spread fake and false opinions about it.

Epilepsy has everything to do with the enigmatic chemistry and various electro-magnetic radiations of the blood of various individuals. It is true to say that every individual has a personal blood formula such that no two persons on earth have the same identity. It is true also that the composition of the blood of individuals, just like the cells, change periodically, such that in every seven years there is a complete turn-around. Factors which account for changes in the blood composition and radiations include the foods and drinks that individuals take.

Age-long controversies about epilepsy include the belief that it is a spiritual attack, that the sickness is hereditary, that the victim is possessed, or that there may have been some brain injury in infancy, etc. In the case of Julius Caesar who had the “falling sickness”, ancient Romans believed that epilepsy occurs along with “Stella radiations” or influence of the stars and gods.

Epilepsy, like convulsion in children, can last for a few minutes, involving a momentary lapse of consciousness, violent movement of the limbs and other parts of the body, upward rolling of the eyes and foaming in the mouth. Early warning symptoms before the seizure can include severe fever or cold, a rhythmic nodding of the head, dizziness or some strange behaviours, few minutes before the actual seizure. As an epileptic child grows into adulthood the sickness may disappear but there are a few cases where it can occur even at the age of 40 and above. Yet the blood is not left out.

In adults, epilepsy can be mistaken for schizophrenia and can be brought about by extreme and prolonged deprivation, stress, loneliness, frustration and other psychological perplexities. The critical moment of total loss of consciousness usually provides some period of rest for the brain, demanding that the patient be left alone, except to ensure that he is free from possible injuries. In some local communities epileptic children are handled in some ways that result in further problems for the patient in adulthood, largely because of ignorance about the matter.

Several people that we meet and interact with daily may not be quite as normal as we may think, perhaps as a result of how some childhood ailments were handled. When exorcists and witch doctors add their own bits, the end result can expose some individuals to the invasion or intrusion of some entities which cling to the patient for several years. Certain concoctions given to epileptic patients may also alter the composition of their blood.

Even some medical practitioners have been known to tamper with the spinal cord of epileptic patients in an effort to treat the matter as a physical or cerebral issue. Every manifestation connected with epilepsy has to do with blood chemistry and the peculiar radiation from the blood of an individual at a given time and a given condition. For a better understanding of this matter, it would be necessary to delve into some controversial issues which majority of people know little about.

Earth-bound souls and epilepsy

Even though many people would doubt this fact, it is true that there are millions of bodiless or discarnate human souls which are earth-bound, tied to some definite environments for decades or centuries. Like we find lunatics roaming the streets in pathetic and sad conditions, so also are there discarnate human souls invisible to us, languishing in very pathetic conditions in various places, including environments where people live and more about. Such sad conditions do not arise for nothing, neither is there any injustice or anything involving witchcraft in the matter.

We do know that some people commit cold-blooded murders and get away in clever manners. There are armed robbers, terrorists and other criminals who commit unspeakable crimes against individuals and humanity. When such people think that they are clever and successful in their exploits, something really horrible awaits them which keeps them earth-bound for a very long time in the scene of the crime they committed.

Some earth-bound souls become spiteful, vicious and haunt the environment they are tied to, but others that become penitent, seek to let someone know of their torment and then provide possible relief. Many would long for prayers to help them out of the torment, without a body of flesh and blood, would need the blood of a living person for the purpose of making contact for help.

The unique nature of the human blood and the numerous radiations emanating therefrom, work like electronic transmission and reception device. Only when there is a possibility of contact between a soul in the beyond and a living person whose blood radiation can ignite a contact, at a particular time and place, can the phenomenon of epilepsy occur. The brain of the epileptic person gets a seizure.

Between the soul in torment and the epileptic victim whose blood radiation serves for contact purposes, there are no spoken words, no harm intended and no permission sought. But two persons, one dead and another living, are tied or linked together for a brief moment. Energy seized from the blood of the epileptic victim expresses its effects in epileptic fits and momentary lapse in consciousness. Victims of epilepsy serve as medium of expression of the volition of discarnate souls, whereby the brain reacts by shutting down its functions, in self defence.

It is true that all quilts revenge and avenge themselves upon same persons who participated in wrong-doings, collectively, at appropriate times. One of the enigmas of epilepsy is the issue of determining if the epileptic victim was an accomplice of the soul in torment in a crime that took place long ago.

It is needful to wonder or ask about the mechanism of matching linkages between a discarnate soul and a living person. Contrary to prevailing ignorance and prejudices, people are really never alone, even when they think they are alone in secluded places. At all times and places, we are surrounded by numerous discarnate entities’ and radiations that are invisible.

It is in our interest that we do not see what and who surround us even in our privacies, otherwise the fright of seeing the unseen would drive many people crazy. Invisible entities surrounding us include “watchers” and “ weavers” whose roles have to do with records and weaving of the destinies of individuals. There are also discarnate human souls such as those that are earth-bound as a result of some serious crimes, as well as numerous radiations emanating from various sources.

Through the medium of a unique component of the human blood known as deoxyribonucleic-acid (DNA), dead as well as living persons have some matching links that extend beyond space and time. As a conveyor of personal dozzier of every individual, the radiations emanating from the DNA are the media of universal linkages which exclude any error or falsification. A part of the unfailing justice in the interactive process is that what has no homogenous link with you can never reach you.

It is through the mechanism of human thought and personal volition that individuals draw and attract to themselves such floating radiations or energies which reach and react upon them. Everybody is protected from arbitrary intrusion in this matter, which explains why it is necessary to guard your thought and volition with all diligence, for out of them arise all issues of life. To ignore this simple admonition is to expose oneself to some dangers.

Factors which expose people to external intrusion

Discarnate entities and souls of the dead in states of torment would hardly intrude into the life of anyone if individuals do not first predispose themselves to such possibilities. Such possibilities arise through the following factors: Association or communion with juggling fiends, like in Shakespare’s Macbeth, is one of the major factors which expose many people to an intrusion or evasion from the psychic world. Many people engage in such activities under various guises, excuses and reasons, but to say the least, juggling with fiends or dark entities is a dangerous thing to do.

Another source of contact with dark entities is the accumulation of thought energies which take on various forms according to their nature and kinds. There are many of such energy-centres whose origin and existence arise from various human emotions, passions and volitions. The power which any of such centers can exert is as real as any destructive energy. Individuals connect themselves with such invisible centres of energy through their emotions, passions, thought and volition which serve as an appeal or petition to such centres.

Through intake of some hard drugs, diets and drinks, including various concoctions, individuals can dim and cloud the purity of their blood, thereby exposing themselves to the invasion of alien radiations which have sympathetic links with such items. Ordinary cigarettes that people take daily can reduce people’s natural immune system.

Fear, prolonged stress, lingering malice, frustrations and loss of confidence and faith in life are factors which easily predispose individuals to exposures to malignant radiations. It is needful to add also that what people can contract through sexual relationship goes beyond transmissible diseases. Surely there are men and women whose inner life can infect and pollute those who have intimate and regular contacts with them. Physical tendencies and deficiencies are inheritable, as pollutants.

Epilepsy can manifest in various ways which include periodic malfunction of the brain or blood system. Even some forms of insanity, including split-personality, may be linked with epilepsy. Adolescents provide the most fertile contact possibilities for discarnate entities. This is because as “virgins” the road lies open for invisible invaders to make contacts. The phenomenon of abiku or ogbanje comes under the wide manifestations of epilepsy. Real enigma!

In adults the phenomenon can take the form of double-life, whereby an individual is one person today, and an entirely different person next the day. An appropriate way to manage simpler forms of epilepsy is to ensure that the victims come to no harms through the efforts of freelance healers and exorcists who rarely know the dynamics and cycles of life. One reality which we cannot dismiss is that there is a “coming and going” in the mystery of life.

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.