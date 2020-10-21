World
Palestinian Leader Still In Critical Condition
The family of prominent Palestinian leader, Saeb Erekat said yesterday that he was in a stable but critical condition, local media reported two days after being rushed to an Israeli hospital with Covid-19-related complications.
“Dr Erekat’s family confirmed that his health status is stable,” the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
“Erekat is still in intensive care and undergoing artificial respiration,” it added.
Erekat, 65, was transferred from his West Bank home town to Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the hospital told dpa Erekat’s condition was unchanged. On Monday, the hospital said he was in critical condition.
Doctors said Erekat’s treatment posed an enormous challenge as a lung-transplant patient with a suppressed immune system, which had caused a bacterial infection in addition to the virus.
He was anaesthetised and put on a respirator due to respiratory distress.
The long-time chief Palestinian negotiator, who is secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the month.
Erekat, one of the most visible Palestinian official on the world stage and a top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas, suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and had a lung transplant in a U.S. hospital in 2017.
Russia Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination, Nov
The mass vaccination of Russian citizens with the domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 might start next month, Vasily Ignatiev, the CEO of the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, said yesterday.
Ignatiev said this at the open innovations forum, which is underway in Moscow.
“At the moment, there are five production sites that are involved in the scaling of the production of the Sputnik [V] vaccine.
“From the general assessment, large-scale vaccination can be launched from the end of November or in December,” Ignatiev said.
The chief executive further noted that the Russian manufacturers were working around the clock to make mass vaccination possible in the nearest future.
“Yesterday evening, we had a big meeting of all manufacturers with [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova in the government,” Ignatiev said.
Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in tandem with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, became the world’s first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease on August 11.
The vaccine is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials.
Aside from R-Pharm, two other Russian pharmaceutical companies, Binnopharm and Generium, were announced as producers of the Sputnik V vaccine.
US Files Anti-Trust Suit Against Google
The United States Justice Department and 11 States filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Google, whose search engine is so ubiquitous that its name has become a verb, had revenue of 162 billion dollars in 2019, more than the nation of Hungary.
Coming just days before the U.S. presidential election, the filing’s timing could be seen as a political gesture since it fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump to his supporters to hold certain companies to account for allegedly stifling conservative voices.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, a vociferous Google critic, accused the company of keeping power through “illegal means” and called the lawsuit “the most important antitrust case in a generation.”
The federal lawsuit marks a rare moment of agreement between the Trump administration and progressive Democrats.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted on September 10, using the hash tag #BreakUpBigTech, that she wanted “swift, aggressive action.”
The 11 states which joined the lawsuit all have Republican attorneys general.
More lawsuits could be in the offing since probes by state attorneys-general into Google’s broader businesses are under way, as well as an investigation of its broader digital advertising businesses.
A group of attorneys general led by Texas is expected to file a separate lawsuit focused on digital advertising as soon as November, while a group led by Colorado is contemplating a more expansive lawsuit against Google.
The lawsuit comes more than a year after the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission began antitrust investigations into four big tech companies: Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Google.
Seven years ago, the FTC settled an antitrust probe into Google over alleged bias in its search function to favour its products, among other issues.
The settlement came over the objections of some FTC staff attorneys.
Google has faced similar legal challenges overseas.
The EU fined Google 1.7 billion dollars in 2019 for stopping websites from using Google’s rivals to find advertisers.
Also fined 2.6 billion dollars in 2017 for favouring its own shopping business in search, and 4.9 billion dollars in 2018 for blocking rivals on its wireless Android operating system.
Afghanistan Wants Freedom Of Expression In Constitution
The Kabul administration wants the right to freedom of expression to remain in the Afghan Constitution after peace negotiations with the Taliban movement end, an official said.
Sharifa Wardak, a member of the government’s negotiating team at the ongoing talks in Doha said this yesterday.
“We defend the values of the constitution, of which freedom of expression is a part. One of our main goals is to maintain freedom of expression under the constitution of the Islamic Republic,” Wardak said.
Khalid Noor, another member of the Afghan government’s team of negotiators, said that a “strong discussion” on controversial issues was necessary and neither side wanted the peace talks to end in a stalemate.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12.
Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting cease fire in spite the occasional resumption of violence.
Key topics on the agenda include a permanent cease-fire, Afghanistan’s future political system and a range of social issues.
The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance.
