Politics
INEC Affirms Readiness For By-Elections In C’River
The Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Cross River State, Dr Emmanuel Hart says the commission is ready to conduct free, fair and transparent process during the Oct. 31, Senatorial and State Assembly by-elections in the state.
He said this on Monday in Calabar at a meeting with the media and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee for Election Security (ICCES) as part of readiness for the forthcoming elections.
The by-elections are in Cross River North Senatorial district to replace the late Sen. Rose Oko and in Obudu State Constituency which had the late Assemblyman, Godwin Akwaji, as its legislator.
“We have 459,487 registered voters; 51 registeration areas; and 565 polling units,” Hart said.
According to him, the commission has taken delivery of non-sensitive materials and distributed them to the local government areas.
“We are waiting for the sensitive materials which are expected in the week of the election,” he said.
He also said that 15 political parties would participate in the elections: nine for the senatorial election and six for the house of assembly election.
Politics
PDP Appeals To Residents To Observe Curfew
Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to its supporters and residents to comply with the State Government’s 24-hour curfew following hoodlums’ infiltration of the #EndSARS protests in the state.
The Tide source reports that several cases of violence were reported in parts of Benin including extortion, arson and attack on the Prison on Sapele Road.
It forced the Edo government to impose a 24-hour curfew effective from 4pm on Monday.
PDD in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, on Monday in Benin appealed to all to comply with the state government’s directive.
“As a responsible and compassionate political party, we did not only support the #EndSARS protests, but encouraged our supporters and members to join in the legitimate protest.
“We welcomed the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police and supported the call for immediate steps to completely overhaul and restructure the entire police architecture to engender professionalism, adherence to rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians.
“Our decision to support the #EndSARS movement is in order to bring about a better Nigeria, where justice and freedom from oppression prevail.
“We commended the resolve of the protesters to continue the protest despite the attack on them last week by hoodlums, who killed and wounded some of them.
“Having failed to stop the protesters, it appears that the thugs and hoodlums have changed tactics and have infiltrated the ranks of the genuine protesters.
“We watched as a peaceful protest degenetated into a killing field. This is unacceptable.
“No responsible Nigerian or political party will ignore the infiltration of a peaceful and legitimate protest by hoodlums who have become so brazen to start robbing citizens even in broad daylight, harassing, looting, destroying property and even masterminding an attack on the Benin prison and forcing a jailbreak.
Politics
Why I Will Not Resign As Ondo Dep Gov – Ajayi
The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has insisted he would not step down from his position, no matter the intimidation he receives.
Ajayi had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but eventually ended up in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
He contested the October 10 governorship election under ZLP and finished third.
After the election, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu called on him to resign as Deputy Governor.
However, a statement signed by Ajayi’s Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, in Akure dispelled the rumour that his principal was planning to resign this week.
It read: “The news that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi is set to resign this week by some national newspapers is false and a figment of the imagination of the writers.
“The Deputy Governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN by the good people of Ondo State in 2016.
“That four-year mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.
“The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor’s forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.
“The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the Governor to remove his Deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.
Politics
#EndSARS Protest: Senate Asks Buhari To Address Nation
Senate at plenary yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as soon as possible address the nation on issues of EndSARS protest in the country.
It also urged the protesting youths to stop the protest to allow the Federal Government address their demands.
Senate resolutions were sequel to a point of order motion on “Matters of Urgent National Importance” brought by Sen. Biodun Olujumi (PDP Ekiti).
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider postponement of Oct. 31 by-elections by two weeks following the ongoing #EndSARS protests.
The Tides source reports that the #EndSARS protest by the youth is seeking an end to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) over police brutality, among other demands.
The protests in the last 13 days have, however, created a lot of tension in most parts of the country.
The IPAC Chairman, Mr Femi Olaniyi, in a statement in Lagos, said that the postponement had become imperative for a seamless and hitch-free by-elections across the country.
‘In view of the present ongoings in the country generally, INEC should postpone all by- elections nationwide by two weeks because all political parties could not campaign as required due to the #EndSARS protests nationwide.
“Going ahead with the election on 31st October will be a bias action against the new and upcoming political parties that needed to create more awareness.
“This is the first election in Lagos after the de-registration of some political parties and campaign can only be done during election period to make known to the public the current registered parties,” he said.
Olaniyi, also Lagos State Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), however, appealed to all protesters to remain peaceful in their demand for better society.
“The conveners should not allow hoodlums to hijack the protest from them to commit crime or attack people.
“We also condemn the attack on police vehicles conveying men of the force to their duty post at Ebute Metta by hoodlums.
“ We are only calling for police reforms to remove the bad eggs among them, and not to eradicate them.
“We appeal to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos to keep the men calm and handle the matter with utmost discreet and understanding,” he added.
Trending
- Education2 days ago
FG’s Teachers Scheme: Don’t Pay For Enlistment, RSUBEB Boss Warns
- Maritime2 days ago
BRT Operator Suspends Services, Blames Protests
- Politics2 days ago
PDP ’ll Not Lose Any S’South State Again – Orbih
- Politics2 days ago
Bauchi Gov Swears in 20 LG Chairmen Head Of Service
- Sports2 days ago
Kwara United Ready For New Season
- Education2 days ago
77 Contractors Jostle For UBE Jobs In Rivers
- Politics2 days ago
Re: Wike’s Maverick Conformism
- Education2 days ago
UNIPORT Appoints NIMASA DG As Governing Board Chairman