EndSARS: RSG Sets Up Judicial Panel Of Inquiry …To Reconstitute Task Force On Illegal …Street Trading, Motor Parks

The Rivers State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced this, yesterday, shortly after a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt, the governor approved members of the commission to include Hon. Justice C. I. Uriri (rtd) as chairman; with Mrs Florence Amiesimaka, representing FIDA; Tonye Ibisiki, Esq, representing Nigerian Bar Association; Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, representing civil society; Chijioke Ihunwo, representing youth groups; Rev. Richard Opara, representing religious groups; Mrs Bella Ebeku, representing women groups.

The statement also indicated that while Dr. George Nwaeke, would serve as secretary; Barrister Somiete Inko-Tariah, would function as counsel to the commission.

The statement further stated that the newly appointed members of the commission would be sworn-in tomorrow at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House at 12noon, and directed that they be seated at 11.30a.m.

“Those to be sworn-in are expected to attend unaccompanied”, the statement added.

Earlier in the broadcast, Wike said the state initially declined to set up another panel of inquiry as directed by the National Council of States but changed the position because of new facts and evidences on ground.

“We were the first state in this country to expose the cruelties of SARS, and challenged the Federal Government to rein in on this evil force but nothing happened.

“We went further to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry which indicted operatives of the much dreaded SARS for acts of criminal misconduct, murder and gross human rights abuse.

“The findings and recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry were submitted to the relevant Federal Authorities, including the Police High Command, but nothing was done.

“Instead of support, we were accused of playing politics and the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) even organized a demonstration in support of the atrocities of SARS against the people.

“What is true is that, by God’s grace, Rivers State has in a long while been secure and peaceful under our watch as we continue to strive and deliver on our commitments to the people,” he stated.

Wike noted that despite the olive branch extended to the opposition, intelligence report shows that the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of APC based in Abuja was capitalising on the opportunity created by #EndSARS protests to destabilise the prevailing peace and progress in the state.

According to him, one of the beneficiaries of the nolle prosequi in favour of all those who had criminal processes in courts, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree led hired thugs from neighbouring states into Port Harcourt to cause mayhem under the guise of supporting “pro-SARS protests.

The protest, he said, which was against the overwhelming mood of the nation, defines Rotimi Amaechi’s predilection for violence to achieve political goals.

“We are not surprised because these characters are the very ones that used SARS in the recent past to intimidate, maim and kill our people, including the late Dr. Ferry Gberegbe.

“This action was intended to provoke the peace-loving people of the state to needless violence and destruction.

“We commend the people of the state for their peaceful disposition and for refusing to be provoked by these miscreants and their spineless sponsors. We also commend the security agencies for ensuring that nothing untoward happened throughout today’s ill-intended protest.

“At this point, it is important to remind Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and his fellow criminal travellers that nolle prosequi is not an acquittal. Government will not hesitate to re-instate criminal proceedings against them if they continue with their predispositions to violence and criminal misconduct.

“Rivers State is peaceful and we cannot allow any misguided person or group to exploit the current situation to disturb the peace and endanger our collective security”, he stated.

The governor also announced that a reformed and disciplined Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks would soon be set up to restore sanity to the streets.

He called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and ensure that they do not play into the hands of detractors.

Wike assured that his administration would not be distracted in her determination to defend the interest of the state and transform all parts with the available resources.

Last Monday, the Rivers State Government had warned that it would fold its hands and watch sponsored thugs and hooligans take the peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state, and cautioned sponsors of miscreants to desist or face the wrath of the law.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Monday, reads, “Rivers State Government has received intelligence report that the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to capitalise on tomorrow’s #EndSARS protest to cause the destruction of lives and property in the state.

“The recruited protesters who would be carrying placards with inscriptions: “#EndSARS,” and “End Unemployment” have been fully mobilized to cause the planned mayhem.

“It is worthy of note that #EndSARS protest in the state has not only been peaceful but has also received overwhelming support from the government and people of the state.

“Surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi, who did everything to frustrate the implementation of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS operatives in the state, is now turning around to “support” #EndSARS protest.

“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Rotimi Amaechi, who is not happy that Rivers State has remained peaceful since the nation-wide protests began, to order.

“Security agencies are also enjoined to be aware of the plot by Amaechi and his cohorts to hijack the #EndSARS protest.

“Local government chairmen are to remain alert and ensure that youths in their local government areas are not used to carry out any form of destruction.

“Rivers youths, who are the genuine and patriotic protesters, must understand the evil antics of these enemies of the state and reject their ulterior motives.

“Our detractors do not want us to enjoy the peace that the government and security agencies have worked very hard to achieve. We must resist their devilish plots by remaining law abiding.

“We remain irrevocably committed to our stand against the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS.