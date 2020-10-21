Featured
#EndSARS: RSG Sets Up Judicial Panel Of Inquiry …To Reconstitute Task Force On Illegal …Street Trading, Motor Parks
The Rivers State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.
The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced this, yesterday, shortly after a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state.
In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt, the governor approved members of the commission to include Hon. Justice C. I. Uriri (rtd) as chairman; with Mrs Florence Amiesimaka, representing FIDA; Tonye Ibisiki, Esq, representing Nigerian Bar Association; Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, representing civil society; Chijioke Ihunwo, representing youth groups; Rev. Richard Opara, representing religious groups; Mrs Bella Ebeku, representing women groups.
The statement also indicated that while Dr. George Nwaeke, would serve as secretary; Barrister Somiete Inko-Tariah, would function as counsel to the commission.
The statement further stated that the newly appointed members of the commission would be sworn-in tomorrow at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House at 12noon, and directed that they be seated at 11.30a.m.
“Those to be sworn-in are expected to attend unaccompanied”, the statement added.
Earlier in the broadcast, Wike said the state initially declined to set up another panel of inquiry as directed by the National Council of States but changed the position because of new facts and evidences on ground.
“We were the first state in this country to expose the cruelties of SARS, and challenged the Federal Government to rein in on this evil force but nothing happened.
“We went further to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry which indicted operatives of the much dreaded SARS for acts of criminal misconduct, murder and gross human rights abuse.
“The findings and recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry were submitted to the relevant Federal Authorities, including the Police High Command, but nothing was done.
“Instead of support, we were accused of playing politics and the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) even organized a demonstration in support of the atrocities of SARS against the people.
“What is true is that, by God’s grace, Rivers State has in a long while been secure and peaceful under our watch as we continue to strive and deliver on our commitments to the people,” he stated.
Wike noted that despite the olive branch extended to the opposition, intelligence report shows that the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of APC based in Abuja was capitalising on the opportunity created by #EndSARS protests to destabilise the prevailing peace and progress in the state.
According to him, one of the beneficiaries of the nolle prosequi in favour of all those who had criminal processes in courts, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree led hired thugs from neighbouring states into Port Harcourt to cause mayhem under the guise of supporting “pro-SARS protests.
The protest, he said, which was against the overwhelming mood of the nation, defines Rotimi Amaechi’s predilection for violence to achieve political goals.
“We are not surprised because these characters are the very ones that used SARS in the recent past to intimidate, maim and kill our people, including the late Dr. Ferry Gberegbe.
“This action was intended to provoke the peace-loving people of the state to needless violence and destruction.
“We commend the people of the state for their peaceful disposition and for refusing to be provoked by these miscreants and their spineless sponsors. We also commend the security agencies for ensuring that nothing untoward happened throughout today’s ill-intended protest.
“At this point, it is important to remind Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and his fellow criminal travellers that nolle prosequi is not an acquittal. Government will not hesitate to re-instate criminal proceedings against them if they continue with their predispositions to violence and criminal misconduct.
“Rivers State is peaceful and we cannot allow any misguided person or group to exploit the current situation to disturb the peace and endanger our collective security”, he stated.
The governor also announced that a reformed and disciplined Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks would soon be set up to restore sanity to the streets.
He called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and ensure that they do not play into the hands of detractors.
Wike assured that his administration would not be distracted in her determination to defend the interest of the state and transform all parts with the available resources.
Last Monday, the Rivers State Government had warned that it would fold its hands and watch sponsored thugs and hooligans take the peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state, and cautioned sponsors of miscreants to desist or face the wrath of the law.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Monday, reads, “Rivers State Government has received intelligence report that the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to capitalise on tomorrow’s #EndSARS protest to cause the destruction of lives and property in the state.
“The recruited protesters who would be carrying placards with inscriptions: “#EndSARS,” and “End Unemployment” have been fully mobilized to cause the planned mayhem.
“It is worthy of note that #EndSARS protest in the state has not only been peaceful but has also received overwhelming support from the government and people of the state.
“Surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi, who did everything to frustrate the implementation of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS operatives in the state, is now turning around to “support” #EndSARS protest.
“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Rotimi Amaechi, who is not happy that Rivers State has remained peaceful since the nation-wide protests began, to order.
“Security agencies are also enjoined to be aware of the plot by Amaechi and his cohorts to hijack the #EndSARS protest.
“Local government chairmen are to remain alert and ensure that youths in their local government areas are not used to carry out any form of destruction.
“Rivers youths, who are the genuine and patriotic protesters, must understand the evil antics of these enemies of the state and reject their ulterior motives.
“Our detractors do not want us to enjoy the peace that the government and security agencies have worked very hard to achieve. We must resist their devilish plots by remaining law abiding.
“We remain irrevocably committed to our stand against the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS.
Featured
Wike Restates Position On Police Reform RSG Sets Up Schools Compliance Teams On Covid-19
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has restated his earlier call for the total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
Wike was speaking while addressing thousands of Rivers women under the auspices of “Concerned Mothers in Rivers State” who came on #EndSARS protest march to Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said that the state government felt their pains.
He recalled that the state was the first to raise an alarm in 2015 over the negative activities of SARS, but lamented that the Federal Government refused to act.
The governor emphasised that it is only through total reform of the police that the injustice meted to innocent citizens of the country would stop.
“As a government, we feel your pains and this injustice most surely stop.
“To tell you the level of impunity, some SARS officers that were even caught on camera killing people were even promoted.
“I want to thank you for the peaceful way you have conducted yourselves and assure you that we shall work together,” he stated.
Speaking on behalf of the “Concerned Mothers in Rivers State”, Mrs Ivy Davies Etokakpan, said the protest was to lend their voices to the clarion call to end police brutality in the country.
She noted that within the last two weeks, mothers in the state have heard gruesome stories of police brutality on young people.
Also speaking, Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo, said the protest, which was devoid of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, was against the system of governance in the country.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government Committee for the Compliance of Covid-19 Protocols has directed schools to set up monitoring teams to sustain current compliance level.
The Chairman of the committee, Amb Desmond Akawor gave the directive shortly after monitoring the compliance level of Covid-19 protocols in some schools.
Akawor appealed to the various school authorities to constitute students and teachers into teams to help the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols internally, and expressed dismay over the danger students are exposed when they are out of the school premises.
He said students are guided to observe the Covid-19 protocols in schools but are faced with a society where many people still live in denial.
The committee visited Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School, Trinitate Secondary School, and the Brookstone High School.
Featured
#EndSARS Protests Claim 14 Lives, Police Stations Torched Vehicles, Shops, Houses, Church Razed In Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos, Aba
The #EndSARS protests across the country have turned violent, claiming no fewer than 14 lives, including two police officers.
The protesters also destroyed many vehicles, razed police stations, and burnt shops and houses of innocent Nigerians, while hoodlums took advantage of the chaos to loot properties worth billions of Naira.
In Abuja, the Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.
The station and a church were said to have been razed during a clash between security operatives and the hoodlums, yesterday.
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the death of seven persons at Kabusa and Apo axis of Abuja between the #EndSARS and pro-SARS protesters.
The command also confirmed the burning of several vehicles, shops and houses during the protest recorded between Monday and Tuesday.
It, however, said it has restored normalcy in areas, and called on the public to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.
The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Mariam Yusuf, who made this known in a statement said, “The FCT Police Command has successfully restored calm after seven persons were killed following violent clash broke out between the #EndSARS and pro-SARS protesters on Monday, 19th October, 2020 and Tuesday, 20th October, 2020.
In Oyo State, there were reports that five persons were killed in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, yesterday, as the #EndSARS protest turned bloody in the city.
Our correspondent gathered that the police fired at the youths, when they attacked the police station in the area.
Tension started brewing in the area in the morning when some youths mounted roadblock right in front of the police station at Ojoo, and started mocking the police.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not respond to repeated calls to confirm the incident, and casualties.
However, when contacted the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said the governor had yet to impose curfew on the state.
He said he learnt of the attack on the police station but could not say if lives were lost or not.
Also in Lagos, armed thugs, yesterday, attacked Pako Police Station, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State, sacked the policemen and set the station ablaze.
The police station is the third to be set ablaze by suspected hoodlums and armed thugs in the state.
Earlier, the Layeni and Orile-Iganmu police stations had been razed, yesterday morning.
Reacting, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the Orile-Iganmu incident, and also banned protests in the state.
This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday.
The police ban is coming a few hours after the Lagos State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.
Before the declaration of the curfew, at least, two police stations were burnt in Lagos State by hoodlums.
The PPRO regretted that the #EndSARS protests have been hijacked by hoodlums.
In Abia, the #EndSARS protests that have raged across the country for days, took a dangerous dimension in Aba, yesterday, when protesters in the commercial city killed a policeman and burnt down a police station.
The protest, which saw thousands of youths took to the streets of Aba, to call for an end to police brutality, came barely 24 hours after a similar protest took place in Umuahia, the state capital with some renowned musical and Nollywood actors joining to lend their voices to the #EndSARS call.
The hitherto peaceful protest, turned violent when the protesters burnt a police station housing the Dragon Police Command.
Two policemen were said to have been killed in the process.
It was learnt that when the protesters got to the Aba area command, they were addressed by some senior police officers, and thereafter, they left to Eziama police station, where they were equally addressed by some officers.
Featured
#EndSARS: Wike Seeks Amendment Of Nigeria Police Force Laws
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has advocated an amendment of the laws establishing the Nigeria Police Force to tackle current security challenges facing the country.
Wike made the call while speaking on some national issues on a Live National Television Programme in Port Harcourt.
The governor stated that such critical look at the enabling laws should be the starting point in achieving an enduring total reform of the police.
“We are in a federal system. Issues cannot be addressed by the Federal Government giving directives to state governors.
“There is need for all stakeholders to look at the various laws establishing the police to determine the roles of councils, states and the Federal Government.
“We are at a point in our history that collective involvement is important. This is so because the nature of crime fighting today does not support a central command and control.
“We need to embrace the reality. Once the areas requiring amendment have been agreed, the National Assembly can now be involved,” he said.
The governor said the Federal Government was trivialising the demands by #EndSARS protesters by directing state governors to take charge of Tactical Commands of the police.
“State governors cannot take charge of Tactical Commands because they cannot employ or discipline anyone who errs.
“In Rivers State, we set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS officers. Instead of the police authorities punishing the indicted officers, they shielded them and even promoted one to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General.
“Now, the Federal Government wants us to set up another Commission of Inquiry when the report of the last one we set up was not implemented,” he stated.
Wike stated that he acted on intelligence to ensure that #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt was not hijacked by miscreants.
He said if he did not support it, he would not have addressed the protesters who are demanding a change in the way the Federal Government conducts the affairs of the country.
The governor reiterated his call for a total reform of the entire security agencies beginning with the Nigeria Police Force.
“From the beginning, we in Rivers State suffered in the hands of SARS operatives as they killed innocent people and made the state ungovernable.
“They even killed a polytechnic lecturer. We cried but they reduced it to politics. The Media tagged us ‘Rivers of Blood’ when we had security issues.
“If we are sincere in this country, what affects one part of the country will be taken seriously by others. Unfortunately, we politicise everything.
“Let us practice true federalism. You cannot support community policing and say state police will be controlled by governors,” he said.
Wike noted with dismay the continued infraction of the nation’s Constitution by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
He said the recent appointment of an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari as a national Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violates the provisions of the Constitution, and called for the withdrawal of her nomination.
Trending
- Education2 days ago
FG’s Teachers Scheme: Don’t Pay For Enlistment, RSUBEB Boss Warns
- Maritime2 days ago
BRT Operator Suspends Services, Blames Protests
- Politics2 days ago
PDP ’ll Not Lose Any S’South State Again – Orbih
- Politics2 days ago
Bauchi Gov Swears in 20 LG Chairmen Head Of Service
- Sports2 days ago
Kwara United Ready For New Season
- Education2 days ago
77 Contractors Jostle For UBE Jobs In Rivers
- Politics2 days ago
Re: Wike’s Maverick Conformism
- Education2 days ago
UNIPORT Appoints NIMASA DG As Governing Board Chairman