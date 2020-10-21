21 Students Bag Monarch’s Scholarship

The Senate, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation on the current nationwide protests by youths against the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance.

According to the Senate, addressing the nation would douse the tension the seemingly unending protests are causing in the country.

The Senate has also directed the police to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action, just as it urged the Federal Government to faithfully and comprehensively implement all the five demands of the #EndSARS movement and protesters.

The Upper Chamber has also called on the police and other securities agencies to operate strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement appropriate to a democratic environment that abjures the use of aggressive and brutal force against peaceful protesters.

It has, however, called on the protesters to stop the protests since their demands are already being attended to by relevant authorities.

Resolutions of the Senate, yesterday, were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti South, and co-sponsored by 103 other senators.

The upper legislative chamber as part of the seven prayers adopted from the motion, called on Buhari to address the nation.

Accordingly, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), who included the prayer in the motion while making his contribution, said,, “Presidential address on issues relating to the protests, will show the required concern from government and make the protesters see themselves as citizens being listened to by their leaders .

“Immediacy of action required at this time as far as the #EndSARs Protests are concerned, is for President Muhamnadu Buhari to address the Nation as regards the issues being raised by the protesters.

“Aside that, Judicial Panel of Enquiry in the mode of the ones being set up in the states, should also be set up by the President for thorough investigation of acts of brutality carried out by the notorious SARs operatives.

“Thirty five of such operatives have already been identified by a Presidential panel and should be prosecuted accordingly.

“If the Judicial panel of enquiry is set up, heinous acts of other notorious operatives will also be brought up like about five I know already.”

The Senate also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure holistic, comprehensive reforms of the police to include the overhaul of the welfare, training and medical insurance of all members of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Senate asked the Nigerian youths and the Nigerian citizens to approach the National Assembly Committees on Constitutional Reforms in order to secure far-reaching and holistic amendments that are vital to the restructuring and re-shaping our Federation to make it an inclusive and viable polity.

The lawmakers also appealed to the #EndSARS movement and protesters to suspend their actions and embrace genuine dialogue in order to give the government the time and space to meet their demands.

Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concerns at the continued indifference of President Muhammadu Buhari in the wake of sustained protests against police brutality across the country, noting that the country is currently sitting on a time bomb.

The union, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, also asked the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately end all acts of impunity against Nigerian journalists.

The statement reads; “The Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed by the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed the country.

“Nigerians, mainly the youth are protesting against Police brutality that had characterised the operations of the dreaded Special Anti-Rubbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police. The disbanded SARS was legendary in its abuse of human rights.

“Although the Inspector General of Police quickly disbanded SARS and substituted it with the Special Weapons Attack Team (SWAT), the protesters were not impressed. To them, the haste with which SWAT was set up was a gimmick to thwart the agitation for the complete reform of the police.

“We equally call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately end all acts of impunity against Journalists. Specifically, we call for the unconditional release of Tom Oga Uhia, Publisher of Power Steering Magazine. Tom Oga has been detained since last week on the orders of Minister of State for Power, Godwin Jeddy Agba, for allegedly defaming him. Since the police are unable to take him to court all this while, his continued detention further exposes the decay and impunity in the police.

“We agree that the proper measures in addressing the grievances of the protesters have not been taken and we suggest that the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, should come out and address Nigerians with a clear strategy on how to tackle these grievances.

“Certainly, Mr President has not lost his voice (?) Nigerians are waiting as the nation sits on a time bomb”, the NUJ added..

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.

Buhari also applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers.

The President, who virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

According to him, “To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired police officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.