UNIPORT Appoints NIMASA DG As Governing Board Chairman

The University of Port Harcourt, has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the school’s Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies.

Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, said Jamoh was chosen by virtue of his position as Director-General of NIMASA, as his appointment remains an eloquent testimony to his outstanding contributions to national development.

Okodudu said the NIMASA DG, an alumnus of the university, is requested to assume office as the new Chairman of the Governing Board of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt.

The Vice Chancellor added that the Board would be inaugurated at a later date.

Responding, the NIMASA boss appreciated the university for the recognition, saying it is an encouragement to do more for the improvement of transportation in the country.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate this recognition by my great alma mater. It is a huge honour to me, the agency, and indeed, the entire transport and logistics community.

“This appointment is a great spur to me to work harder to not only elevate the position of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, but also improve transportation, generally, at this critical juncture in our national development.

“I know with God on my side, and the collective support of members of the University of Port Harcourt community, we shall succeed.”

The Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, was established in 2012 as a foremost institution for logistics, supply chain and transport management in Nigeria.

The Governing Board is charged with the responsibility of identifying and developing strategies for the growth of the centre and also effective and mutually beneficial relationship with government and industry.

By: Enoch Epelle