Niger Delta
RSG, World Bank, EU Commission Projects In Okrika, Oyigbo
The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank/European Union (EU), has Commissioned some micro projects in two local government areas of the State.
The projects are foot bridges, school fencing, three classroom blocks and furniture in Ogoloma and Ogbogbo communities as well as Corps members lodge at Obeakpu Ndoki in Okrika and Oyigbo Local Government Areas respectively.
The projects were executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Rivers project.
Project Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU) Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said the projects were executed to improve the conditions of the poorest of the poor communities in the state.
He said the various projects commissioned will reduce the sufferings of the people.
The project director who represented the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Eluka Tasie Amadi at the occasions particularly said the classrooms will reduce the sufferings of the pupils who hitherto did not have a good and comfortable environment for learning while the foot bridges in Ogbogbo community will alleviate the plight and difficulty experienced by pedestrians when moving from one part of the community to the other.
At Obeakpu Ndoki, Amaewhule called on the people to ensure proper maintenance of the Corpers lodge. “I want to remind the people of the community that one of the ways to make the donor agencies especially the World Bank and European Union happy is to ensure that these projects are adequately utilized, sustained and protected from being vandalized,” he said.
In their addresses, Chairmen of Community Project Management Committees (CPMC) of Ogbogbo, Ogoloma and Obeakpu thanked the donor agencies for including their communities for their projects in the state.
Niger Delta
Police Parade Two For Gang Raping Female Student In Rivers
The Rivers State Police Command has paraded two suspects in connection with the gang rape of a 21-year old 100 Level student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni while parading the suspects, said the matter was reported at Rumuolumeni Police Station, and investigation into the incident began immediately.
He added that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan had ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.
He said preliminary investigation revealed that some students in a particular Hostel C in the boys’ hostel in the university were notorious for raping and assaulting women.
Omoni said efforts were on to arrest the third suspect, who also raped the student, but escaped when he discovered that the police were his trail.
He said that the command would do everything necessary to arrest the fleeing suspect, and make him face judgement.
The two suspects also confessed to creating hole in the room wall to peep through to see female students during the act while others queued up to watch.
The 21-year old victim, whose name was given simply as Christabel, also narrated her ordeal to newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Christabel said that on October 13, 2020, she was heading outside the gate to charge her phone when she met one of the suspects, Destiny Nnamdi, and they chatted.
She said that he took her to the hostel to charge her phone, and persuaded her into having sex, adding that as soon as they were done with, he left the room shortly after.
Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the gang-rape are 18-year old Destiny Nnamdi and 16-year old Henry Ovunda Nsirim.
However, both students denied raping the victim, saying that what they had with the victim was consensual sex because she had agreed to have sex in Block C, Room 20, with them.
Destiny said when they got to the room, he appealed to Christabel for sex, and she agreed, adding that after they had had fun, he went away to allow her continue charging her phone but was surprised when the CSO called him to come back and clear his name on the alleged rape of Christabel on October 14, 2020.
He claimed that on getting to the CSO’s office, he was arrested for conspiracy.
Also speaking, Henry Ovunda from Oroigwe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said he had been chatting with Christabel and asking her for sex because of the rumours making the round in the school that she was a soft target for sexual exploits.
He noted that he surprised to see her having sex with Destiny as he peeped through the hole, and that when Destiny was done, he also entered the room, and chatted her into having sex.
He said he did not know that a third person was waiting to proceed into the room and to do the same thing with Christabel.
In its reaction, a civil society organisation, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, condemned the alleged gang-rape of Christabel by three male students of the institution at a hostel inside the university.
The Acting State Secretary of the group, Mary Prince, called on the police to ensure thorough investigation into the incident, and anyone found culpable made to face the law.
She said, “As an organization, we have gotten in touch with the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo-Ndemele Mekuri, and the President of Student Union Government, to stress the need for Justice in the matter.
Mary commended the vice chancellor, and the President of Students Union Government (SUG) for ensuring the arrest of two suspects and handing them over to the police.
She urged students of the institution to focus on their studies, and shun acts inimical to their academic pursuit.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo-Ndemele Mekuri, in a text message said, “We have arrested two of the suspects and handed them over to police. We are still searching for the third. Meanwhile, the real occupants of the room have been sent out of the hostel”.
Earlier, the Management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, had suspended three male students who gang-raped one of their female colleagues in the hostel.
A statement by the university listed the students as Nnamdi Destiny, a Political Science student, with Matriculation Number: UE/2018/Pol. Sc./B.Sc/0062; Ovunwo J. Henry, a 100-Level student of Sociology Dept; and one Samuel Valentine, another Political Science student, with Matriculation Number: UE/2017/Pol.Sc/B.Ed 4/0259, now at-large.
While promising to arrest the third student, the university said that the matter has been referred to Students’ Disciplinary Committee to decide their fate, adding that the room where the crime was committed has been sealed off, and all occupants driven out of the hostel.
The statement noted that the registrar of the university has been directed to issue a memo banning inter-sex visits at any time of the day, adding that, “Any student found guilty of visiting the opposite sex in the hostel, no matter the time of the day, puts himself/herself and the occupants of such a room at HIGH RISK”.
Niger Delta
Love, Bedrock Of Christianity, Banigo Tells Mothers
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says love was the bed rock of Christianity.
Banigo stated this while speaking as a guest preacher during the 2020, Mothers Union Conference of the Niger Delta Diocese Anglican Communion at St Cyprian’s Church in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The deputy governor, who spoke on the theme: “Love Your Neighbour As Your Self” drawn from Leviticus 19:18, said “loving our neighbour is a way of demonstrating our love for God”.
She said that without love, there was no Christianity, noting that our Lord Jesus Christ epitomizes everything love ought to be.
“Because He is love all by Himself, He expects us to be love also, and that is why He gives us His word in 1st John Chapter 4. He calls us beloved, so, when you see yourselves, call yourselves beloved, when you see your neighbour, call your neighbour beloved, do not mind whatever quarrels or issues you have with your neighbour before, let us love one another because love is of God, and every one that loves is born of God and knows God. The Bible tells us that they that know their God shall do exploits,” Banigo further stressed.
According to the deputy governor, Christians must love unconditionally; noting that love must be extended to those who do not deserve it to make a difference.
“Those who call themselves our enemies, we do not have enemies but God said we should love them. The principle is to do to others what you want them to do to you. Do not discriminate, show agape love,” she added.
The deputy governor, who insisted that faith without work, was dead said, faith was propelled by love.
“No one has seen God but if we love one another, He dwells in us. If you have an offering for God, and you have a grudge against someone, you must make peace with such a person for your offering to be accepted by God, otherwise, your offering would be an exercise in futility”.
Banigo also expressed the need for Christians to learn how to prevent love from getting cold because of the wickedness in the land and the daily pressures of living, stressing that “we must make our ways right with God and continue to sow good seeds of love in the lives of those around us”.
Niger Delta
#EndSARS Protests: Rivers NIPR Backs Action
The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, has applauded Nigerians, especially those who put their lives and welfare at risk to physically take part in the #ENDSARS protests around the country for the resolute citizens-action calling for end to police brutality, dehumanizing and coldblooded killing of people they are employed to serve and protect.
The commendation was made in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Institute, Chinedum Emeana.
According to the statement, the #ENDSARS protests serve notice to the political leadership in the country that the Nigerian people are aware that they have the power and can rise to influence public policy in order to regain human dignity and national reputation. Indeed, the people refuse to be taken for granted anymore!
It commended the federal government for its responsiveness in encouraging Civil Society to participate in the ongoing process of formulating a new direction for policing in the country and hopefully other security services. The chapter also commends Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and state commissioners of police who have demonstrated that they are willing to listen to the citizenry, who the police institution is created to serve in the first place.
The Institute also commended state governors who gave impetus to the #ENDSARS protests by identifying with the yearnings of the their people, especially Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who passionately addressed the protesters at the entrance to Government House, Port Harcourt, listing a litany of grievances that the people of the Rivers State have recorded against SARS without remedial action by the federal authorities.
It urged the government, civil societies and the entire citizenry not to settle for any mere superficial change of name from SARS to SWAT, but to insist on a far-reaching reform of the country’s policing system to recreate an effective, citizen-friendly police outfit that is ingrained with a new mindset of service to the people, with a system that quickly and openly sanctions erring police personnel.
It assured the Police authorities of its readiness to partner with it and other bodies to provide professional services in the police retraining programme planned for the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State.
“The core of the involvement of the NIPR Rivers chapter in the retraining process of a new improved Nigeria police will be geared towards creating a police system that ordinary Nigerians will be proud to associate with and celebrate and that those who wear the Police uniform need to do so with pride as an index of national reputation”. It stated.
