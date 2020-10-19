News
IGP lists requirements For SWAT operatives …as training begins, Today
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, revealed the requirements of officers to be trained in the new police tactical team to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
He said the training of selected officers for the Special Weapons and Tactics team would commence on today, October 19, 2020.
The IGP noted that no ex-SARS operatives were shortlisted in the SWAT team.
Adamu also explained that “the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.
“The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.”
This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba. The statement was titled, ‘NPF New Tactical Team Commences Training Monday Oct 19’.
Adamu promised Nigerians that the SWAT team “will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.”
He also disclosed that to ensure adequate training and screening of SWAT operatives, the Nigeria Police Force has partnered the International Committee of the Red Cross and other development partners for the training which begins tomorrow at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.
He said the ICRC “will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.
“Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, intelligence-led policing, operation planning/tactical decision-making processes, hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life-saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.
“The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.”
The IGP sought the cooperation of Nigerians “in the ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force” while “he enjoined them to be patient and to believe in the reform processes which are all directed at ensuring the security, safety and rights of all.”
For about two weeks now, the #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths calling for the reform of the police force.
Major highways across the country have been blocked thereby grounding economic activities.
The youths have been resolute and firm in their stand that they would not leave the streets until the much-needed reforms were actualised.
News
#EndSARS: Anger In Nigeria Worries Govs
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi said, yesterday, that he and his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were concerned about discontent, hunger and anger in the country and would be ready to work with other stakeholders to find a lasting solution.
Fayemi, who is the NGF chairman, said the raging nationwide #ENDSARS protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land, adding that the governors are committed to larger reform of the polity not only much-taunted police reform.
The governor spoke, yesterday at the special thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Old Garage, Ado-Ekiti, as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of his administration in office.
Fayemi said he understood the frustration of the young Nigerian citizens who had taken to the streets for the past one week, noting that he had used his younger years to participate in similar protests against bad governance, especially military dictatorship.
He lent his voice to the view of the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, the Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, who had called for an immediate suspension of the nationwide protests for the authorities to act on the protesters’ demand.
The service was attended by the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi; Ondo State Deputy Governor-elect, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa; Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; former Ekiti State Governor, and now Minister of Trade, Industries and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Ekiti State former deputy governors, Chief Paul Alabi; Chief Abiodun Aluko and Prof. Modupe Adelabu; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye; cabinet members, state lawmakers, traditional rulers, Bishop Emeritus of Ekiti, Olatunji Fagun, leaders of market women and community leaders, among others.
Fayemi, who described himself as a product of God’s mercy, sought for forgiveness from those who he might have offended in the discharge of his duties as the state’s Chief Executive.
According to him, he had sworn to an oath to do what is just and fair noting that his actions so far in the office were based on fairness and justice.
Speaking on the state of the nation, Fayemi said: “There is a lot of anger in the land, there is a lot of hunger in the land, pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now.
“I and my colleagues are concerned and we are committed to reforms not just about SARS because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS.
“Like Your Lordship (the Bishop) had said, the government should be allowed to address the problems that have cropped up.”
The governor said he would always be thankful to God for giving him the grace to serve Ekiti people again, saying he sees himself as an instrument in God’s hands and sees the governorship seat as missionary work.
He added: “If I had gotten my second term normally. I would have ceased being governor now and I know I wouldn’t have been NGF Chairman now. God has a purpose in our lives.”
Speaking on the wave of protests rocking the country on alleged police brutality in his sermon, Bishop Felix Ajakaye called for an immediate end to the protests to allow the authorities to implement police reforms.
The cleric also urged the Federal Government to address the grievances of Nigerians on the state of the nation, insecurity, insurgency and hardship being faced in the country.
As the Ekiti State Security Network (Amotekun) is launched, today, Ajakaye admonished its operatives to be apolitical and work with integrity and fear of God.
He further called for a synergy between security agencies in Ekiti, including the Amotekun operatives to make the state safe for everybody to live in.
He said: “The Federal Government should listen to the grievances of the people not only on #ENDSARS but on terrorism and other things that are wrong in our country. #ENDSARS protest should end, leaders’ indifference to people’s life, bad governance, insincerity and distrust should end.
“There is hunger and anger in the land and the government should act promptly. The protesters should suspend their protest immediately because if it continues, it may be counterproductive. We have those among them who are using the protest to protect their criminal activity.”
The bishop further charged Governor Fayemi to use the remaining two years in office to build worthy legacies for the benefit of the people.
The cleric also enjoined the governor to use the opportunity of his mid-term to re-strategize and execute more people-oriented policies and projects since “time waits for no man.”
Ajakaye, however, told the congregation that he carried out an independent investigation of one of the ongoing signature projects being executed in the state and the World Bank attested to the governor’s accountability and integrity in governance.
He said: “I have gone round to see your projects and I went to see the massive Water Corporation building along Iworoko Road, and I called a top World Bank officer to tell him what I saw. The officer told me what do I expect, he told me that the governor is accountable.”
Ajakaye enjoined the governor to build strong structures that are greater than strong people because “while strong structures last, strong people will fade away.”
The bishop urged Fayemi to be focused in the discharge of his duties and look beyond his years in office, saying “success without a worthy successor is a failure in reality.
“This is your half time and half time in football is a time of re-strategizing. Your wife was born in Liverpool and she supports Liverpool (Football Club), You Will Never Walk Alone.
“But recently when Liverpool played against Aston Villa, a team that was nearly relegated last season, they beat Liverpool 7-2. This is your mid-term, use it to rebuild your strategy, use it to rebuild your office and execute more people-oriented policies and projects because time waits for no man.
“Success without a successor is a failure in reality. There is a need for maintenance culture and continuity in the good work you are doing. You are a leader, a quality one, who has a listening ear. I thank you for listening to your people.”
News
#EndSARS Protests: Buhari, NASS Move To Restore Law, Order
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met behind closed door with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila represented the leadership of NASS at the meeting which was presided over by the president.
Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said the meeting specifically deliberated on how best to address the ongoing #EndSARS demonstrations being witnessed in some parts of the country.
According to him, the National Assembly has a crucial role to play in ensuring that the demands of the protesters are properly addressed and implemented to restore sanity in the society.
Lawan lauded the president for the way and manner he had been handling the issues raised by the aggrieved youths in the country.
“This is certainly a very trial moment, and as a National Assembly, we believe that we have a very critical and crucial role to play in ensuring that the current situation of protest across the country is bought to an end.
“I want to thank Mr President for exhibiting very deep democratic credentials – the protests have gone on for over ten days, across many states of the country and I think the protesters have expressed their legitimate right, the government has listened.
“The essence of coming to meet Mr President is to review the situation and see the roles the two arms of government should play in ensuring that the five-point demands of the protesters are properly addressed.
“Where legislative intervention will be required, we are ready to move in and deal with such expeditiously, to ensure that we don’t waste any time so that we address the concerns of our youths.
“Where the executive role is expected we are sure that the executive will take expedient action, and we will be watching to ensure that such demands are properly met,’’ he said.
Lawan, therefore, appealed to the aggrieved youths to suspend their protests as the government had commenced implementation of their five-point demands, saying the government needed sufficient and conducive environment to implement the demands.
He said the appeal had become imperative to avert possible break down of law and order in the country.
He said: “It is also very critical at this point to mention this since the protest had taken place and the demands had been accepted.
“Time has come for the protest to stop because the government needs to have sufficient Time and conducive environment to implement the demands of the protesters we also need to have our economy to continue to grow.
“When we try to stop everybody from engaging in their local businesses, closing roads to markets and other economic places we disrupt the economy of the country, and that is not the best way to go.
“If the issues had not been accepted, then there would have been genuine reasons to continue with the demonstrations and protests. But since the issues had been accepted, we should give the government time to implement the issue.
“Therefore, I’m taking this opportunity to appeal to our youths who are protesting that the protests have already yielded the desire results.
According to him, other Nigerians have the legitimate right to go on their lawful businesses without hindrance.
Also commenting on the outcome of the meeting, Gbajabiamila reiterated the readiness of the NASS to partner with other arms of government, particularly the executive, in meeting the genuine demands of Nigerians.
He, however, condemned the attack on the Osun State Governor, Prof Gboyega Oyetola during the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo on Saturday.
News
NECO Postpones Exam Over #EndSARS Protests
The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed Computer Studies Practical’s scheduled for today until November 16.
This was contained in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani, yesterday.
Sani said the decision was taken because of the ongoing #ENDSARS protests, affecting human and vehicular movement.
He explained that the protest had affected the supply of examination materials.
The statement read, “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practical’s earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, 19 October, 2020, 10 am to 1 pm. The examination of this paper will now hold on Monday, 16 November, 2020, 10 am-1 pm.
“This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the city entrance gate, Benin.
“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.
“The council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO’s vault.
“While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the council has, however, taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the council’s examination.”
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Nigerians Should Have Patience With Rohr – Coaches
- Sports4 days ago
Partey’s Buzz Boosts Arsenal Ahead Man City Game
- Sports4 days ago
Ajagba May Fight Fury For World Title
- Entertainment4 days ago
BBNaija’s Nengi Gets First Movie Role In Rattle Snake Remake
- News4 days ago
#EndSARS, SWAT Campaign May Lead To War, Afenifere Warns …CUPP, PDP Caution FG Over Use Of Opposition Thugs
- Sports4 days ago
Players, Coaches Of Heartland Undergo Verification
- Maritime4 days ago
Container Traffics Boom At Rivers Port
- Business4 days ago
External Reserves Drop By $50.84m In 10 Days