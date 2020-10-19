Era Of Imposition Of Candidates Is Over – Akawor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the era of imposition of candidates has gone in the party.

The state party chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said this last Friday in a Rivers South – East senatorial district meeting held in Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

Akawo said all aspirants for any position must test their popularity in the poll, and assured that the party would abide by the outcome of the elections.

He called on the party members to remove fear of godfatherism, saying that the era has gone.

“Time when one person will bring somebody against the will of the majority has passed in PDP.

“I want to urge everyone of you here to remove that from your mind because the era of imposition has passed.” Akawor said.

He called for a unity of purpose to move the party to greater heights in Rivers and the country in general.

According to him, the party in the state will not support any council chairman coming up for second tenure, if the developmental strides are nothing to reckoned with in the area.

The party chairman commended the senator representing the senatorial district, Senator Barry Mpigi for his commitment to the development of the area.

Akawor urged the party stakeholders to be committed to the party activities, saying that the party cannot make use of somebody not showing concern in the party.

He lauded the former party executive members for their commitment to producing two-term governor from the party as well as other elected officers in almost all the elected offices, including local government council chairmen across the seven LGAs in the senatorial district.

Akawor urge the forum to used their political experiences to support the party new executives in their various LGAs and the state to ensure that that the party maintained its standard in the subsequent elections in the state.

“Please don’t say because you are no longer chairman and ignore party activities, involve in party activities and support the governor and the new party leadership to maintained the position of PDP in the state.

“ Governor Wike knows all of you as party stakeholders by names, some of you now are council chairmen, Special Advisers, members of the state party excos among others. I am sure the rest of you would be recognised again definitely before this tenure will run out.

“But you must be loyal and committed to the progress of the party in your various LGAs”, Akawor said.

Akawor said that no individual would be imposed on the party as council chairman, saying that every aspirants must passes through the due process.

In his speech, the senator representing Rivers

South East senatorial district, Senator Barry Mpigi thanked the state PDP chairman Ambassador Desmond Akawo for the meeting as well as the idea of establishing PDP zonal offices across the senatorial districts of the state.

He urged all the stakeholders to work in synergy to move the party forward.

He promised to partner with his colleagues in national Assembly to fund the party in the senatorial district with 500,000.00 monthly.

By: Enoch Epelle