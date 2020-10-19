Connect with us

Nation

Buhari Orders More Support For Flood-Affected States

Published

1 day ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday took stock of the flood situation across the country and authorised the dispatch of special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by the disaster.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.
The president listed the states to receive the teams conveying reinforcement of reliefs and other equipment through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to include: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.
He noted that some of the states earlier reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency included: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna.
Buhari expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.
The president underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.

Nation

Lalong Establishes Panel On Police Brutality, Extra-Judicial Killings

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Governor Simon Lalong of  Plateau State, has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other extra-judicial killings, sequel to the EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.
A statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, yesterday in Jos, said the governor had approved the appointment of members of the panel.
Macham said the panel was required to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extra judicial killings in the state, with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.
He said the action was in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry by governors to collate complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their respective states.
According to the statement, the panel is to be headed by a retired Judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena Lot, and was expected to carry out its assignment and submit its report within six months.
Other members of the panel are: retired Commissioner of Police Garba Patrick; Mr Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth Representative), Mrs Rauta Dakok (Rep. of Attorney General’s Office) and Mrs Kiyempia Mafuyai (Representative of Human Rights Commission).
The director said the panel in addition to investigating complaints would valuate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of complaints, as well as recommend compensation and other remedial measures, among other things.
He said the governor had tasked members of the panel to be thorough, diligent and fair to all those that would appear before them, in order to ensure justice without any bias.
Nation

Attempt On My Life During EndSARS Protest, Pre-Planned –Oyetola

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesteday said the attempt on his life by assailants during Saturday’s protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squard(SARS) in the state was pre-planned.
Oyetola, in a state broadcast yesteday in Osogbo, said preliminary investigation revealed that the commando style in which the assailants carried out their attack justified his claim that  the act was pre-planned
According to him, the attempt on his life could not have been planned by the youths who constitute over 60 per cent of the voters who elected him into office.
Oyetola, who noted that he was properly evacuated to safety during the incident said no life was lost at the scene as no live bullet or cannister of teargas was fired at the “rampaging political thugs.”
“ Yesterday evening, political thugs and hoodlums made failed attempts on my life and those of my aides while identifying with our beloved youths who were engaging in legitimate protest against the alleged brutality of the now disbanded SARS.
“My entourage and I joined protesters from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya Junction chanting solidarity songs with them and encouraging them along the way.
“During the course of my address to the protesters to reiterate our cooperation and support, political thugs hijacked the exercise and hurled stones and dangerous weapons at us and vandalised several cars in my convoy,” Oyetola said.
The governor also said the two lives reportedly lost was not during the attack on him.
According to him, one of the said deaths caused by a lone motorcycle accident occurred at about 12noon, long before he got to the protest ground.
He added that the second death was said to have occurred around Ayepe, about five kilometers away from Olaiya where the protest was held.
“ We sympathise with the families of the diseased and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great losses.
“I have directed that the incidents be properly investigated with a view to ascertaining the causes of the deaths,” the governor said.
Oyetola also said that government would be setting up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry in line with the directive of  the National Economic Council to investigate all related cases of abuse and brutality by the disbanded SARS and the attack on him.
“ What happened on Saturday is objectionable, unacceptable and a blight to the Omoluabi ethos that the state of Osun stands for.
“Osun youths who are the original #EndSARS protesters have travelled the long road of building a better Osun with us and we have been on the lane of delivering a better and prosperous Osun together.
Nation

ENDSARS: Methodist Prelate Appeals For Calm

Published

1 day ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr Samuel Uche yesterday advised  “ENDSARS’’ protesters to disperse and be patient as the Federal Government is making effort to meet their demands.
The Prelate gave the advice in an interview with newsmen after the ordination service held for 20 priests and deaconess at the Methodists Cathedral of Unity, Wuse, Abuja.
Uche wondered why the youths were still on the streets protesting, saying that the government had started addressing their requests.
“ I want to advise all the youths to please leave the roads and go home.
“If anybody has sent them to cause disorder, they should say no to that person and allow this government to perform.
“Government has been very magnanimous to appeal to them that they will take care of their requests.
“Why are they still protesting? There is more to the protest than meet the eyes. Let them sheath their sword.
“I am saying they should not trouble this democratically elected government,’’ the prelate said.
He further advised them not to give room to unpatriotic elements to cash in on the protest to disabilise the government and country at large.
Uche, however, empathised with the youth, saying that they resolved to embark on the action as many of them have no job.
“They are children, I pity them, some of them do not have jobs.’’
He called on government at all levels, federal, state and local as well as entrepreneurs to create jobs for the youth.
According to him, the country is presently being faced with a number of  challenges and stressed the need for Nigerians to be patient with the government.
On the disbanded SARS, the prelate said that he supported the action but advised that another squad or unit should be created to replace it.
This, he said was necessary to address current insecurity in the country.
“All those bad eggs should be removed, those who have killed or attacked people unjustly should be disciplined. Some of them should be dismissed,’’ he said.
He urged the Federal Government to improve the welfare of the police and other security agencies in the country, and equip them so they could discharge their responsibilities effectively.
On the newly ordained priests and deaconess, Uche advised them to go out and win souls for Christ and not seek to amass wealth.
“The most important thing is to seek first God’s kingdom and righteousness and other things will be added.
“A minister should be exemplary, a minister should be apolitical. They should not  join PDP or APC or Accord political parties,’’ he said, adding that those who do otherwise would be sent out of the Church.
The prelate prayed God to grant wisdom to those in positions of authorities to govern the nation well.
