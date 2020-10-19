Adamawa United Moves To Commence Preparation For 2021 Season

Kwara United has confirmed its readiness to resume proper activities following the Federal Government’s decision to lift the ban on contact sports.

Nigerian football stakeholders were all thrown into a joyous mood last Thursday evening, after an official approval for football to resume without fans.

Competitive football has been on hold in Nigeria since March due to the heartbreaking disturbance of the deadly Coronavirus.

United made it clear that they would adhere thoroughly to the instruction given by the Federal Government going forward on football.

The Harmony Boys also thanked the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for his support at all times most especially, during the hard time.

“We congratulate footballers in Nigeria for the latest development as we are equally sending our appreciation to the government for lifting the ban on football.

“We must also thank our number one supporter, His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, for being there for us at all times and pray that he will succeed by the grace of God,” Kwara United said officially.

Meanwhile, Kwara United has made awesome signings during the transfer window and the Ilorin-based club is ready for the resumption of the League.

Some of the players to watch out for in the colors of Kwara United in the coming season are former Enyimba and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, Jide Fatokun, Michael Ohanu, and Brazilian winger Lucas Alves.