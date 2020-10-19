Sports
Adamawa United Moves To Commence Preparation For 2021 Season
The Chairman of Adamawa United, Emmanuel Zira, has stated that his club would swing into action after hearing that finally ban on contact sports has been lifted.
Zira, in a chat with Tidesports source said that the club is expecting the 2020/2021 season calendar in order to start preparations.
“They have just lifted the ban, we would swing into action as well in preparation for the start of the league which I am sure will be announced very soon,” he said.
Adamawa United recently announced the appointment of former Flying Eagles boss, Ladan Bosso to head its technical crew ahead of the new season.
Sports
Kwara United Ready For New Season
Kwara United has confirmed its readiness to resume proper activities following the Federal Government’s decision to lift the ban on contact sports.
Nigerian football stakeholders were all thrown into a joyous mood last Thursday evening, after an official approval for football to resume without fans.
Competitive football has been on hold in Nigeria since March due to the heartbreaking disturbance of the deadly Coronavirus.
United made it clear that they would adhere thoroughly to the instruction given by the Federal Government going forward on football.
The Harmony Boys also thanked the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for his support at all times most especially, during the hard time.
“We congratulate footballers in Nigeria for the latest development as we are equally sending our appreciation to the government for lifting the ban on football.
“We must also thank our number one supporter, His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, for being there for us at all times and pray that he will succeed by the grace of God,” Kwara United said officially.
Meanwhile, Kwara United has made awesome signings during the transfer window and the Ilorin-based club is ready for the resumption of the League.
Some of the players to watch out for in the colors of Kwara United in the coming season are former Enyimba and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, Jide Fatokun, Michael Ohanu, and Brazilian winger Lucas Alves.
Sports
Ex-B’Ball Manager Lists Hiccups Of Grassroots Sports Dev
Former Manager, Rivers State Basketball team, Wilson Harry, says grassroots sports development is slow because lack of sponsorship.
He made the assertion in a media chat with sports journalists, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
According to him, sponsors found it difficult to sponsor any sports programme, when the money cannot be accounted for.
“It is very difficult for people to sponsor any sports programmes because the organisers cannot give proper account of the money.
“Our administrators are thinking of how much will go into their own pocket.”
“Most Sports administrators are after their pocket, which is the more reason why sponsors find it difficult to sponsor any sports programme. Wilson Harry said.
He noted that organising chairman, secretary and coaches would collaborate and spend the money given to them by the sponsors without doing what the money is meant for.
He used the forum to commend the state Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike for building Real Madrid Football Academy in the state and added that Sports without academy is zero.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Okocha, Kanu, Others Make 60 Sports Icons’ List
Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and field and boxing, dominated the list of the 60 sports icons that were unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last 60 years.
The event, which took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, last Friday, will have the pictures of the stars on display for 60 days.
According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding stars through various platforms, Mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amunike of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.
Also selected are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually. Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as a symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.
The Golden Eagles of 1985 that paraded the likes of Captain Nduka Ugbade, Victor Igbinoba, and coached by Sebastian Brodricks – Imasuen were also recognised.
Nigerian first Olympics medallist, Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual Gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games Medalists, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions, Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger, Chidi Imoh, female Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuruoye also made the list.
