Opinion
Nigeria Needs A Redeemer
For the past sixty years when Nigeria was born by way of gaining political independence, not much positive change has been achieved. Instead corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of almost all sectors of the nation. No constant electricity, pipe-borne water, health care, low standard of education, unemployment and so on.
As an adult residing in this part of the country the events in the world at large and Nigeria in particular, deemed it very necessary for a saviour to come to Nigeria.
At the arrival of a saviour to Nigeria, every existing authority and constitution should be suspended. A concrete reformation of several issues plaguing the nation shall be handled. The constitution as it is now has not benefited the people. The constitution favours the few in government to enrich themselves and oppress and suppress the citizens. The current constitution has outlived its usefulness.
Nigeria’s electoral system shall be amended and reformed. Electoral law that exists today cannot allow for free and fair election. The chairman of the electoral body should not be appointed by the president anymore. The Supreme Court judges shall elect the electoral umpire whose tenure should be once to avoid being corrupt.
Moreso, the judiciary as one of the engines of government shall remain absolutely independent. The three tiers of government shall be independent, mostly the local government. Unicameral legislature should be adopted. The salaries and allowances of those in the corridors of power should also be slashed to the barest minimum.
The economy should be streamlined; agriculture is to be given a face-lift in the annual budget. Manufacturing industries should be set up in each local government of the federation to lessen the escalating youth unemployment. The importation of premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol shall cease forthwith as new refineries are being built and old ones revitalized to ensure full production.
Since creation, God had let light be which is to say strong power stations will be built in all local areas to generate and transmit electricity to the nation. This will be uninterrupted.
Water pipes will go round the cities and towns and remote areas for supply of clean water. Enough bore-holes as the only source of water in Nigeria.
Education as the bed-rock of any development shall be free from primary to tertiary institutions. Government is to fund education to meet international standard. Technology and skill acquisition should be made to serve and solve problems of mankind peculiar to them. Government can do very much to recognize talented citizens and give them attention and chance to dwell in the areas of their calling and purpose.
Nigeria has men and woman endowed with wisdom, knowledge and understanding of how things work. Therefore, indigenous technology shall be encouraged. I have heard about people, our brothers and sisters in Nigeria, who manufactured or rather produced, for instance, electricity through waste products, modular refinery, cable wire, drugs and so on.
The question that is begging for an urgent answer is: why did we sell our talents to foreign nations of the world! Some Nigerian doctors are specialists overseas; some professors are the best researchers all over the world. The same is also applicable to others in the fields of business and arts.
Some government policies found inimical to the citizens shall cease to exist. Extra charge from mobile communication companies in the name of VAT, high cost of petroleum products, multiple taxes, age barrier among citizens seeking for job or the limit placed against career and profession.
On the other hand, since politicians are not limited to any age; why must other taxpayers be restricted by age. Retirement in the civil service should be based on years of service instead of individual age at either 60, 65 or at most 70 years old as it is now. This is to eliminate age falsification among the workforce. A minor reduction can be adequately done in the length of service and gratuity and other fringe benefits paid at once to the beneficiary.
Government should, as a matter of urgency, provide enabling environment for trade and investment from foreign countries. And allow new investors to enjoy some years of tax holidays. If this is done and achieved, jobs can be created for the youths thereby curtail crime in society.
Government at all levels should henceforth stop borrowing from within and outside the country because most of the loans are not unaccounted for. Borrowing without actualizing the purpose is mismanagement and corruption. The future of unborn children could be mortgaged. Too much borrowing has created more and more poverty in most households. And no one has the immediate solution to it. Basic infrastructures are not visible. Citizens ought to demand for accountability from government.
Meanwhile, a chronic disease has prohibited Nigerian politicians from travelling abroad as well as caused some Nigerians living abroad to return unexpectedly. It is amazing! The image of the country is nothing to write home about due to the corrupt intent of some mischievous elements.
During my days in primary school, I learnt about natural resources found in some states such as former Bendel State-timber; Enugu – coal; South-Western States-cocoa. What happened to the untapped resources?
For now, no doubt, Nigeria still looks for a man or woman who, by wisdom and knowledge, will use the resources to develop and grow the economy of this nation. She needs a saviour now more than ever before. God help us.
Eze wrote from Port Harcourt.
Paul Eze
Opinion
As Onitsha Port Comes Alive…
One can imagine the joy of Onitsha indigenes and residents when the city’s river port received light cargo barges with containers last weekend. It was a history made and a long-awaited dream fulfilled. Although the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said the exercise was just to test-run the activities in the port with the hope of full port operations commencing in the first quarter of 2021, the people of the commercial town and other South Easterners are elated that the project which was muted 37 years ago by former President Shehu Shagari, is finally becoming a reality.
Kudos must be given to the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for injecting life into the project and not continuing with the unnecessary politics and excuses that had put it on hold for almost four decades. It shows that the president understands that government is a continuum; that the fact that one is not the initiator of a project doesn’t mean it should be abandoned, especially when it is a lofty project that will impact greatly on the people as is commonly seen across the country.
The importance of Onitsha River Port cannot be overemphasised. Onitsha is a commercial city with many importers and exporters who cross a lot of hurdles travelling to Lagos to clear their goods. Many lives and goods have been lost in the process. The coming on stream of Onitsha Port means they will be saved from such troubles as their goods will be cleared in Onitsha. That will definitely create job opportunities for the people, impact greatly on the economy of not only the state but the entire region. Borrowing the words of the Managing Director of NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, “There is no doubt that the full operation of the River Port will boost economic activities in Anambra State and the South East in general, create jobs and wealth for our teeming youths, reduce the usual bottleneck in clearing goods and save money wasted in transporting containers from different ports in the country to the South East. It will also decongest our ports in Lagos and reduce the pressure on our roads.”
Why a country of about 200 million people would choose to concentrate all imports and exports in two ports and in one part of the country, allowing seaports in other parts of the country to die, still baffles many. In Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri and Burutu, the story is the same – collapsed infrastructure, unutilised ports. The resultant effect is little or no economic activities in the once busy areas that were sources of income for many. Many people who had business ventures around these ports have long closed shops as nothing was happening there.
One can recall the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, at the twilight of his administration, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional as a way of decongesting Apapa Ports. He argued that besides helping the government to save funds spent on managing the traffic and regular repair of roads damaged by articulated vehicles, this will end the gridlock caused by trucks and trailers on the Apapa-Oshodi route.
Similarly, while leading a delegation of members of his Kingdom to Abuja for a meeting with President Buhari recently, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, appealed to the federal government to hasten action on the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko ports in Delta State as to minimise the incidence of restiveness and rejuvenate economic activities in the area. He decried the deplorable state of the ports which, he said, had been abandoned by the government, noting that the very good and solid ports were left unused.
With the death of these ports, millions of Nigerians are left with only Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State for their port-related businesses. We all know the daunting problems associated with these ports said to be currently handling about 80 percent of all shipping traffic in the country. These ever busy ports are reputed for congestion which seems to have defied all solutions. Almost daily, heavy duty trailers and other vehicles stuck on the highway for several hours, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The deplorable state of the roads does not help the situation at all.
These and other unfavorable conditions, some believe, have forced many importers and exporters to abandon Lagos ports for Cotonou in Benin Republic. Nigeria, therefore, loses billions in revenue while Benin Republic gains from our loss.
Let’s, therefore, hope that with the inauguration of Onitsha River Port, due consideration will also be paid to the rejuvenation of other existing ports and probably opening up new ones. Let us hope that Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and other seaports in the Niger Delta will be made functional without further delay as to reduce the pressure on Lagos ports and also help the economies of these areas to grow? If these ports are not so deep to accommodate bigger ships as always claimed, why not dredge them and divert ships to them?
I once read about Ibaka seaport in Akwa Ibom State. It is said that this seaport, if approved and completed, can receive super-heavy vessels. It requires no dredging as it opens straight into the ocean and could double as a Navy and commercial hub. It is high time the government considered the approval and opening of this and other ports in the South South and South East and reduce the influx of people to Lagos. This will give the people of these zones a sense of belonging.
As has already been pointed out by many, efforts should be made to secure the waterways against piracy and other security threats so that Onitsha and the other river ports can function optimally. Not forgetting some experts’ view that for a ship to arrive and berth in Onitsha, there is need to properly dredge the river from the Atlantic Ocean to Onitsha and other inland river ports. Efforts towards achieving this will make the excitement of Onitsha residents and the entire people of the South East zone not to be short-lived.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
On 2020 US Presidential Race
The politics of America is taking a new dimension. The suspense and intriguing political scenario in American politics is taking a new twist; giving room for mudslinging of the two political gladiators standing tall in the race. In the history of American politics, this is the first time that so much personal and damaging information is common in the political public sphere.
It is difficult to see the revered American political principles or tenets· degenerate to styles of politics played in some Third World countries. High rate of racial discrimination is unassuming in the present political atmosphere in the United States of America. And it has become a major tool for political party campaigns: Republicans and Democrats, using it to woo the black race to vote for them.
The incumbent President, Donald Trump is still maintaining his Vice President, Mike Pence, on the platform of the Republican Party in the race for the White House come November 3. The camp of Donald Trump is still facing criticism, especially on the handling of coronavirus pandemic.
The camp is aggressively debunking claims of the rival party. The race is becoming interesting and fascinating as the whole world is watching what is coming out from the United States.
On the Democratic platform, Senator Joe Biden has refused to be cajoled and cowed by the antics of Trump’s political smartness. In an unprecedented political tactic, Biden has chosen his female running mate, Senator Kamala Harris from the black race. It is another dramatic style by the Democrats to lure black votes to their political enclaves.
The race for the White House is very tense and public opinion poll is difficult to predict the would-be winner of the presidential election. Joe Biden is not weak politically in calculations and strategies. It is also observed that some Americans are also scared of foreign interference in manipulating the voting system.
Job cut is another political campaign strategy during the electioneering activities. The state of American economy is another critical campaign issue. Every candidate is fighting hard to win the heart of American voters or electorates. International politics is not out of place. As the United States Government under the leadership of President Trump is threatening to withdraw from some international organisations and also stop funding to some international agencies. This has become another soft landing for the Democrats to win the heart of some voters.
Again, the handling of Middle East crisis with Israel and her Arab neighbours by the United States Government is a cause for serious concern. Indeed, some of the decisions by American government in the Middle East have caused diplomatic rows in the world.
This United States presidential election is a litmus test on the unity and integrity of the American people. This presidential election is causing serious threat to the United States of America.
The recent debate by the two main political contenders and presidential hopeful was seen to be unethical and damaging as there was character assassination by the candidates. The worsening political space in the United States is a threat to political democracy in the world.
The onus is on the American citizens to decide who occupies the White House after the presidential election. As usual, the eyes of the world are on the American presidential election. So many documentations and commentaries have been made public on American Presidential election now.
The fierce American presidential debate has caused worry to many political watchers. And indeed, the public perception of present political campaign in America is disheartening and worrisome to the ordinary Americans. The war of the presidential election has so many perspectives to it depending on where the electorates are tilting to.
No going back on the conduct of next month’s presidential election. The unity of United States should not be destroyed but should be maintained after the election as the eyes of the whole world is on Gods Own Country.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Opinion
Implication Of SARS Reformation
Amidst repeated promises by successive governments to reform the Nigerian Police Force and the “immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad” (SARS) announced by the Inspector General of Police on August 14, 2018, disregard for human rights had remained widespread within the force.
For some time now, there has been outrage at the impunity with which members of SARS perpetrate horrific human rights violations. Between January 2017 and May 2020, not less than 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS had been documented by the Amnesty International despite the anti-torture act passed in 2017.
According to Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, “the systemic use of torture and other ill-treatment by SARS officers for police investigations and the continued existence of torture chambers within the Nigerian Police Force, point to an absolute disregard for international human rights laws and standards.”
Regrettably, bringing these culprits of gross human rights violation to book with a view to ending their notorious act, by Nigerian authorities, had remained a far cry. This failure on the part of the government only reinforces the culture of impunity as studies have shown that these horrific violations were sometimes carried out under the supervision of high-ranking police officers, making torture and ill-treatment a routine practice during SARS’ daily operations and at its detention centres.
Across Nigeria, it is no longer news that SARS officers have turned their duty to protect Nigerians into an opportunity for extortion. It is hard to believe that many victims of SARS violations face obstacles and, in some cases, concerted opposition from the police authorities while seeking justice, including threats to their lives. Could it be said that the Nigerian authorities only paid lip service instead of ensuring real reform?
As if to take their fate in their hands, Nigerians recently rose up against this unwarranted torture that cannot be justified in any form. For them, nothing short of the dissolution of the enigma could suffice. At the centre of protests against police brutality, as if to pacify the visibly aggrieved Nigerians who have vowed not to relent in their protest until their yearning for abolition of SARS is met, a special presidential directive was aired over the weekend, this time, ordering an immediate dissolution of the controversial police tactical unit.
The order added that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”. Without any prejudice, the dissolution of SARS at both federal and state levels now could best be described as a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, to the pains of the citizens in the hand of officers of the body.
Nevertheless, the adjoining statement to the presidential order becomes quite crucial and calls for more explanation as the public is at a loss as to where, in heaven’s name, these officers would be redeployed, bearing in mind that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he was determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring “erring personnel to justice.”
The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, reacting to the incessant reports of infractions against personnel of the Squad, had also vowed to thoroughly investigate allegations against them, with a view to bringing them to justice. In a statement signed by his press secretary, Mr. Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the minister said the thorough investigation was to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens’ right and unprofessional conduct.
The decisions of the duo, though at different occasions, to probe the notorious activities of the body, if implemented, will not only serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizens’ rights, it will significantly reduce the various infractions of the force that the ordinary Nigerians have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.
Thus, the statement that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”, tends to paint the picture of a somewhat aberration from the first order.
Before we get it wrong, we must not brush aside the fact that it is people’s attitude that is on the table right now. It is about addressing an unguarded culture or behaviour that has held sway over the years and not a drama orchestrated to make a point.
Recall that SARS had been cautioned in the same manner before, only for it to go back to its old ways. This group of police officers has routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, and has given the Force a bad name. This calls for caution, honesty and integrity as we propose a way forward for this all-important unit of the Police.
No doubt, when it comes to fighting violent crime, including banditry and kidnapping, Nigerians could score the SARS second to none, but trouble came when, despite the anti-torture legislation passed in 2017, its members continued to use torture and other inhuman measures to execute, punish and extract information from suspects.
Nigeria seems to have been wont to name change to reflect an image overhaul, instead of working on attitudes and behaviours so as to attract and enjoy the goodwill of the people around them. Redeploying the SARS members to other units under different nomenclature is like merely covering excreta with a paper that is bound to be exposed by the presence of flies.
Therefore, thorough reformation is imperative. Ensuring that they uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens as well as holding officers accountable for their acts, remain key in improving on the efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.
There is nothing wrong in acquainting the public with the police operational procedure, while insisting on training and retraining in line with the police code of conduct. The Nigerian authorities must, as a matter of sincerity, go beyond lip service to ensure there is real reform within the Nigeria Police with an emphasis on SARS.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
