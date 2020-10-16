Featured
FG’s Projects Executed In Rivers Met Global Standards, Senate Confirms
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Loans and Foreign Debts, Senator Clifford Ordia says that federal projects executed by the Rivers State Government met global standards.
Ordia stated this, yesterday, when the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike led members of the Senate Committee on Local Loans and Foreign Debts and House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management on a verification tour of federal roads executed by the state government.
The projects verified include, the reconstruction of Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip Flyover Junction, construction of flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout and the construction of the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes.
Others are, the 41.26 kilometres dualization of Airport/Isiokpo/Elele/Omerelu section of Port Harcourt-Owerri Road, construction of Eleme Junction Flyover and Interchange and the construction of Phases One and Two of Ada-George Road.
Wike also led the team on an inspection of the Rebisi, Rumuogba, Okoro-Nu-Odu, Rumuola and GRA flyover bridges under construction by the state government
Speaking, Ordia commended the state government for the quality of roads that were constructed.
He advised other state governments to emulate the Rivers example by applying for the execution of federal projects in order to complement the efforts at the centre.
“In line with Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution, the Federal Government has requested for the resolution of the National Assembly for the approval of the reimbursement of N78.9billion through the issuance of promissory note to Rivers State.
“We have gone round the eight projects, and I can sincerely tell you that the projects were executed in line with international best practices.
“It is not easy to see quality projects executed this way. We have seen that most of the projects were executed by renowned contractors in Nigeria who are also working for the Federal Government.
“I want to thank the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike for what they have done in terms of infrastructural development,” he stated.
Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon. Ahmed Safana, said that members of the committee were satisfied with the federal projects executed by the state.
He noted that members of his committee were impressed and proud of the developmental strides of Governor Wike.
Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked members of the committees for the physical verification of the projects.
He stated that the decision of the state government to execute federal roads was to promote the socio-economic development of the state.
“I am happy that members of the committees saw all the projects executed by the state government.
“It is the duty of the committees to go back and present their reports and take a final decision.
“Our responsibility is to enhance economic activities by making sure that our people live comfortable lives.
“If these roads are not constructed it will affect businesses and impact negatively on economic activities in the state,” he said.
Constitution Review: Nigeria Battling To Survive, Reps Warn …Consider States’ Creation, State Police, Restructuring, Others
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabimila has declared that the country is in an intense battle for survival, as it contends with an avalanche of problems.
The helmsman of the Green Chamber’s view was contained in his remarks at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Special Ad-Hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He said, “When you ask me what the state of our nation is, the honest answer is this: we are in a fight for the very survival of our country and the continuation of the Nigerian project.
“Recent global developments have exposed all our systemic weaknesses so that we can no longer pretend to ourselves that things are on an even keel and slow progress is enough to get us to where we ought to be yet are still so far away from”.
According to him, “We are commencing this constitutional review process at a time of great and ongoing upheaval in our country. New challenges emerge daily from every corner.
“Some of these challenges are of our own making, and others, we could not have foreseen or been prepared for. Whichever may be the case, the Nigerian people look up to us as a government to proffer solutions that work, to do the heavy lifting of writing a new constitution, one better suited to our current aspirations and reflect our vision of the future”.
The speaker opined that “the answer to many of our development questions lies in the pages of a new Nigerian Constitution. This 9th House of Representatives has since committed to the cause of reform. Our commitment must neither waver nor wane on the matter of thoughtful and fair overhaul of our nation’s Constitution.
“The reality of our current circumstances and the now certain knowledge that only us can save ourselves imposes on us an obligation to act with greater determination and all the urgency this moment calls for”.
He assured that the House would take the issue of electoral reforms very seriously, adding that “overcoming our overwhelming national security challenges now requires of us all that we be willing to accept new approaches and consider novel ideas”.
He warned that “neither the security institutions nor political leaders can afford to hold on too tightly to a status quo whose frustrating limitations are painfully evident, whilst reflexively rejecting innovations that may improve our fortunes if properly implemented”.
In his welcome address, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, disclosed that the House would consider the creation of states, state police, true federalism, local government and judicial autonomy in the review of the 1999 Constitution.
He said, “Let me start by stating that the need and importance of reviewing our extant constitution cannot be overemphasized as a vast majority of Nigerians consider the 1999 Constitution, a product of military exigency, and that the reference to ‘We the people’ in the Constitution does not truly represent them. Various political actors have, therefore, been advocating for a serious review”.
According to the deputy speaker, “There have been several attempts to amend the 1999 Constitution, yet the agitations for a much more fundamental amendment has not stopped.
“This is because there are very critical aspects of our Constitution that touch on our continued existence as a strong, indivisible nation. Until these critical areas are resolved, we may continue to face clamour for a new Constitution.
“Therefore, in order to achieve the much-needed success by the 9th Assembly, there are pertinent areas that must be looked into. These are burning issues that have been left to burn for so long without giving them the much-needed attention”.
He said “The federal structure (true federalism), local government autonomy, state policing, state creation and judicial autonomy”.
He said, already over 15 constitution alteration bills have been referred to the committee touching on these broad thematic areas.
Wase observed that “Despite the fact that Nigeria prides herself as a ‘federal state’, it is sadly evident that it is far from what federalism entails.
“Some have stated that our federal system is more unitary than federalist, especially with the number of items on the exclusive legislative list where the Federal Government regulates even simple items like primary education and agriculture. Hence, there has been a clamour for more devolution of powers from the centre to the states in order to make states more viable and economically sustainable”.
On local government, he said, “As a third-tier government, all local governments are supposed to be independent. However, we have not seen such independence in a long time. Arguably, the framers of the 1999 Constitution, created a worrisome situation by giving validity to the existence of 3.162 (6), which prescribes the ‘State and local government joint account’”.
On state police, the deputy speaker said “While internal security is of paramount importance, the concentration of the power of the police at the central government has created several policing challenges at the states.
“While some have advocated for the creation of state police, others have expressed worry on the possible abuse of such power by state governors.
“However, one thing that is clear is the need for us to take a second look at our internal security superstructure in order to make it work for our people and protect their lives and properties”.
Speaking on the agitation for state creation, he stated that, “It is pertinent to note that the current 36 states of our federation were created via military decrees. Hence the true wishes and aspirations of the people were never considered in such creations.
“There is a need, therefore to examine the subject of state creation (and the associated constitutional rigours and difficulties surrounding it) in such manner as to reflect the wishes and aspirations of homogenous people in a democratic system”.
The ad-hoc committee chairman noted that, “The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the independence of the Judiciary in the country, including state courts.
“Unfortunately, state courts (judiciary) in Nigeria and of course legislatures have over the years relied on the executive for their funding. This is clearly antithetical to the principle of separation of powers as guaranteed under the constitution”, he stated.
Rivers Mother And Child Hospital, Strategic Response To Healthcare Delivery -NMA
The National President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, says the Mother and Child Hospital in Rivers State would solve a major healthcare challenge in the country.
Ujah made the assertion when he joined a team of Rivers Professionals to inspect facilities at the Mother and Child Hospital, yesterday.
The NMA president, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, said there had been a lack for the care of mother and child in the country for years.
He stated that the gesture of the Rivers State Government clearly serves as a response to addressing that need.
“I am a gynaecologist with over 35 years of experience. I can tell you that we lack the care for the mother and child health needs. This is clearly a response to that need.
“As you know, our health indices are very poor in this country. One of the indicators of development is the quality of the care of the mother and child.
“There is need for us to have health facilities that will help us to reduce the high maternal deaths in pregnancy and childbirth. Infant mortality needs to be reduced too.
“This Mother and Child Hospital will serve as the fulcrum by which we can turn around the system in the South-South. This will ensure that we have quality health for our mothers and children.
“I commend the Government of Rivers State led by Governor Nyesom Wike for the concept of Mother and Child Hospital that is totally complete,” he said.
The Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Rivers State Branch, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, described the concept of mother and child hospital as novel.
He stated that they expect the deployment of appropriate manpower and specialists to sustain quality health service in the hospital.
According to him, they were delighted to know that the hospital would serve as a training and research centre to develop more manpower for the sector.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Chima Ogbu, said that the health facility shows the readiness of the Rivers State Government to key into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of child and maternal health.
He noted that as a deliberate effort of government, it would increase access to quality health for mothers and children.
Ogbu stated that his association was delighted that medication challenge that often bedevil hospital services has been given appropriate consideration.
According to him, the Mother and Child Hospital woud also open up an avenue for medical and health tourism for the state.
They Have Started Rigging 2023 Election, Wike Alerts
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that Federal Government under the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has started rigging the 2023 general election, following the appointment of the Personal aide of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Wike raised the alarm, yesterday, while addressing thousands of youths who were demanding an end to SARS and police brutality against harmless Nigerians as well as total reform of the police at the entrance to the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said: “How can INEC be independent when Mr President appointed his personal aide as National Commissioner in INEC. They have started the rigging process of the 2023 general election already”.
He called on all Nigerians to support the total reform of the police in the interest of the nation, stressing that the scrapping SARS by the Federal Government was the right thing to do.
The Rivers State Chief Executive said the campaign should not begin and end with the scrapping of SARS since they were also in the mainstream of the police, insisting that what was needed was total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
He expressed disappointment that when the campaign against SARS started in Rivers State, other states felt unconcerned because it was not their people that were dying and being kidnapped, saying that today that other states were suffering the same thing that Rivers State had suffered, Nigerians were now protesting.
Noting that the blood of Rivers people was important, Wike urged citizens from other parts of the nation to feel concerned when negative issues affecting other states are brought up, emphasising that whatever affects one part of Nigeria affects all.
“Remember when there was so much kidnapping in Rivers State, I raised alarm to the Federal Government, but they said it was politics. And I told them, don’t worry, very soon, armed robbery, and kidnapping will take over the country. Today, it is all over Nigeria”.
Wike, who noted that Rivers State lost so many lives in the hands of SARS operatives, expressed disappointment that governors of other states did not feel concerned when he was shouting over the atrocities being committed by SARS in the state.
“Rivers blood is very important to me. Rivers State can’t play second fiddle in Nigeria. It is not just to end SARS, we need total reform of the police”, the governor added.
Earlier, a coalition of civil society groups in Rivers State had led #EndSARS protest march across major streets of Port Harcourt, demanding an end to police brutality, torture, extrajudicial killings, and total reform of the security outfit in the state and the nation at large.
The protesters carried various placards to register their grievances on the alleged brutality and inhuman disposition of the FSARS operatives to the citizens.
The protest, which took off at Pleasure Park, and terminated at the state Government House Gate, was held in violation of an earlier order by the Rivers State Government against any form of protest in the state.
The protesters, who were not only calling for end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was proscribed last Sunday, but also insisted that the government take pragmatic actions to end police brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and torture of citizens in detention.
Some of the protesters, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, demanded for justice for victims of police brutality and impunity.
They complained that young people who own cars, iPad, Phones and other electronic devices have suddenly become victims of police recklessness, especially SARS operatives.
The Tide reports that the security agents deployed to dispatch the protesters; were later seen providing cover and adequate protection to the protesters from Port Harcourt Pleasure Part through Aba Road to Government House Gate.
Some family members of victims of police brutality in Rivers State urged the police to end brutality against innocent citizens in the state, and described some of the actions of the police as “organised crime”.
According to them, their relatives who were shot dead and tortured never committed any crime before they were killed, just as they called for justice in the victims.
On his part, the state Chairman of Civil Society Organizations, Enefaa Georgewill, advocated the need for security vote to be directly paid to security agencies, saying that such move would enable the security agencies to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.
Our correspondents, who monitored the #EndSARS and police brutality protest, report that the protesters blocked Rivers State Government House Gate on the Azikiwe-Lagos Bus Road axis in Port Harcourt, leading to heavy traffic along the ever-busy road while forcing vehicles to take alternative routes to access their destinations.
However, The Tide reports that protest was generally peaceful, as the youths maintained a high level of orderliness throughout the period of the protest.
Chris Oluoh & Akujobi Amadi
