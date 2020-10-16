Entertainment
Davido’s FEM Still Tops Charts On Apple Music
Nigerian singer, Davido continues to prove himself a hit maker and his latest release, FEM is yet another reason to believe he is one Nigerian artist, who knows his onions. Fem has been topping most Nigerian music charts and doing well in the international scale too.
A visit to Apple music site shows that FEM remains the most played song in Nigeria till date since its release which was three weeks ago, coming not far behind is Damages by Teams, Zoom by Cheque, Way Too Big by Burna Boy,Panic by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah, and Wizkid’s No Stress on the sixth position on the chart.
Davido is currently number one on the streaming app.Recall that on September 10,2020,the Nigerian music star’s FEM music video surpassed five million views within the first week of release thereby surpassing his previous record with Blow My Mind.
According to Nigeria’s premier charting system, turntable charts, FEM has since shattered a number of records. First, it became the song that topped all its charts including top streaming charts, top airplay charts, top TV airplay charts, top thriller charts, top iTunes charts and top Shazam charts.
On You Tube, Davido also has more than 1.02 million unique views from Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the FEM crooner has released an official statement announcing that Lil Fresh was no longer a part of DMW family following the allegations of domestic violence against him.
Nigerian Artists To Benefit From You Tube’s Black Voices Fund
You Tube has announced that artists and creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its black voices fund. The global $100 million fund will over the next three years offer support to black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You Tube.
According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Black Voices Fund, Alex Okosi, You Tube EMEA will invest with the intention to present fresh tunes that emphasizse the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of black voices as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.
The $ 100 million fund was first announced in June, 2020. It has since been officially named the You Tube Black Voices Fund.Okosi said this year, the fund will be focusing its efforts on creators within United States, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.
“ Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years, additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training workshops and community events to black creators and artists globally.”
The You Tube Black Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that You Tube is a place where black artists, creators and users can share their stories and be protected.
Along with our commitment to amplifying marginalised voices on the content side,we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance You Tube’s mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world”, Okosi said.
You Tube believes that it is only by taking a stance against those who would like to bully,harass, silence and intimidate others that it moves closer to actualise this mission. Its new efforts include beefing up enforcement and terminating more accounts that repeatedly post hateful comments. It is also in the process of rolling out product changes to make creator moderation tools more streamlined.
Celebration, As Prophetess Mercy Lawrence Marks Birthday In PH
It was celebration of love at Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry last Sunday as members of the church joined the General Overseer, Prophetess Mercy Lawrence Bekwelle to celebrate her birthday at the church premises in Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.
Speaking at the well attended event, Prophetess Mercy noted that the birthday celebration was to give thanks to God for His marvellous works in her life.
She disclosed that her ministry was founded in 2015 through God’s mandate to propagate the gospel. Since then, the church has recorded healings and miracles to the glory of God as well as converted many souls to Christ.
Highlights of the event included singing and dancing, presentation of gifts by children and women groups, football competition, cutting of the birthday cake as well as other side attractions.
Jacob Obinna
Kendrick Lamar Quits Top Dog Entertainment For Pglang Records
World famous rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has reportedly left his record label Top Dog Entertainment (TDE ) in order to start his own record label called Pglang.
The Internet is buzzing with theories about what happened behind the scenes in order for Lamar to have made the move.
TDE’s President took to social media to cryptically address the rumours, but only said that they travel faster than the truth.
This did nothing to quash the chatter happening on the internet with many speculating that there was more going on behind the scenes that would have pushed Lamar to the edge.
Pglang is described as being a collection of multilingual creatives which will tell stories through music, TV, film and books. The label is also set to include Baby Keen,Murder District and Jorja Smith.
Kendrick Lamar left Top Dog Entertainment and took collaborator, Dave Free with him. The company was registered in March 2020,but the Internet’s rumour mill is churning about who and what they will sign next.
