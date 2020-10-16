Davido’s FEM Still Tops Charts On Apple Music

You Tube has announced that artists and creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its black voices fund. The global $100 million fund will over the next three years offer support to black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You Tube.

According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Black Voices Fund, Alex Okosi, You Tube EMEA will invest with the intention to present fresh tunes that emphasizse the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of black voices as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.

The $ 100 million fund was first announced in June, 2020. It has since been officially named the You Tube Black Voices Fund.Okosi said this year, the fund will be focusing its efforts on creators within United States, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

“ Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years, additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training workshops and community events to black creators and artists globally.”

The You Tube Black Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that You Tube is a place where black artists, creators and users can share their stories and be protected.

Along with our commitment to amplifying marginalised voices on the content side,we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance You Tube’s mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world”, Okosi said.

You Tube believes that it is only by taking a stance against those who would like to bully,harass, silence and intimidate others that it moves closer to actualise this mission. Its new efforts include beefing up enforcement and terminating more accounts that repeatedly post hateful comments. It is also in the process of rolling out product changes to make creator moderation tools more streamlined.