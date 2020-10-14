They Have Started Rigging 2023 Election, Wike Alerts

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that Federal Government under the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has started rigging the 2023 general election, following the appointment of the Personal aide of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wike raised the alarm, yesterday, while addressing thousands of youths who were demanding an end to SARS and police brutality against harmless Nigerians as well as total reform of the police at the entrance to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “How can INEC be independent when Mr President appointed his personal aide as National Commissioner in INEC. They have started the rigging process of the 2023 general election already”.

He called on all Nigerians to support the total reform of the police in the interest of the nation, stressing that the scrapping SARS by the Federal Government was the right thing to do.

The Rivers State Chief Executive said the campaign should not begin and end with the scrapping of SARS since they were also in the mainstream of the police, insisting that what was needed was total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

He expressed disappointment that when the campaign against SARS started in Rivers State, other states felt unconcerned because it was not their people that were dying and being kidnapped, saying that today that other states were suffering the same thing that Rivers State had suffered, Nigerians were now protesting.

Noting that the blood of Rivers people was important, Wike urged citizens from other parts of the nation to feel concerned when negative issues affecting other states are brought up, emphasising that whatever affects one part of Nigeria affects all.

“Remember when there was so much kidnapping in Rivers State, I raised alarm to the Federal Government, but they said it was politics. And I told them, don’t worry, very soon, armed robbery, and kidnapping will take over the country. Today, it is all over Nigeria”.

Wike, who noted that Rivers State lost so many lives in the hands of SARS operatives, expressed disappointment that governors of other states did not feel concerned when he was shouting over the atrocities being committed by SARS in the state.

“Rivers blood is very important to me. Rivers State can’t play second fiddle in Nigeria. It is not just to end SARS, we need total reform of the police”, the governor added.

Earlier, a coalition of civil society groups in Rivers State had led #EndSARS protest march across major streets of Port Harcourt, demanding an end to police brutality, torture, extrajudicial killings, and total reform of the security outfit in the state and the nation at large.

The protesters carried various placards to register their grievances on the alleged brutality and inhuman disposition of the FSARS operatives to the citizens.

The protest, which took off at Pleasure Park, and terminated at the state Government House Gate, was held in violation of an earlier order by the Rivers State Government against any form of protest in the state.

The protesters, who were not only calling for end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was proscribed last Sunday, but also insisted that the government take pragmatic actions to end police brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and torture of citizens in detention.

Some of the protesters, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, demanded for justice for victims of police brutality and impunity.

They complained that young people who own cars, iPad, Phones and other electronic devices have suddenly become victims of police recklessness, especially SARS operatives.

The Tide reports that the security agents deployed to dispatch the protesters; were later seen providing cover and adequate protection to the protesters from Port Harcourt Pleasure Part through Aba Road to Government House Gate.

Some family members of victims of police brutality in Rivers State urged the police to end brutality against innocent citizens in the state, and described some of the actions of the police as “organised crime”.

According to them, their relatives who were shot dead and tortured never committed any crime before they were killed, just as they called for justice in the victims.

On his part, the state Chairman of Civil Society Organizations, Enefaa Georgewill, advocated the need for security vote to be directly paid to security agencies, saying that such move would enable the security agencies to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

Our correspondents, who monitored the #EndSARS and police brutality protest, report that the protesters blocked Rivers State Government House Gate on the Azikiwe-Lagos Bus Road axis in Port Harcourt, leading to heavy traffic along the ever-busy road while forcing vehicles to take alternative routes to access their destinations.

However, The Tide reports that protest was generally peaceful, as the youths maintained a high level of orderliness throughout the period of the protest.

