Restructuring: Northern Leaders Root For 12-State Structure, 100% Resource Control

As the Senate begins consideration of the general principles of the Budget proposal for 2021 fiscal year, yesterday, members of the Upper Chamber have expressed divergent opinions on workability of the N13.08 trillion proposal.

While the Senate Majority Leader; Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, painted a picture of a budget of hope, some of the lawmakers from the other divide saw it from a different angle.

Leading the debate, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, noted that the Senate leadership was fully aware of the proposed parameters in the budget proposal.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to critically look at the proposals and ensure that all rough edges were fine-tuned.

His words: “It is important to note at the outset, that this proposal is not strange to the leadership of the National Assembly and the Committees of Finance and National Planning. All the parameters were discussed and agreed upon, at least in principle.

“What remains for us is to closely examine the contents and the details in order to sort things out and smoothen the rough edges.

“A budget deficit of N5.19 trillion represents 3.64% of GDP, and is therefore, above the threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

“Even though the deficit is covered by N4.28trillion of new borrowing and funds obtainable from privatization proceeds and multilateral and bilateral sources, it is important for our committees on Finance to raise the matter for the National Assembly to permit this increase, as specified in the extant law, particularly given the special circumstances which made this necessary.

“It is also important to note that a budget deficit of this size requiring more indebtedness is not healthy for the long-term development of the country, but this must be tolerated now because of the challenges of the times”, he said.

While most of the PDP senators, who contributed to the debate, picked holes in the budgetary proposals, their APC counterparts said as bad as the situations on ground are, the budgetary proposals can still bring about required recoveries in various sectors of the nation’s economy as anticipated by President Muhamnadu Buhari, who christened the budget as one of “Recovery and Resilience”.

Other APC Senators like Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Uba Sani, Adamu Aliero, and Ibikunle Amosun, spoke in same direction, and expressed hope in the workability of the budgetary proposals.

However, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, in his contribution, dissected the budget proposals, and described it as mere old news.

According to him, “The 2021 Appropriation Bill proposes to spend N13.082trillion, with expected revenue of N7.886trillion and a deficit of N5.196trillion. As with the other budgets over the last few years, it looks impractical and unimplementable.

“The major challenge, as with previous budgets, is with revenue and an overly optimistic revenue target. The 2021 budget hopes that the federal government will be able to generate almost N8trillion. If history is anything to go by, this projection looks impossible.

“This overly optimistic position is not new in Nigeria but is part of a continuing pattern of false

optimism that has put the federal government’s accounts in the deep red and the country in dire straits.

“To demonstrate this point, the observers need to look at the performance of previous approved budget revenues and what were achieved as actual revenue.

“In 2016, Nigeria had an approved budget with revenue of N3.855trillion. By the end of the year, the total retained revenue was only N2.621trillion.

“This performance was a 32 percent shortfall, according to the budget implementation reports. In 2017, instead of trying to readjust to the reality of a difficult revenue situation, Government of Nigeria repeated the same overly optimistic exercise. The approved budget had revenue of N5trillion while actual revenue that year was only N2.37trillion.

“This performance was a whopping 53 percent shortfall. In 2018, Federal Government of Nigeria

repeated the same thing by submitted a budget that expected revenue to jump from N2.37trillion to N7.165trillion. By the end of the year, actual revenue was only N3.48trillion; a 51 percent shortfall. The story was the same in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 the revenue shortfall was 41 percent and so far in 2020 the shortfall is 38 percent.

“Here we are in 2021 and the submitted budget expects revenue to be N7.886trillion. Based on the half year numbers, Nigeria would be lucky to realise N3.3trillion in revenue in 2020 by the end of the year. Yet, the Executive expects revenue to increase by over 200 percent in 2021.

“When the Executive announces a N13trillion budget, the ministries and agencies take it as a signal that the largess can continue. A casual look at the Appropriation Bill contains items like SUVs for chief executives and fancy office buildings for agencies whch really do not need them.

“All of these things will count as “capital expenditure” without adding much to the productive ability of the economy. At a time when the Executive is on the verge of a serious fiscal crisis some of these proposed spending items are unnecessary.

“The budget betrays a lack of understanding of how modern economies functions.

Other PDP Senators; including Ike Ekweremadu, Gabriel Suswam, Oker Jev, among others, made their presentations against workability of the budget.

Debate on the general principles of the 2021 budget continues today, and tomorrow.