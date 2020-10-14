On 2020 US Presidential Race

Amidst repeated promises by successive governments to reform the Nigerian Police Force and the “immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad” (SARS) announced by the Inspector General of Police on August 14, 2018, disregard for human rights had remained widespread within the force.

For some time now, there has been outrage at the impunity with which members of SARS perpetrate horrific human rights violations. Between January 2017 and May 2020, not less than 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS had been documented by the Amnesty International despite the anti-torture act passed in 2017.

According to Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, “the systemic use of torture and other ill-treatment by SARS officers for police investigations and the continued existence of torture chambers within the Nigerian Police Force, point to an absolute disregard for international human rights laws and standards.”

Regrettably, bringing these culprits of gross human rights violation to book with a view to ending their notorious act, by Nigerian authorities, had remained a far cry. This failure on the part of the government only reinforces the culture of impunity as studies have shown that these horrific violations were sometimes carried out under the supervision of high-ranking police officers, making torture and ill-treatment a routine practice during SARS’ daily operations and at its detention centres.

Across Nigeria, it is no longer news that SARS officers have turned their duty to protect Nigerians into an opportunity for extortion. It is hard to believe that many victims of SARS violations face obstacles and, in some cases, concerted opposition from the police authorities while seeking justice, including threats to their lives. Could it be said that the Nigerian authorities only paid lip service instead of ensuring real reform?

As if to take their fate in their hands, Nigerians recently rose up against this unwarranted torture that cannot be justified in any form. For them, nothing short of the dissolution of the enigma could suffice. At the centre of protests against police brutality, as if to pacify the visibly aggrieved Nigerians who have vowed not to relent in their protest until their yearning for abolition of SARS is met, a special presidential directive was aired over the weekend, this time, ordering an immediate dissolution of the controversial police tactical unit.

The order added that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”. Without any prejudice, the dissolution of SARS at both federal and state levels now could best be described as a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, to the pains of the citizens in the hand of officers of the body.

Nevertheless, the adjoining statement to the presidential order becomes quite crucial and calls for more explanation as the public is at a loss as to where, in heaven’s name, these officers would be redeployed, bearing in mind that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he was determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring “erring personnel to justice.”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, reacting to the incessant reports of infractions against personnel of the Squad, had also vowed to thoroughly investigate allegations against them, with a view to bringing them to justice. In a statement signed by his press secretary, Mr. Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the minister said the thorough investigation was to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens’ right and unprofessional conduct.

The decisions of the duo, though at different occasions, to probe the notorious activities of the body, if implemented, will not only serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizens’ rights, it will significantly reduce the various infractions of the force that the ordinary Nigerians have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.

Thus, the statement that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”, tends to paint the picture of a somewhat aberration from the first order.

Before we get it wrong, we must not brush aside the fact that it is people’s attitude that is on the table right now. It is about addressing an unguarded culture or behaviour that has held sway over the years and not a drama orchestrated to make a point.

Recall that SARS had been cautioned in the same manner before, only for it to go back to its old ways. This group of police officers has routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, and has given the Force a bad name. This calls for caution, honesty and integrity as we propose a way forward for this all-important unit of the Police.

No doubt, when it comes to fighting violent crime, including banditry and kidnapping, Nigerians could score the SARS second to none, but trouble came when, despite the anti-torture legislation passed in 2017, its members continued to use torture and other inhuman measures to execute, punish and extract information from suspects.

Nigeria seems to have been wont to name change to reflect an image overhaul, instead of working on attitudes and behaviours so as to attract and enjoy the goodwill of the people around them. Redeploying the SARS members to other units under different nomenclature is like merely covering excreta with a paper that is bound to be exposed by the presence of flies.

Therefore, thorough reformation is imperative. Ensuring that they uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens as well as holding officers accountable for their acts, remain key in improving on the efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.

There is nothing wrong in acquainting the public with the police operational procedure, while insisting on training and retraining in line with the police code of conduct. The Nigerian authorities must, as a matter of sincerity, go beyond lip service to ensure there is real reform within the Nigeria Police with an emphasis on SARS.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi