On 2020 US Presidential Race
The politics of America is taking a new dimension. The suspense and intriguing political scenario in American politics is taking a new twist; giving room for mudslinging of the two political gladiators standing tall in the race. In the history of American politics, this is the first time that so much personal and damaging information is common in the political public sphere.
It is difficult to see the revered American political principles or tenets· degenerate to styles of politics played in some Third World countries. High rate of racial discrimination is unassuming in the present political atmosphere in the United States of America. And it has become a major tool for political party campaigns: Republicans and Democrats, using it to woo the black race to vote for them.
The incumbent President, Donald Trump is still maintaining his Vice President, Mike Pence, on the platform of the Republican Party in the race for the White House come November 3. The camp of Donald Trump is still facing criticism, especially on the handling of coronavirus pandemic.
The camp is aggressively debunking claims of the rival party. The race is becoming interesting and fascinating as the whole world is watching what is coming out from the United States.
On the Democratic platform, Senator Joe Biden has refused to be cajoled and cowed by the antics of Trump’s political smartness. In an unprecedented political tactic, Biden has chosen his female running mate, Senator Kamala Harris from the black race. It is another dramatic style by the Democrats to lure black votes to their political enclaves.
The race for the White House is very tense and public opinion poll is difficult to predict the would-be winner of the presidential election. Joe Biden is not weak politically in calculations and strategies. It is also observed that some Americans are also scared of foreign interference in manipulating the voting system.
Job cut is another political campaign strategy during the electioneering activities. The state of American economy is another critical campaign issue. Every candidate is fighting hard to win the heart of American voters or electorates. International politics is not out of place. As the United States Government under the leadership of President Trump is threatening to withdraw from some international organisations and also stop funding to some international agencies. This has become another soft landing for the Democrats to win the heart of some voters.
Again, the handling of Middle East crisis with Israel and her Arab neighbours by the United States Government is a cause for serious concern. Indeed, some of the decisions by American government in the Middle East have caused diplomatic rows in the world.
This United States presidential election is a litmus test on the unity and integrity of the American people. This presidential election is causing serious threat to the United States of America.
The recent debate by the two main political contenders and presidential hopeful was seen to be unethical and damaging as there was character assassination by the candidates. The worsening political space in the United States is a threat to political democracy in the world.
The onus is on the American citizens to decide who occupies the White House after the presidential election. As usual, the eyes of the world are on the American presidential election. So many documentations and commentaries have been made public on American Presidential election now.
The fierce American presidential debate has caused worry to many political watchers. And indeed, the public perception of present political campaign in America is disheartening and worrisome to the ordinary Americans. The war of the presidential election has so many perspectives to it depending on where the electorates are tilting to.
No going back on the conduct of next month’s presidential election. The unity of United States should not be destroyed but should be maintained after the election as the eyes of the whole world is on Gods Own Country.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Implication Of SARS Reformation
Amidst repeated promises by successive governments to reform the Nigerian Police Force and the “immediate overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad” (SARS) announced by the Inspector General of Police on August 14, 2018, disregard for human rights had remained widespread within the force.
For some time now, there has been outrage at the impunity with which members of SARS perpetrate horrific human rights violations. Between January 2017 and May 2020, not less than 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS had been documented by the Amnesty International despite the anti-torture act passed in 2017.
According to Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, “the systemic use of torture and other ill-treatment by SARS officers for police investigations and the continued existence of torture chambers within the Nigerian Police Force, point to an absolute disregard for international human rights laws and standards.”
Regrettably, bringing these culprits of gross human rights violation to book with a view to ending their notorious act, by Nigerian authorities, had remained a far cry. This failure on the part of the government only reinforces the culture of impunity as studies have shown that these horrific violations were sometimes carried out under the supervision of high-ranking police officers, making torture and ill-treatment a routine practice during SARS’ daily operations and at its detention centres.
Across Nigeria, it is no longer news that SARS officers have turned their duty to protect Nigerians into an opportunity for extortion. It is hard to believe that many victims of SARS violations face obstacles and, in some cases, concerted opposition from the police authorities while seeking justice, including threats to their lives. Could it be said that the Nigerian authorities only paid lip service instead of ensuring real reform?
As if to take their fate in their hands, Nigerians recently rose up against this unwarranted torture that cannot be justified in any form. For them, nothing short of the dissolution of the enigma could suffice. At the centre of protests against police brutality, as if to pacify the visibly aggrieved Nigerians who have vowed not to relent in their protest until their yearning for abolition of SARS is met, a special presidential directive was aired over the weekend, this time, ordering an immediate dissolution of the controversial police tactical unit.
The order added that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”. Without any prejudice, the dissolution of SARS at both federal and state levels now could best be described as a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, to the pains of the citizens in the hand of officers of the body.
Nevertheless, the adjoining statement to the presidential order becomes quite crucial and calls for more explanation as the public is at a loss as to where, in heaven’s name, these officers would be redeployed, bearing in mind that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he was determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring “erring personnel to justice.”
The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, reacting to the incessant reports of infractions against personnel of the Squad, had also vowed to thoroughly investigate allegations against them, with a view to bringing them to justice. In a statement signed by his press secretary, Mr. Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the minister said the thorough investigation was to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens’ right and unprofessional conduct.
The decisions of the duo, though at different occasions, to probe the notorious activities of the body, if implemented, will not only serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizens’ rights, it will significantly reduce the various infractions of the force that the ordinary Nigerians have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.
Thus, the statement that “all the officers in the SARS – widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder, are to be redeployed, while a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on”, tends to paint the picture of a somewhat aberration from the first order.
Before we get it wrong, we must not brush aside the fact that it is people’s attitude that is on the table right now. It is about addressing an unguarded culture or behaviour that has held sway over the years and not a drama orchestrated to make a point.
Recall that SARS had been cautioned in the same manner before, only for it to go back to its old ways. This group of police officers has routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, and has given the Force a bad name. This calls for caution, honesty and integrity as we propose a way forward for this all-important unit of the Police.
No doubt, when it comes to fighting violent crime, including banditry and kidnapping, Nigerians could score the SARS second to none, but trouble came when, despite the anti-torture legislation passed in 2017, its members continued to use torture and other inhuman measures to execute, punish and extract information from suspects.
Nigeria seems to have been wont to name change to reflect an image overhaul, instead of working on attitudes and behaviours so as to attract and enjoy the goodwill of the people around them. Redeploying the SARS members to other units under different nomenclature is like merely covering excreta with a paper that is bound to be exposed by the presence of flies.
Therefore, thorough reformation is imperative. Ensuring that they uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens as well as holding officers accountable for their acts, remain key in improving on the efficiency and effectiveness of SARS.
There is nothing wrong in acquainting the public with the police operational procedure, while insisting on training and retraining in line with the police code of conduct. The Nigerian authorities must, as a matter of sincerity, go beyond lip service to ensure there is real reform within the Nigeria Police with an emphasis on SARS.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Wind As Alternative Power Source
Apart from unemployment and insecurity, the greatest problem Nigeria faces today is inadequate power supply. It is a general monster that haunts every home, every Nigerian irrespective of status.
Every successive government makes promises towards improving power supply in the country, with huge budgets allocated to it on annual basis. Yet, power supply has remained epileptic, leaving the country’s economy more devastated and the citizenry more impoverished.
Research has, however, shown that the country’s power supply can improve with less cost if the government can harness some other sources of energy apart from water (dam). One of such sources is the wind (wind mill).
Nigeria is endowed with several energy sources such as sun (solar), water (dam), wind (wind mill) and lignite. Ironically, the government has, in its energy policies, concentrated only on water (dam) for its power generation and this has not produced the expected results in electricity generation for the citizens.
Wind energy as an alternative source of power, is the conversion of wind into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make turbines, wind mill for mechanical power, wind pump for water pumping or drainage. It is renewable, clean and produces no greenhouse gas emission during operation.
Wind turbine is a power system, consisting of two or three blades propelled by the wind and attached to shaft with a gear mechanics. Wind mill dates back to over a hundred years ago. Technological improvements made it more powerful, robust, easier to deploy, flexible and adaptable to a lot of climate conditions. It is now referred to as wind turbines.
The wind regime in Nigeria is generally moderate in the south except in coastal areas, and strongest in the hilly regions of the north, according to the Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency. The mountainous terrains, especially in the Middle Belts and the northern fringes of the country where prime wind conditions exist hold high potentials for exploration and development in electricity.
Overdependence on dams for power supply has led to a tremendous shortage of power supply in Nigeria. No nation depends on only one or two sources of power generation, no matter how abundant. That is why even in the United States and Europe with very stable and highly integrated variety of power supply systems, the market for standby generators and backup UPS batteries is still huge.
In 2008, wind power produced about 1.5% of worldwide electricity usage; and it is growing rapidly. Several countries have achieved relatively high levels of wind power generation, such as 19% of stationary electricity production in Denmark, 11% in Spain and Portugal, and 7% in Germany and the Republic of Ireland. As of May, 2009, eight countries around the world had started using wind power on a commercial basis.
Studies commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out by Lay Maher International have confirmed great potentials in wind energy. It has also identified possible sites for viable wind energy projects across Nigeria. The mean wind speed at a height of 10m above the ground ranges between 2.3m/s and 3.4m/s for selected sites along the coastal areas, and 3.0m/s to 3.9m/s for high land areas and semi-arid regions.
The rule is that the higher you go, the windier it gets. Wind turbines are normally installed at heights between 18m and 90m above the ground. Several researches have shown that in areas with annual mean wind speeds of 3.5m/s – 4.0m/s or greater, wind power system can deliver electricity or pump water at cost lower than photo voltaic, diesels, or grid extension.
And compared to fossil fuel power sources, the environmental effects of wind energy are relatively minor. Given the unsteady power supply in Nigeria and the potentials of other several sources of energy the country is endowed with, there is the need for Nigeria to diversify and integrate wind energy into her power sources.
Solar energy has already been integrated, with many street lights being powered by solar cells. Therefore, using wind energy will not only serve as supplementary energy source needed to generate adequate power supply in the country, it has the potentials of reducing cost of generating electricity and as well providing employment opportunities for the teeming population.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Evelyn Harry
Buhari’s Assent And NOUN Law Graduates
Precisely, on 6 December, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari revived the hopes of law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through his assent to the NOUN (Amendment) Act 2018 after it was passed by the National Assembly. It must be noted that these innocent trapped students did not beg the federal government to establish the Faculty of Law in the university. Government at will did and advertised for admission openly to the general public.
When they were undergoing the programme, nobody raised objection and sadly, they were taught by qualified law lecturers from other accredited universities in the country, including Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) who developed NOUN’s Constitutional Law 1 & 2 Course material.
Other highly respected lecturers include; Professor Abiodun Amuda-Kannike (SAN) who is presently Dean, Faculty of Law at Kwara State University (KWASU), among others. Again, NOUN and all universities in the country use the same course outlines approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Is it then possible that these lecturers taught NOUN law graduates in a different way?
When President Buhari intervened, the entire nation rejoiced and hailed the intervention hoping that the crisis which held these law students of the federal government-owned and accredited Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution to ransom since 2013 when the first set of the Faculty of Law graduated had come to an end. But the plotters and schemers are resolute and vow to frustrate these students until they go into their graves.
The amendment by the Senate under the leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki, after a public-hearing, was to remedy the controversial clause “Correspondence” in the hitherto NOUN Act and changed it to “Full-time” which the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and Body of Benchers (BOB) capitalized on to deny the graduates of the university admission quota into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training like their counterparts from other universities in and outside the country.
Prior to the legislative review process, the CLE which was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School told the Senate at the public hearing that the Act must be amended to remove the term, ‘Correspondence’ as a mode of learning of the institution and acknowledged that the institution doesn’t study by ‘Correspondence’ but found wanting by the clause. This made the Senate to put the machinery in motion for the amendment to enable innocent citizens that are trapped to be set free.
Nobody knew that the demand for the amendment of the clause was a delay tactic to keep prolonging the matter. Eventually, after going through the rigorous legislative processes, the clause was reviewed as demanded to ‘Full-time programme’ to be on the same pedestrian with other universities in Nigeria. From record, these same bullied students defeated their counterparts in just one opportunity offered to them in a national competition when allowed to participate, and in the remarks of the panel of judges, may continue to win on account of a good margin in their performance. It is, therefore, believed that the concealed grievance is that NOUN law graduates broke the record and emerged star-prize winners just in its first participation which was unprecedented, hence disqualified from further contests out of malice. Suffice it to say that some persons are merely witch-hunting the institution over excellence. What a hostility?
But two years counting after President Buhari’s assent, nothing has changed. Could a Presidential assent be thrown into the wastebin so simple? By this time last year, 2019 when the presidential assent was approaching one year, to douse tension that almost led to uproar, some gimmicks were played during the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Meeting which looked as if the admission of these law graduates was on the agenda. From reports in the media, all manner of gimmicks from secret meetings to suggesting a strange Bar Part 1 for students that studied in a home university and duly accredited by the NUC were stage-managed and displayed.
The most disgusting part is that the arrowheads are mostly appointees of President Buhari that gave assent to the NOUN Act. For example, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN); Chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), and the Minister of Justice/ Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are all appointed by President Buhari. Yet, their principal and the government they are part and parcel of is being subjected to scorn.
Could it be said that the government is inept and doesn’t have capacity on administration and leadership? Ridiculously, this is a government with the legislative and executive arms headed by the same political party, APC. Could the National Assembly; Senate and House of Representatives claim that these intimidations being meted on innocent helpless students have not come to their ears and notice? Or does the government want these students to resort to lawlessness?
Buhari and the National Assembly must resist such bullying, discriminations and intimidations against these NOUN law students. Education cannot be subjected to such partisanship and hostility. The endless and innumerable flimsy excuses from these government bodies cannot continue. This issue on NOUN law graduates and admission into the law school has overlingered, and must be resolved forthwith before things get out of hand.
The Nigerian Law School is a facility of the federal government and doesn’t belong to any persons. It is, therefore, instructive that the authorities intervene to resolve the matter without further delay before the second anniversary of the presidential assent; December 6, 2020 to prevent chaos in the society. These students cannot continue to be waiting in futility or roaming the streets for no wrongdoing other than that some persons are hostile against NOUN. A stitch in time saves nine. Let the gimmicks stop!
Isowo, a public affairs analyst, writes from Ilorin, Kwara State.
Yakubu Isowo
