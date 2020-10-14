Health
NCDC Hails Indorama’s Role In Fighting COVID-19 …As Firm Ranks 3rd In Sample Testing
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has highlighted the role of Indorama’s Molecular Laboratory, situated in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.
NCDC’s latest report for Week 40 which ended last Sunday, shows that Indorama Molecular Lab came 3rd among the 67 Molecular laboratories in the country, and placed Rivers State in the 2nd position among states/FCT with the highest sample testing.
Out of 23,305 Covid-19 tests carried out by 70 laboratories across the country in Week 40, Indorama Molecular Lab (IML) did 1,666, which helped to identify positive cases and managing them successfully.
“A total of 23,305 tests were done in week 40 by 70 labs. NRL, Sahel labs and IML tested the most in week 40,” the report noted.
The report further noted: “A total of 23,305 samples were tested in week 40 by 36 states. Majority of the samples were from Lagos, Rivers and Katsina states, respectively. Kebbi and Kogi tested the least in week 40.”
In recent times, Rivers State has come 1st, 2nd or 3rd in the daily positive cases table released by NCDC as a result of sustained sample testing across the state.
As at Monday, October 12, 2020, Rivers State has had 2,661 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 2,481 discharged and 59 deaths recorded, according to NCDC.
The state has not recorded new death from the disease in recent weeks.
The health agency identified five major challenges militating against effective samples testing in Nigeria.
They include: “Samples from most of the states are not reaching the labs within 24 hours of sample collection, and there has been a reduction in the number of samples coming from the states in straight weeks (week 30-40).
Other challenges are: “the laboratory turn-around time still needs improvement; some labs do not submit their line-lists in a timely manner, and some do not submit at all; some labs have not sent their daily testing capacities to national”
The following recommendations were offered for improvement: “Labs should improve on their turn-around time and communicate their challenges which might be affecting their TAT to the appropriate quarters; and all states should have testing labs as this will reduce the time it takes for sample to reach the labs”.
Health
COVID-19: RSG/UNICEF To Provide APP Against Stigmatisation
Preparations has reached advanced stage in Rivers State towards the provision of a special application to enable individuals seek medical attention and get same without the knowledge of friends and family members as a means of checking stigmatisation over infection with COVID-19.
The State Coordinator, Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar on COVID-19, Dr Mordecia Olowole, who made this known to newsmen, said the state government through the primary Healthcare Management Board in collaboration with UNICEF has gotten to the stage of providing the application to enhance the fight against stigmatisation.
“ In Rivers State, we are coming up with an innovation. By the time we fully roll it out, it’s going to be the first of it’s kind, possibly in the whole world”, he said.
He explained that the application is such that it will enable people who suspect that they have been infected with the virus to make it known to relevant health personnel and promptly get the required medical attention without the knowledge of close persons.
“The report goes straight to the right health personnel, who will engage you one-on-one, and you can get your own service even at your door post.
“By the time we finally roll out this, it’s going to go a long way to prevent stigmatisation”, he said.
Earlier, the state Deputy Coordinator , Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar, Amb. Tonjo Harry, explained that deliberate checking of stigmatisation is always embedded in messages during sensitisation meetings with stakeholders.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Nigeria Is Ripe For E-Health – Expert
A foreign based trained nurse and advocate of better access to health care, Uche Ibeh says Nigeria is now ripe for E-Health.
Such health services she pointed out do not require physical presence of patients at hospitals or clinics, as one can get health advice, checks and monitoring through networking with registered nurses and doctors.
Ibeh, who is the founder of Medicline E-health, an organisation borne out of the desire to help stem death rates from poor health care said the health care industry should be broadened to cover those at the grassroots.
In her words: “A lot are dying from ignorance and negligence about their health. Our organisation helps to give health education and awareness on how to live a healthy life style, manage your health challenges and offer a good insight of your medical condition”.
She explained that the organisation is made up of team of health professionals who work together to achieve a common goal which is centred to save life.
“We offer a comprehensive health assessment and education run by our highly experienced registered nurses and midwives as we are termed as an “eye opener” to health. We are also associated with the saying that, states “Prevention is better than cure,” Ibeh added.
According to her, the body has offices in four states including Port Harcourt and offers round the clock helpline to registered members who subscribe to them.
Those who register with the organisation have access to health checks and advice carried out by its pool of registered nurses who refer complicated and emergency cases to partnering hospitals when required.
Health
Herbs For The Eyes
The eyes is one delicate part of the body essential for our sight and awareness of our environment. A healthy eye is key to the function of a human being and overall health.
Poor eye sight can be depressing and frustrating to any human being, and thus eye care is crucial for better health and happiness. In this edition I have selected some herbs that can help one to care for ones eyes naturally.
Milk Thistle is a popular herb used for eye improvement but it’s rare in this clime, but can be replaced with carrots which has lots of carotenes and carotenoids which helps the retina has amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties usually used to detoxify the liver. Fat-soluble vitamins and glutathione present in the liver and are responsible for repairing any eye damage thus the health of the liver plays an important part in the health of your eyes as well.
Green tea really does deliver when it comes to health benefits and disease prevention. The secret superpower of green tea is antioxidants, like vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin which are vital in helping prevent eye disease. Special antioxidants called flavonoids in the tea leaves help protect the eyes against diseases such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and some types of glaucoma. One particular flavonoid known as gallocatechin collects in the retina and actually protects the retina against dangerous UV rays.
Bilberry has a long medicinal history in Europe. It has been used to treat anything from kidney stones to Typhoid fever. During World War 2 British pilots noted that Bilberry jam before a flight dramatically improved night vision. Modern research now supports these claims. Bilberry is known to contain anthocyanosides, which not only have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties but are also good for microcirculation, improving night vision and enable the eyes to adapt to lighting changes. Bilberry, known to contain 10X antioxidants of vitamin C and 50X of vitamin E, is also beneficial for eye disorders like macular degeneration, reducing inflammation of retina and retinopathy.
Gingko is not a common herb in our clime but it can be replaced with garlic which enhances blood circulation in the body and the eyes as well. It has also been used to treat the central nervous system and much other eye disease for centuries. In a study conducted by Korean researchers in 2012, biloba extracts were shown to have improved the vision of many test subjects suffering from normal tension glaucoma. It has also been proven to be beneficial to those suffering from macular degeneration.
Specifically, garlic reduces blood pressure and other high cholesterol challenges that may affect blood circulation to the retina. Eye patients are advised to eat garlic most often in their food, teas and other condiments. Those with ulcer are advised to use garlic cautiously.
Bitter Cola is another herb that has been tested and confirmed by natural health researchers that helps to enhance eye health. Studies have shown that it’s effective for cataracts and glaucoma. The effect is such that it decreases the pressure in the eyes of glaucoma sufferers. One can chew it or extract the liquid as eye drop.
Turmeric is known for its medicinal and anti-inflammatory benefits as well as its positive effects on the eyes. Curcumin, an active compound in turmeric, is known to be effective against inflammation of dry eyes. This well-known spice is also said to reduce the oxidation of the eye lens, which is considered to be a major cause of some eye disorders.
The caution however is that these herbs should not replace the expertise of an optometrist. Rather they are meant to be the sole backer of your eye health, incorporating them into your regular diet is certainly recommended to keep them healthy. Along with this, don’t forget to consult your optometrist on a regular basis.
