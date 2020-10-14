Sports
Martins Criticises Govt On Domestic League
Rivers United player, Ossy Martins, has criticised the government for failing to lift the ban on domestic football, while the Super Eagles have returned to action.
The former Kwara United forward said it is wrong for football to be lockdown in the country, while the national team is engaging in an international friendly abroad.
Recall that the Nigerian professional football league and other grassroots football activities have been on lockdown since March, while the Super Eagles are set to play their second game in four days.
“Our football is locked in Nigeria and our national team is not locked abroad to play against Tunisia and Algeria. What’s the fate of the local players, grassroots players and upcoming stars.” Martins said in an emotional statement released via his social media handle.
On the lack of home based players in the Super Eagles, Martins said that the home based talents are being overlooked for players who are born abroad.
“We know they don’t care after all they will still go and import players from abroad for us to use.
“We can’t continue to keep quiet and do like all is well. Many young players are hopeless, many youth don’t know what the future lies with football, we want our football back,” he said.
‘Rohr Must Stop Experimenting With S’Eagles’
Former Nigerian international, Chibuzor Okonkwo, has called on Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr to stop experimenting with numerous different players in his line-up.
This comes after Nigeria suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Algeria in an international friendly played at the weekend.
“Rohr must stop experimenting with players, even if there will be changes it should be few, probably two or three,” Okonkwo told newsmen.
“If Algeria can play their full squad, why can’t we present our best. [Riyad] Mahrez was there!
Okonkwo added, “All the Super Eagles players were foreign-based. They are playing week in, week out for their teams, so there should not be any excuse.
“The fact that [Victor] Osimhen and [Wilfred] Ndidi were not in the squad is not an excuse for failure.”
Aside from Ndidi and Osimhen, Nigeria were also missing the likes of Joe Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo and a trio of goalkeepers in Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho.
Rohr handed debuts to Kevin Akpoguma, Sanusi Zaidu, Samson Tijani and Frank Onyeka, but Okonkwo was not impressed
“The players did not play well,” he explained. “If you are called upon for a national-team assignment, you have to give your best.
“If for any reason you won’t be able to perform, then, stay away from the team. People are not happy with the Super Eagles performances at all.”
Int’l Friendly: Tunisia Holds Nigeria To 1-1 Draw
Former African champions, Super Eagles, and their Tunisian counterparts battled to one-all draw at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria, yesterday.
Skipper Ahmed Musa, who was introduced in the second half of Nigeria’s one nil loss to African champions, Algeria, last Friday led Super Eagles attack with Kelechi Iheanacho.
Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr also opted for Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon for the midfield role.
Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal, while Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi and Kevin Akpoguma provided him with cover.
Iheanacho finished nicely to fire Nigeria into the lead.
The Leicester striker connected Musa’s back heel flick to hit the back of the net in the 20th minute of the game..
The Tunisians attempted to level score but Balogun, Omeruo, Sanusi and Akpoguma stood stoutly to stop their foray into the Eagles’ defence.
Against all expectations, Iheanacho fluffed a good opportunity to extend the lead as he failed to convert a spot kick.
Nigeria was awarded the penalty kick after Tunisian goalkeeper, Ben Mustapha hacked Musa in the vital area.
While Nigeria was hoping retain the lead into the break, the Tunisians broke from the left flank as Mohamed Drajer connected a low cross to level score in the 43rd minute.
Scores stood at one all at half time.
Nigeria’s best chance in the second half fell in the legs of Cyriel Dessers but his volley was cleared off the goal line.
Nigeria will resume her Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a double header against the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone next month, while the other qualifying games of the series against Benin and Lesotho is slated for March 2021.
The Rohr-lads currently lead Group L of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with six points from two games and are being trailed by Benin Republic who have three points, while Lesotho and Sierra Leone have so far picked one point each.
Proposed English Football’s Reforms Raise Dust
Radical reforms, proposed by some of English soccer’s richest teams, risk dividing the sport’s key players off the field.
“Project Big Picture” is being spearheaded by Liverpool’s American owners, Fenway Sports Group, with support from Manchester United’s Florida-based owners, the Glazer family.
Key among the proposals, which could end up giving more power to the biggest clubs, a reduction of teams competing in the Premier League from 20 to 18.
The government Minister who oversees sport in Britain said on Monday he feared the plan was a power grab by the leading teams.
And even the English Premier League itself said in a statement that some proposals “could have a damaging impact on the whole game.”
It also expressed its disappointment that the plan had been backed publicly by the English Football League which controls the three leagues beneath the top tier.
Under the new plan, the Football league stands to get 25% of Premier League revenue and a $326 million-dollar rescue fund to help with immediate financial hardships.
The so-called ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs are also lobbying for ‘special voting rights’ and if proposals are approved, the changes could come into effect from the 2022/23 season.
