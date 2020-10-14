Politics
End SARS: Reps Promise Compensation For Families Of Killed Protesters
The House of Representatives will be compensating the families of Nigerians who died while protesting against police brutality.
Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday disclosed this at the commencement of plenary session.
The ongoing protest has reportedly led to deaths of several Nigerians. There are still ongoing protests across the country, calling for an end to the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which has been dissolved by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)
Gbajabiamila in his address stated that the House was committed to reform of the police. He added that as part of the process, the leadership of the House will meet with leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other Civil Society Organisations.
“Protest by our constituents on SARS and police brutality has been loud and clear. The government has listened, the IGP and the President have spoken. We will hopefully get the names of those who lost their lives, and during the budget defence, we will make adequate provisions to compensate the families of those who have lost their lives.
“As part of our resolution last week, that within 30 days, we will commence reform of the police, the leadership of the House will meet with NBA and other civil society organisations, he said.
Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has also directed chairmen of the committees to inform representatives of the Executives not to come to the National Assembly with security operatives when coming for budget defence. He stated that no arms would be permitted at the National Assembly.
Arrest Killers Of EndSARS Protesters, Senate Orders Police
The Senate has ordered the Police to arrest officers who fatally shot EndSARS protesters.
The Red Chamber of the National Assembly made the call yesterday during plenary.
At least, six people have been killed and scores wounded.
Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, presented a motion on the death of a member of his constituent, Jimoh Isiaka and attack on the Palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.
The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of Isiaka and other Nigerians that lost their lives to police brutality.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, declared that the conduct of Special Anti-Robber Squad (SARS) was not acceptable.
He regretted that their actions would be noted in Nigeria’s history.
“The entire essence of the Nigeria Police Force is to ensure there is law and order and when SARS turned against the people, it was right for the people to protest.
“The protest has yielded the desired result so far and there won’t be need to continue again when SARS has been disbanded. Those culprits who are involved in the killings should be brought to book, he declared.
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for disbanding the Unit.
Senator Rochas Okorocha urged the Senate to request the immediate release of all protesters arrested to allow for peace between the government and the people.
2023: Coalition Shortlists 10 Candidates For Igbo President
Following its earlier promise of making public the names of eligible Igbo sons and daughters for President come 2023, an Igbo group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has shortlisted 10 names for the position.
The group in its last meeting had set up a committee known as the Igbo Presidential Actualisation Committee (IPAC) with a mandate to select worthy Igbo citizens with a view to actualising a Nigeria president of Igbo extraction.
According to a press statement released after their meeting by the the President General, Goodluck Ibem, and the Secretary, General Kanice Igwe, it disclosed that IPAC, after careful deliberations, listed the present Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, World Trade Organisation (WTO) candidate Dr Okonjo-Iweala, former Governor, Anambra State and current Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu as credible candidates.
Others are Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election; Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President; Sullivan Chime, former Governor of Enugu State; and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Abia State and present Minister for Science and Technology.
The list also include Chief CBN Onwuasoanya, leader, Better Nigeria for Better People (BN4BP); Chile Eboe-Osuji, a judge of the International Court, Hague; Oby Ezekwesili; and Dr Kema Chikwe, former Minister of Aviation.
The group has noted that the list is not fixed and final as adjustments could be made should there be need for it.
‘Though this list is not fixed and final as adjustment(s) can be made if need be or arises, IPAC shall enter into heightened conversations with the persons here above listed as it will in love and brotherhood extend friendship hand to other regions in this regard and respect,” the group’s statement read.
‘In the meantime, no Igbo son or daughter should consider the post of a running mate to any other candidate anywhere as this could throw spanner in the work IPAC is doing halting progress of the region.
‘This is a serious warning to any sellout as this act will be considered anti-Igbo and pepertrators made to face political ostracism.
‘We wish to inform backseat drivers and any unwilling mind – within and outside the region – to desist from acts capable of derailing the object and Actualization of this project. May God, in His mercies, help Nigeria,’ the group stated.
The group has also written an open letter to former presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubabarka, and former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, perceived to be on the front burner to contest for President in 2023, to support the realisation of Igbo President project.
Uzodinma Heads Governors’ Mobilisation Committee For Christian Pilgrimage
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is to head the governors’ committee for the December Christian Pilgrimage in Israel, being organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).
Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, announced this when Uzodimma paid a solidarity visit to the commission’s boss in his office.
Pam said the Imo State governor would be expected to mobilise his colleague governors for them to be actively involved in the forthcoming pilgrimage to the Holy land where a prayer session would be organised for the country.
“We have this programme “A Day With Jesus” in Israel which we are believing God that we will have the Deputy Senate President and the Vice President in attendance; we will make sure we all take part.
“It’s purely a prayer retreat where we pray for Nigeria because that is the only thing we need now.
“The governor will support us in terms of mobilising his colleague governors, politicians and businessmen in the country; we see him as our ambassador who will help to realise Mr President’s ambition.
“There are challenges all over the world; these challenges cannot be solved by an individual and so we should have faith in God and believe in the unity of this country.
“We also ask the young ones to be patient; we know things are not easy now but by the Grace of God, we will reach there.
“However, we plead with everybody to be patient because we can’t destroy what our founding fathers have done by giving us a good country,” he said.
