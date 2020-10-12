Opinion
Wind As Alternative Power Source
Apart from unemployment and insecurity, the greatest problem Nigeria faces today is inadequate power supply. It is a general monster that haunts every home, every Nigerian irrespective of status.
Every successive government makes promises towards improving power supply in the country, with huge budgets allocated to it on annual basis. Yet, power supply has remained epileptic, leaving the country’s economy more devastated and the citizenry more impoverished.
Research has, however, shown that the country’s power supply can improve with less cost if the government can harness some other sources of energy apart from water (dam). One of such sources is the wind (wind mill).
Nigeria is endowed with several energy sources such as sun (solar), water (dam), wind (wind mill) and lignite. Ironically, the government has, in its energy policies, concentrated only on water (dam) for its power generation and this has not produced the expected results in electricity generation for the citizens.
Wind energy as an alternative source of power, is the conversion of wind into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make turbines, wind mill for mechanical power, wind pump for water pumping or drainage. It is renewable, clean and produces no greenhouse gas emission during operation.
Wind turbine is a power system, consisting of two or three blades propelled by the wind and attached to shaft with a gear mechanics. Wind mill dates back to over a hundred years ago. Technological improvements made it more powerful, robust, easier to deploy, flexible and adaptable to a lot of climate conditions. It is now referred to as wind turbines.
The wind regime in Nigeria is generally moderate in the south except in coastal areas, and strongest in the hilly regions of the north, according to the Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency. The mountainous terrains, especially in the Middle Belts and the northern fringes of the country where prime wind conditions exist hold high potentials for exploration and development in electricity.
Overdependence on dams for power supply has led to a tremendous shortage of power supply in Nigeria. No nation depends on only one or two sources of power generation, no matter how abundant. That is why even in the United States and Europe with very stable and highly integrated variety of power supply systems, the market for standby generators and backup UPS batteries is still huge.
In 2008, wind power produced about 1.5% of worldwide electricity usage; and it is growing rapidly. Several countries have achieved relatively high levels of wind power generation, such as 19% of stationary electricity production in Denmark, 11% in Spain and Portugal, and 7% in Germany and the Republic of Ireland. As of May, 2009, eight countries around the world had started using wind power on a commercial basis.
Studies commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out by Lay Maher International have confirmed great potentials in wind energy. It has also identified possible sites for viable wind energy projects across Nigeria. The mean wind speed at a height of 10m above the ground ranges between 2.3m/s and 3.4m/s for selected sites along the coastal areas, and 3.0m/s to 3.9m/s for high land areas and semi-arid regions.
The rule is that the higher you go, the windier it gets. Wind turbines are normally installed at heights between 18m and 90m above the ground. Several researches have shown that in areas with annual mean wind speeds of 3.5m/s – 4.0m/s or greater, wind power system can deliver electricity or pump water at cost lower than photo voltaic, diesels, or grid extension.
And compared to fossil fuel power sources, the environmental effects of wind energy are relatively minor. Given the unsteady power supply in Nigeria and the potentials of other several sources of energy the country is endowed with, there is the need for Nigeria to diversify and integrate wind energy into her power sources.
Solar energy has already been integrated, with many street lights being powered by solar cells. Therefore, using wind energy will not only serve as supplementary energy source needed to generate adequate power supply in the country, it has the potentials of reducing cost of generating electricity and as well providing employment opportunities for the teeming population.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Evelyn Harry
Opinion
Buhari’s Assent And NOUN Law Graduates
Precisely, on 6 December, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari revived the hopes of law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through his assent to the NOUN (Amendment) Act 2018 after it was passed by the National Assembly. It must be noted that these innocent trapped students did not beg the federal government to establish the Faculty of Law in the university. Government at will did and advertised for admission openly to the general public.
When they were undergoing the programme, nobody raised objection and sadly, they were taught by qualified law lecturers from other accredited universities in the country, including Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) who developed NOUN’s Constitutional Law 1 & 2 Course material.
Other highly respected lecturers include; Professor Abiodun Amuda-Kannike (SAN) who is presently Dean, Faculty of Law at Kwara State University (KWASU), among others. Again, NOUN and all universities in the country use the same course outlines approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Is it then possible that these lecturers taught NOUN law graduates in a different way?
When President Buhari intervened, the entire nation rejoiced and hailed the intervention hoping that the crisis which held these law students of the federal government-owned and accredited Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution to ransom since 2013 when the first set of the Faculty of Law graduated had come to an end. But the plotters and schemers are resolute and vow to frustrate these students until they go into their graves.
The amendment by the Senate under the leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki, after a public-hearing, was to remedy the controversial clause “Correspondence” in the hitherto NOUN Act and changed it to “Full-time” which the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and Body of Benchers (BOB) capitalized on to deny the graduates of the university admission quota into the Nigerian Law School for their vocational training like their counterparts from other universities in and outside the country.
Prior to the legislative review process, the CLE which was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School told the Senate at the public hearing that the Act must be amended to remove the term, ‘Correspondence’ as a mode of learning of the institution and acknowledged that the institution doesn’t study by ‘Correspondence’ but found wanting by the clause. This made the Senate to put the machinery in motion for the amendment to enable innocent citizens that are trapped to be set free.
Nobody knew that the demand for the amendment of the clause was a delay tactic to keep prolonging the matter. Eventually, after going through the rigorous legislative processes, the clause was reviewed as demanded to ‘Full-time programme’ to be on the same pedestrian with other universities in Nigeria. From record, these same bullied students defeated their counterparts in just one opportunity offered to them in a national competition when allowed to participate, and in the remarks of the panel of judges, may continue to win on account of a good margin in their performance. It is, therefore, believed that the concealed grievance is that NOUN law graduates broke the record and emerged star-prize winners just in its first participation which was unprecedented, hence disqualified from further contests out of malice. Suffice it to say that some persons are merely witch-hunting the institution over excellence. What a hostility?
But two years counting after President Buhari’s assent, nothing has changed. Could a Presidential assent be thrown into the wastebin so simple? By this time last year, 2019 when the presidential assent was approaching one year, to douse tension that almost led to uproar, some gimmicks were played during the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Meeting which looked as if the admission of these law graduates was on the agenda. From reports in the media, all manner of gimmicks from secret meetings to suggesting a strange Bar Part 1 for students that studied in a home university and duly accredited by the NUC were stage-managed and displayed.
The most disgusting part is that the arrowheads are mostly appointees of President Buhari that gave assent to the NOUN Act. For example, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN); Chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), and the Minister of Justice/ Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are all appointed by President Buhari. Yet, their principal and the government they are part and parcel of is being subjected to scorn.
Could it be said that the government is inept and doesn’t have capacity on administration and leadership? Ridiculously, this is a government with the legislative and executive arms headed by the same political party, APC. Could the National Assembly; Senate and House of Representatives claim that these intimidations being meted on innocent helpless students have not come to their ears and notice? Or does the government want these students to resort to lawlessness?
Buhari and the National Assembly must resist such bullying, discriminations and intimidations against these NOUN law students. Education cannot be subjected to such partisanship and hostility. The endless and innumerable flimsy excuses from these government bodies cannot continue. This issue on NOUN law graduates and admission into the law school has overlingered, and must be resolved forthwith before things get out of hand.
The Nigerian Law School is a facility of the federal government and doesn’t belong to any persons. It is, therefore, instructive that the authorities intervene to resolve the matter without further delay before the second anniversary of the presidential assent; December 6, 2020 to prevent chaos in the society. These students cannot continue to be waiting in futility or roaming the streets for no wrongdoing other than that some persons are hostile against NOUN. A stitch in time saves nine. Let the gimmicks stop!
Isowo, a public affairs analyst, writes from Ilorin, Kwara State.
Yakubu Isowo
Opinion
Combating Youth Restiveness In Nigeria
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colourations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the many Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, but one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every action, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted.
After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment to Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Every electioneering period, politicians and political parties would acknowledge that youths need jobs; they would promise an overnight creation of millions of jobs in their manifestoes, but once they get into power, it becomes mission impossible. These youths who have worked and hoped for a transformation, on the assumption of office of their leaders, would be kept in the waiting room without attention until the tenure is over. This frustration and neglect drives the youths from the waiting room to the emergency room in search of a quick solution.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: Over the years, since power tussle in Nigeria becomes a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the Internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
Firstly is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizen of this great country.
Secondly, government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. And this economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wears any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crimes. The youth is the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of Secret Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
Conclusively, it is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach, borne out of dialogue and good conscience, to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
COVID-19 And The New Normal
Greetings to everyone out there. I seize this moment as newfound opportunity, as I take you through a thoughtful excursion on the above topic.
In the words of CNN, Coronavirus has killed about one million people worldwide.
It made health experts to adopt social distancing as a defensive technique to limit its spread; a situation that will be considered as discriminatory before the outbreak of the virus. Attempts are being made to produce vaccines that can curb the anomaly. In one of these attempts, trial drugs have been produced but none were accepted by World Health Organisation (WHO).
Madagascar’s herbal medicine produced during this period to cure the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be forgotten in a hurry as it wasn’t accepted. Do African countries lag behind or is racism playing a fast one in terms of proffering a cure to the pandemic?
While these questions are brought to the table, I begin to ask, what happened to the herbal medicine produced by Madagascar? Is the content of the bottle questionable or has it been swept under the carpet or has the sudden emergence of the Madagascar herbal medicine been considered a threat to orthodox medicine. What about politics; is it brought into this situation?
Since the outbreak of the disease, the death toll has risen provoking questions globally and demanding solutions. Schools were shut down. Markets closed, food stuff prices escalated, church activities and other social gatherings were disrupted, earnings and savings almost depleted. The situation of things during and after the lockdown caused depression and psychological imbalance in people and families.
As the news of schools reopening hit us, students, parents and guardians are buckling to resume their usual responsibilities. And this brings with it unusual challenges as human beings wait to embrace the new normal and return to their usual daily life activities.
Virtual classroom has long been waiting to be properly explored. It’s an interesting thing to say that virtual classroom has come to stay. It comes with it’s own challenges such as data availability, the presence of hackers, the discipline to mind your business online in order to make best use of your data, due to distractions caused by optimized ads by digital marketers.
According to WHO’s press briefing in a virtual meeting, the vulnerable ones to the COVID-19 pandemic include old people above 60 years, diabetic patients and those with respiratory track infection.
What will be the future of the workplace? The new normal becomes the current reality or the future of the workplace, till acceptable solutions are put in place. There is evidence of social distancing, people now have to obey No Mask, No Entry regulation in the workplace, e-learning, the regular washing of hands and use of sanitiser.
The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has done its bit in promoting safe health measures during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, by sending safe health tips to people. In the words of NCDC via text message I received earlier, “COVID-19 can spread from person to person, malaria cannot”.
It’s interesting, on the one hand, that efforts were made by many people, volunteers, organizations, non-governmental organizations in form of donations. Food, money, physical effort and so on. Advocacy campaigns were made in the media by well-meaning individuals.
It’s appalling that efforts were made by scientists, physicians and other experts to proffer solution to the pandemic, yet the death toll rose, provoking questions and demanding answers. What has the WHO to say? So far, many vaccines have been produced but no one had been approved by the world body.
Due to classroom size in government-owned schools in Nigeria, the government should adopt rotation learning for students. For example, two to three departments to learn in a week. This will enhance the social distancing as bigger halls in the schools should be used for learning, convocation arenas and supported with the use of projector.
Also, some departments, say two to three in the university, should learn in the morning while some start their class afternoon hours and end during evenings, for example 6pm.
More so, institutions of higher learning can also combine the regular learning with some aspect of virtual learning for students to learn at their pace.
Graded assignment and course materials with questions can be sent to their student’s email boxes in video and written text for the student’s to access and learn at their own pace. Meanwhile, very tight security has to be provided.
It’s very important to fumigate schools, workplace, airport and other areas of concern, in order to reduce risk that can cause harm to people during this time.
Natural ventilators such as potted plants need be placed at the corridors of schools, campuses and sides of the classrooms in orderly manner to generate oxygen via photosynthesis to enhance ventilation. The presence of constant power is key as it will help to curb the limitation of tele-education (use of TV and Radio for education).
What’s the new normal we’re faced with? This question becomes very necessary and the current reality remains that COVID-19 has disrupted human affairs and kept scientists, researchers in a state of constant reasoning.
Working from home, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, obeying ‘no mask, no entry’ regulation and to keep suspected individuals in isolation centers for some time, e-learning, becomes imperative.
Has COVID-19 come to stay? The world had encountered more deadly infectious disease outbreaks in the past; from Ebola virus to Sars, Tuberculosis… The reality in what human beings can do, will be to live with what they cannot change.
In conclusion, we must keep our ears open to new safe tips for our use in times like this, while eating good food till an approved solution is brought to the table.
Enyi wrote from Port Harcourt.
