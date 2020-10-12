Politics
Rivers PDP Denies Court Injunction On Exco
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has denied the rumours that a Federal High Court in Owerri has stopped the Desmond Akawor led executive from parading itself as the elected officers of the party in the state.
This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt last Saturday by the State’s party Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, while giving a clarification surrounding the purported court document circulating in some quarters of the state.
According to the statement, the purported court injunction rumours being peddled on social media by some unidentified individuals were false and baseless, sayings that the action was carried out with the aim of painting a picture of crisis in the Rivers PDP.
Akawor admitted that what was pasted in social media were the prayers of the plaintiff in the matter and not court order on the Rivers’ PDP not to function again.
He dismissed as baseless and unfounded that the Owerri High Court ordered the Desmond Akawor-led party executive in the State and at the Local Government levels to stop functioning in the state.
“What actually transpired was the fact of jurisdiction among other pertinent legal issues which the court had to contend with.
“‘Rather than the contrary, the court ordered that the state party Chairman should be served a suit first and foremost, to enable the party to prepare, so as to put up a representation in court”. The PDP Chairman explained.
Akawor described those that turned the prayers brought before the Owerri High Court into court judgment as mischief makers and therefore enemies of Rivers State.
The party chieftain said, rather than being happy with the present administration in the state, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, some ill-advised persons were busy trying to destabilise the state.
The Chairman reiterated the fact that his executive council members were properly elected and assured Rivers people that PDP would deliver on its mandates at all time.
He maintained that the party will not take the support and loyalty of the people for granted.
It would be recalled that some members of the People Democratic Party PDP had approached a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, to challenge the congresses that brought the newly elected State and Local Governments Executive led by Desmond Akawor in Rivers State as legitimate officers of the party in the state.
Enoch Epelle
Politics
Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye, Impeached
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Francis Okiye has been impeached and member representing Esan West, Hon Marcus Onobun elected as new speaker.
The impeachment of the speaker followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Hon Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo one in the assembly, Prince Yekini Idaiye.
Thereafter, the member representing Igueben state constituency, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele moved to nominate the new speaker and it was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo two state constituency, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.
The new Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun upon his election, thanked the members for his election as new speaker of the house.
He, thereafter, dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the house of their appointments.
Onobun also constituted a three man committee to look into financial records of the house under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.
Politics
No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih
Politics
Anambra Speaker Makes Case For Girl Child
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Ilechukwu Decries CAF’s Requirements Coaches
- Sports4 days ago
Ezeji Hails Quality Of NPFL’ …As Foreign Players Sign For Clubs
- Entertainment4 days ago
Ex-Beauty Queen, Nancy Wobo Set For Nigerian Queen Crown
- Politics4 days ago
- Politics4 days ago
Consolidating Nigeria’s Electoral Successes
- Business4 days ago
Senate President Advocates Creation Of More Jobs
- Sports4 days ago
Ogunbote Praises Rohr On Players’ Selection
- Business4 days ago
FG Earmarks N3.12trn For Debt Service In 2021