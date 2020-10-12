Rivers PDP Denies Court Injunction On Exco

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has denied the rumours that a Federal High Court in Owerri has stopped the Desmond Akawor led executive from parading itself as the elected officers of the party in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt last Saturday by the State’s party Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, while giving a clarification surrounding the purported court document circulating in some quarters of the state.

According to the statement, the purported court injunction rumours being peddled on social media by some unidentified individuals were false and baseless, sayings that the action was carried out with the aim of painting a picture of crisis in the Rivers PDP.

Akawor admitted that what was pasted in social media were the prayers of the plaintiff in the matter and not court order on the Rivers’ PDP not to function again.

He dismissed as baseless and unfounded that the Owerri High Court ordered the Desmond Akawor-led party executive in the State and at the Local Government levels to stop functioning in the state.

“What actually transpired was the fact of jurisdiction among other pertinent legal issues which the court had to contend with.

“‘Rather than the contrary, the court ordered that the state party Chairman should be served a suit first and foremost, to enable the party to prepare, so as to put up a representation in court”. The PDP Chairman explained.

Akawor described those that turned the prayers brought before the Owerri High Court into court judgment as mischief makers and therefore enemies of Rivers State.

The party chieftain said, rather than being happy with the present administration in the state, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, some ill-advised persons were busy trying to destabilise the state.

The Chairman reiterated the fact that his executive council members were properly elected and assured Rivers people that PDP would deliver on its mandates at all time.

He maintained that the party will not take the support and loyalty of the people for granted.

It would be recalled that some members of the People Democratic Party PDP had approached a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, to challenge the congresses that brought the newly elected State and Local Governments Executive led by Desmond Akawor in Rivers State as legitimate officers of the party in the state.

Enoch Epelle