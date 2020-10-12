Kano Pillars’ Signing Excites Ezekiel

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election, and urged him to be humble and magnanimous in victory.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, “President Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as Ondo governor.”

The President was quoted as advising Akeredolu to serve the people of the state better than he did in his first term.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising free, fair and credible election.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

“The President lauds the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, noting that the votes garnered ‘show that one good turn surely deserves another.’

“He thanks the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that ‘the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.’

“President Buhari appreciates the electorate in Ondo State for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behaviour.

“He also gives kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

“The President urges Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting: ‘when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.’”

In his post-election speech, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, assured people of the state that he would ensure that his re-election brings growth to the state.

Akeredolu was quoted as saying this at his Owo country home residence after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “We have noted the few dissenting voices of protest in this referendum. We heard them loud and clear. We intend to address genuine grievances. We shall continue to focus on the development of our God-given space, the Sunshine State.

“This administration will not be distracted in the discharge of our sacred mandate. The people will continue to be at the centre of all decisions.

“Our state has no business with poverty. Sincere, purposeful, and focused leadership should have little difficulty in harnessing the vast resources, both human and natural. We will put in everything to justify the trust reposed in us.”

INEC declared Akeredolu winner of the election after defeating his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, in 15 of the 18 local government areas where the election held.

The INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.

Though Jegede won the first LG (Ifedore) result to be announced, Akeredolu maintained a comfortable lead after 16 of the 18 LGAs’ results were announced.

Jegede won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs while the Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, won none.

The results announced by INEC show that Akerdolu defeated his major contenders, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with about 99,000 votes in 15 local government areas in the state.

Akeredolu polled 292,914 votes as against Jegede who garnered 195,791 votes, according to INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared the results and announced the winner.

With his victory, Akeredolu would be serving Ondo State for the second time, having been elected in 2016 for the first time.

It would be recalled that Akeredolu had secured 244, 842 votes in 2016, to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede, who garnered 150, 380 votes.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kolade Akinjo, has described vote-buying, allegedly characterised Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, as “a dent on the state’s political system’’.

Akinjo, member representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, told newsmen on Sunday in Ilaje that the governorship election was marred by series of irregularities.

He blamed the political class for mortgaging the future of the citizens through buying their conscience over with stipends which, he said, “is against democratic process’’.