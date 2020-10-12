IPPIS: We’ll Protect University Autonomy With Our Blood – ASUU

The Alumni Association of Community Secondary School, (CSS), Sagbama, headquarters of Sagbama council area of Bayelsa state has held its maiden reunion meet.

Our source reports that Sagbama council area of the state is the local government area of origin of the former state Governor and PDP senatorial bye-election candidate, Seriake Dickson.

The Tide source which monitored the reunion meet confirmed that the event was held at the instance of the 1999 set of the school’s alumni association.

Our source further learnt that the reunion which was called at the instance of one Mr Gita Akponemideinbofa, an executive member of the Peoples Democratic party, (PDP), Ekeremor council area of the state may not be unconnected to the forthcoming senatorial bye-elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the reunion meet, the convener, Akponemide-inbofa however refuted the insinuations, saying with no fewer than two decades and a year ago since their graduation from the school, the class have called for the reunion believing that it was an avenue for them to proffer solutions to some of the teething challenges of their alma mater.

He reiterated their resolve to be apolitical in their dealings as a union, noting that the meet has afforded them the privilege of having firsthand knowledge of not only the alma mater’s problems, but that of its members also.

He promised that going forward, periodic reunion meets would be held for further cross-fertilization of ideas towards making the alma mater better.

Also speaking at seperate sessions,the duo of the wives of former chairmen of Sagbama council area,Mrs Cynthia Ogola and Mrs Joy Magbisa harped on the importance of the reunion.

The two former council first ladies called on all those who were absent at the maiden event to reconnect with the alumni, just as they said it gave them the opportunity to feel the pulse of their classmates and longtime friends.

Other alumni members who spoke with our sources hinted that they were glad the maiden reunion meet was successful.

Speaking with The Tide, Mrs Ogosi Ekememopigha, Mienye Ibamughen, Sunday Aaron, Charles Edure Embelemi and Enibraye Omietimi all expressed hope that through regular reunions such as the one just held, the alumni would work out modalities towards making their alma mater better, saying one of the decisions reached at the maiden meet was for the procurement and fixing of modern writing boards in all the classrooms of schools.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.