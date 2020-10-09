News
We’ll Hold Debate On PIB, Oct 20, Senate Assures
The Senate said, yesterday, that it has not in any way suspended work on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was transmitted to it for consideration and subsequent passage by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Senate said that it would on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, debate the PIB as it enters second reading.
Disclosing this, yesterday, in Abuja before the adjournment of plenary after the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly at a Joint session by President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said that early debate on the bill was expected to avert any delay in consideration, resulting from the upper chamber’s decision to suspend plenary for one month to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government defend their respective budgets for the year 2021.
According to Lawan, the critical piece of legislation, after the debate on the floor by lawmakers, would then pass for second reading and be referred to the Joint Committees on Petroleum; and Gas for further legislative work.
The President of the Senate said, “For the PIB, we need to get the document to our Joint Committee before we suspend plenary, otherwise, the document will remain unattended to throughout the time that we would be handling the budget; and that means we can only come back to it around November or December, and that would be late.
“Everybody is waiting for the PIB to be attended to, but we will take sufficient time to work on it because it is a very sensitive document.
“Nevertheless, we should take the debate and Second Reading of the PIB by the upper week, Tuesday 20th, 2020, and refer the document to our Joint Committees on Petroleum (Upstream and Downstream); and Gas.
“So, while we are working on the budget, they can keep work on the PIB warm. We are not going to rush on it since we have the budget before us.
“Our Joint Committee must do everything possible for us to have a document or report that we would work with in the Senate and something that Nigerians and investors will be happy with.”
Also addressing journalists, yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun Central said, “Reuters sent a request that Senate said it is suspending work on the bill till next year because of the budget, this is not true.
“The Senate is committed to expeditious passage of the bill because it is central even to the realisation of revenue and putting our oil in competitive international market.
“On the 20th of October, the bill will enter second reading after which it will be sent to the relevant committee of the Senate, that is committee on upstream and downstream sector so that as work is being done on the 2021 appropriation, work will be done at the same time on the bill.”
It would be recalled that the PIB scaled first reading in the Senate, last week, an indication that the Senate has begun work on the Bill.
Also recall that the leadership of the National Assembly, had penultimate week, pledged to accelerate legislative action on the Petroleum Industry Bill submitted by the President Muhammadu Buhari two weeks ago.
The leadership of the National Assembly had also said that the Ninth Assembly will break the jinx of not being able to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill after several attempts.
The National Assembly had, however, vowed to ensure thoroughness in its consideration, which according to the principal officers, would be treated simultaneously with the 2021 national budget.
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this during a National Assembly joint leadership meeting on the PIB, with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.
The two Presiding officers had assured Nigerians that the time had come for the passage of the bill.
Speaking further, Basiru, who disclosed that work will start on the 2021 Appropriation Bill that was presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari next week, with copies of the budget made available to the Senators, he said, “we will make sure that copies of the presented budget are made available to senators latest by Monday so on Tuesday 23, the senators with take turns to discuss the principle of the budget and make their views and comments known publicly before it is sent to the relevant committee under the coordination of appropriation.”
Meanwhile, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West has hailed President Buhari’s move to complete on-going projects as contained the 2021 Budget speech.
Adeyemi, who was reacting to the presentation of the 2021 budget estimates by Buhari to the joint session of National Assembly, said that the President’s focus to complete all on-going projects was fantastic.
The Senator, who noted that Buhari’s decision not to initiate new projects, until ongoing projects were completed was uncommon attributes not associated with a an average Nigerian politician, said, “A topical Nigerian politician will not be thinking of completing ongoing projects, they will be thinking of new projects.
“If these projects are completed and we network the North, South, West and East of the country, there will be boom on economic activities.
“Because the economists are telling us that next year may not be too friendly economically and it is a global problem.
“We may not feel the pain as much, because the policies that are required as a cushion for a global economy recession is already put on black and white for people to know that the government was conscious of it.
“The prayer is that let them implement all that they have said and in terms of the policies, don’t look at the money, don’t look at the figure, look at the policy put in place to garvanise the economic activities of the country.
“Once you have good road network in the country, rail system, and other infrastructural, these are key to economic boom.”
On his part, Senator Obinna Ogba, PDP Ebonyi said that he was happy President Muhammadu Buhari directed that all ministers and heads of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must appear to defend their budgets before National Assembly.
Ogba, who noted that this would help eradicate the reasons why budgets are delayed for passage, said that the executive should provide solution about the challenge of revenue generation in the country.
He said, “Not that the country does not have revenue, but these revenue go down the drain, what they account for the country is not what is actually generated.
“Effort should be made to transfer all money generated, directly to Federation Account and when that is done, you will discover that the issue of revenue will not be a problem in the country.”
The Senator, who noted that he was surprised that the N100billion earmark as zonal intervention fund had remain the same over the years, said, “I am surprised that the 100 billion earmarked for zonal interventions projects for the 2021 budget estimates is not increased.
“It has always been like that, I am surprised that it is not increased, that interventions fund need to be increased.
“Because what comes to my constituency is N200million and when you come to my constituency you will see the projects, we did with the money.
“In my community, where I come from, you cannot see Federal Government projects apart from the constituency projects.”
On his part, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, APC, Taraba said, “It is a usual routine, but every year we do this but like Mr President has emphasized that this time, is a very challenging budget, very challenging budget for that matter, you know we have a high amount of deficit and then our revenue is not commiserate with our expectation, we have the covid-19 challenge and so many other challenges this time that we have to contend with.
“But I am pleased that we are all determined by the MDAs, by the national Assembly itself that we are going to work round the clock to make sure we give Nigeria the budget that can be sustained, that can provide better value for the Nigerian people.”
On borrowing, Yusuf said, “As an economist, borrowing is not the issue; it is the use of the money that you borrowed for. If we are going to use the money just to consume, then it will be very challenging, but if we are going you use the money for the purpose of generating more revenue that means to provide for projects that are going to generate more revenue, then I think you know, it is worth borrowing, but do we have option at this point in time, we don’t seem to have the option.
“That is why with the kind of deficit that we have, with the kind of income, there is need to do borrowing so that we can survive and then work so hard to ensure that what we borrow we meet the terms of the borrowing.”
States Credit In Banking Sector Hit N18.9trn In Q2, NBS Reveals
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trillion compared to N18.56trillion in Q1 2020 and N15.44trillion in Q2 2019.
This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.
The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.
Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trillion accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8billion accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.
NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61billion in 2019.
The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54 per cent to 3.18million in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018.
The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81billion from $24.31billion recorded in 2018 while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6million from $67.68million recorded in 2018.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07million in 2019 compared to N4.37million distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.
Ondo 2020: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.
The order according to the IGP was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
The press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noted “the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.
“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.
“Adamu also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.
“He, however, warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.”
Rivers CP Names 5-Man Task Force To Enforce IGP’s Ban On FSARS, Other Tactical Units
The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan has constituted a five-man task team to enforce the clear directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.
The task team was constituted, after a meeting with all the heads of the tactical units in the command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.
This was disclosed this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.
Mukan said that members of the enforcement team were drawn from across the command, and headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.
He listed the members to include, ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops (The Head)– 08033825393; CSP Chris Amanyi (CP Monitoring Unit)– 08035437061; SP Daramola Kazeem (O/C Surveillance CP Monitoring Unit)— 08033035204; SP Nnamdi Omoni – Police PRO – 08033396538; Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134; ASP Bernard Okonkor (Human Rights/CRU)–08036678619; and Inspector Kwagha Nathaniel (SCID).
Mukan noted that the task force was charged with the responsibilities: “To immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s Directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units; to embark on Routine Checks and Visits to all the Formations and Departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units and ensure that they are in full compliance; to arrest and bring to justice any erring officer; to liaise with Area Commanders and other Senior Officers, in the course of carrying out their duties; to make their contact lines open and available and be prepared to respond as quickly as possible, complaints arising from the unprofessional conduct of personnel of these units.
“To report and compile all cases of Disobedience or Default and forward same to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.
“Once again the CP wishes to assure the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face, while appealing for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units.”
