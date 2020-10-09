Featured
The Tide Acting Editor Charges Staff On Professionalism, Excellence
The Acting Editor of The Tide, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor says the Newspaper was now repositioning to give adequate coverage on issues around Rivers State and the Niger Delta.
She also said that since the newspaper was established to defend, protect and promote the interests of the Government and people of Rivers State, the new Editorial Management has restrategised to fulfil the mandate in order to justify its existence.
In a meeting with Editorial staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide on Wednesday, Mrs. Njiowhor said the Newspaper was eager to go back to its main mandate of giving voice to Rivers people.
She charged Reporters on sourcing and reportage of local stories from the communities in the state.
According to her, “The Rivers man is whose problem we are here to highlight. We need to cover Rivers State and tell its stories to the outside world.”
She warned against laxity, and assured that hardwork would be rewarded as she charged every staff to rededicate and commit themselves to highest level of excellence and professionalism.
Also speaking, the Acting Deputy Editor, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, stressed the need for Reporters and Editors to creative, adding that more focus needs to placed on investigative reporting to elevate the content the Newspaper.
Chukwudi, who until his new appointment, was the Group News Editor of The Tide, said Reporters must do things differently to achieve results, adding that people were doing extraordinary things in the local communities that The Tide was obligated to publicise by creating the awareness for the world to know.
He challenged Reporters and Editors to give adequate coverage to Rivers State, while at the same time, fighting for the Niger Delta, to justify its claim as the “Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta”.
His view was re-echoed by a Director in the corporation, Mr Bon Woke, who harped on the imperative for Reporters to embrace the New Media and incorporate new techniques in News reporting to reposition the Newspaper in a critically competitive environment.
Highlights of the meeting include, interactive session with staff and identifying areas of challenges and reforms.
RSG To Roll Out Legacy Projects In Next Three Months -Wike …Rebisi Flyover, Mother & Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy Set For Inauguration
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the state government would roll out legacy projects executed by his administration in the next three months.
Wike stated this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Rebisi Flyover, Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt and the Mother and Child Hospital.
Accompanied by the South-South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, Senator Olaka Nworgu, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and Dr. Chidi Lloyd, the governor noted that the projects that would be inaugurated would change the landscape of the city.
He stated that there would be a revolution of developmental projects in the state before the expiration of his tenure in 2023.
“By the time we complete all the projects we have started, it will be amazing. With the projects on ground, you can now see how the state is changing and where it will be in 2023.
“We are going to roll out a lot of legacy projects that will make Rivers State a centre of attraction in the entire country,” he stated.
The governor described the Rebisi Flyover as a masterpiece and expressed happiness for the value the state government has received from the money spent on the project.
“When you get value from the money you spent on something, you will be happy. Nobody will see what Julius Berger has done on the Rebisi Flyover and will not be happy.
“The flyover has changed the entire landscape of the area and that is what we promised Rivers people.
“Ninety-five percent of work has been done at the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt. It will be inaugurated by November, 2020.
“The Mother and Child Hospital will also be put into use before the end of this year.
“Government will hand over the hospital to a private entrepreneur to manage in order to ensure its sustenance.
“We have agreed that government will not run it. We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding so that we can sustain it.
Also speaking, the South-South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih described the developmental strides of Wike as development at its best, and urged people of other geo-political zones of the country to vote PDP to experience uncommon development in their states.
The former Transport Minister, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, said the works of the governor in the state were signature projects that would stand the test of time.
In his comment, Senator Olaka Nwogu noted that the developmental strides of Wike in the state were unprecedented, emphasizing that Rivers people are lucky to have the governor at the helm of affairs.
The former Leader of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, who opined that governors were not noted for embarking on projects in their second term, described Wike as exceptional, and lauded him for executing legacy projects.
N13.08trn Budget: 2nd Recession To Hit Economy Before Dec Ends -Buhari …N’Delta Amnesty Programme Gets N65bn
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, predicted further hardship for Nigeria as he said the nation may face another recession before the end of the year, if serious and effective measures are not taken to ensure the nation’s financial security.
Buhari raised the alarm in his budget speech during the presentation of N13.08trillion budget for the 2021 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly,.
He, however, vowed to pursue his administration’s goal of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty, even as he disclosed that the government has released N2.1trillion for capital projects in the 2020 budget.
President said about N3.85trillion has been earmarked for capital projects in the 2021 fiscal year, while the non-debt recurrent expenditure for next year would gulp N5.65trillion.
He said this was N1.15trillion higher than what was budget for capital in 2020.
The 2021 budget also has N100billion earmarked for Constituency projects of the lawmakers of both Chambers of the National Assembly, just as N128billion has been slated for statutory transfer to the National Assembly for payment of salaries and allowances next year.
This would, therefore, form part of the proposed N484.49billion transfers to other budget stakeholders.
A study of the 2021 budget breakdown as submitted by the President, indicated that the Ministery of Defense received the lion share of N840.56billion, followed by Ministry of Education, which received N545.10billion, while the Ministry of Health received N380.21billion in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.
According to the President, in line with the proposed borrowing plans to sustain the economy, the 2021 budget would operate at a deficit of N5.2trillion, just as N4.28trilion would be borrowed to finance the budget deficit.
The parameters and fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation, included: Benchmark oil price of $40 per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
Exchange rate of N379 per $1; Gross Domestic Product growth projected at 3.0 per cent and inflation closing at 11.95 per cent.
The President said to maintain the peace in the Niger Delta region for economic and social activities to thrive, the provision of N65billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been retained in the 2021 Budget.
“In addition, the sum of N63.51billion has been appropriated for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and N24.27billion has been provided for the capital projects of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. These allocations should further support the development of the region by facilitating the completion of important ongoing projects, such as the East-West Road”, he said
According to him, “Based on the foregoing fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N8.433trillion in 2021. Total revenue available to fund the 2021 Federal Budget is estimated at N7.886trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N354.85billion as well as the revenues of 60 Government-Owned Enterprises.
“Oil revenue is projected at N2.01trillion. Non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49trillion. As you will observe, the format of the 2021 Appropriation Bill has been modified to include budgeted revenues, no matter how small, for each MDA, to focus on internal revenue generation. Accordingly, I implore you to pay as much attention to the revenue side as you do to the expenditure side.
“An aggregate expenditure of N13.08trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2021. This includes N1.35trillion spending by Government-Owned Enterprises and Grants and Aid funded expenditures of N354.85billion.
“For 2021, the proposed N13.08trillion expenditure comprises: Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N5.65trillion; Personnel Costs of N3.76trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits of N501.19billion; Overheads of N625.50billion; Debt Service of N3.124trillion; Statutory Transfers of N484.49billion; and Sinking Fund of N220billion (to retire certain maturing bonds).
“The 2021 Budget deficit (inclusive of Government Owned Enterprises and project-tied loans), is projected at N5.20trillion. This represents 3.64 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. It is, however, to be noted that we still face the existential challenge of Coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath; I believe that this provides a justification to exceed the threshold as provided for by this law.
“The deficit will be financed mainly by new borrowings totalling N4.28trillion, N205.15billion from Privatization Proceeds and N709.69billion in draw-downs on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programmes.”
The sum of N484.49billion was provided in the budget proposal for Statutory Transfers representing an increase of N56.46billion (or 13 per cent) over the revised 2020 provision.
It includes: Niger Delta Development Commission (N63.51billion); North East Development Commission (N29.70billion); National Judicial Council (N110.00billion); Universal Basic Education Commission (N70.05billion); Independent National Electoral Commission (N40.00billion); National Assembly (N128.00billion); Public Complaints Commission (N5.20billion); Human Rights Commission (N3.00billion); and Basic Health Care Provision Fund (N35.03billion).
In the recurrent expenditures, the budget has N227.02billion for the Ministry of Interior; N441.39billion for the Ministry of Police Affairs; N545.10billion for Ministry of Education; N840.56billion for Ministry of Defence; and N380.21billion for Ministry of Health.
On debt servicing, Buhari said the Federal Government was committed to meeting its debt service obligations.
The budget provided N3.12trillion for this in 2021, representing an increase of N445.57billion from N2.68trillion in 2020.
He said a total of N2.183trillion has been set aside to service domestic debts, while N940.89billion has been provided for foreign debt service, just as N220billion is provided for transfers to the Sinking Fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors.
Speaking on overhead costs, the President said total overhead costs of MDAs and government owned enterprises are projected to rise to N625.50billion in 2021, mainly due to the inclusion of the overheads of an additional 50 government owned enterprises.
He added that overhead provisions have also been made for newly created agencies, urging MDAs to adhere to extant expenditure controls as a measure to keep a tab on running costs.
While indicating that an aggregate sum of N3.85trillion is expected to be available for capital projects in 2021, he gave the details as: N1.80trillion for MDAs’ capital expenditure; N745billion for Capital Supplementation; N355billion for Grants and Aid-funded projects; N20billion for the Family Homes Fund; N25billion for the Nigeria Youth Investment fund; N336billion for 60 Government Owned Enterprises; N247billion for capital component of Statutory Transfers; and N710billion for projects funded by Multilateral and Bilateral loans.
He said Capital expenditure in 2021 remains focused on the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than the commencement of new ones, adding “We have also made efforts to ensure equity in the distribution of projects and programmes in the proposed budget. I will be providing the National Assembly a list of some of the most critical projects which we must work collectively to ensure they receive adequate funding.
Highlights of the 2021 budget include: Power: N198billion (inclusive of N150billion for the Power Sector Recovery Plan); Works and Housing: N404billion; Transportation: N256billion; Defence: N121billion; Agriculture and Rural Development: N110billion; Water Resources: N153billion; Industry, Trade and Investment: N51billion; Education: N127billion; Universal Basic Education Commission: N70billion; Health: N132billion; Zonal Intervention Projects: N100billion; and Niger Delta Development Commission: N64billion.
According to the President, the sum of N420billion was also budgeted to sustain the Social Investment Programme, N20billion has also been set aside for the Family Homes Fund, Social Housing Programme. N75billion Survival Fund Programme to support and protect businesses from potential vulnerabilities. N100billion to households and small businesses; N100billion to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry; and N1trillion to large agricultural and manufacturing businesses.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Wike Recommits To Effective Justice Delivery …Inaugurates New Customary Court Complex In Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has restated the commitment of his administration to improve the administration of justice in the state.
Wike gave the assurance at the inauguration of a new Customary Court of Appeal Complex at Rumuogba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He stated that effective justice delivery would help to deepen democracy in the country.
The governor regretted that those who do not understand this fact think he has ulterior motives.
He said, that recently, 54 units of flats were built and donated to some federal agencies in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, and nobody said that there was an ulterior motive.
“As a government, we shall continue to support the Judiciary to promote the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice.
“It is important for people in positions of trust to endeavour to make an enduring mark while in office.
“I am delighted that the Customary Court of Appeal has made judicious use of the capital budget released to it.
“We have released your capital budget, and you have been able to utilise it in this manner. When you leave office, people will look at this structure and remember that you built it.
“That is why I keep saying that whenever you have the opportunity to serve, try to make a difference. This facility will add to improving justice service delivery,” he stated.
In her speech, the President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo, said that the new structure would provide office accommodation for all the judges posted to the court.
She noted that with an e-library facility, litigants and lawyers would experience efficient, fair and quality dispensation of justice.
Justice Gabriel-Nwankwo thanked the governor for the release of the capital budget to the court, which confirms his commitment to promote the rule of law.
In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, thanked Governor Wike for approving funds for the execution the project.
Speaking on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Onueze Okocha, SAN, expressed delight that another infrastructural and human capital development has been recorded in the Judiciary.
On his part, the President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere described the structure as a legacy project that would impact positively on the administration of justice in the state.
The new structure houses the two panels of the court, two court halls, chambers for use by seven judges and their support staff.
Other features of the complex include a conference hall, e-library, offices for legal assistants, and two changing rooms for lawyers.
