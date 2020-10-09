Business
FG Approves Construction Of $462m Deep Seaport In Bonny
The Federal Government has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State, at the cost of $461,924,369.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.
The statement said the approval of the deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State was one of the outcomes of the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday.
The ministry said that the FEC also approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“The Federal Executive Council, has approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP (Public Private Partnership) and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.
“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31.
“The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the Federal Government.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines.
“There is another connecting the narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved”, the ministry said.
Business
Rivers Port Assures On Symbiotic Relationship With Customers
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, says it is ready to maintain a symbiotic relationship with its teeming customers in order to drive the goals of the port to greater heights.
The port said its service delivery to the people is key to its operations as an agent of the Federal Government.
The Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji disclosed this while flagging off its 2020 Customers Care Week in Port Harcourt, recently.
Represented by Engr. Ejeh Joseph, Principal Manager, Safety, Anji called on customers to always channel their grievances to the management for quick intervention.
While soliciting for the co-operation of customers for greater efficiency at the port, Anji said NPA and the port can not do without its customers, describing them as vital to the operations of the complex.
“The relationship between the customers and the port is very important and must be cordial for the port to thrive”, he said.
Also speaking, Senior Manager, SERVICOM, NPA, Adeeko Adesola appealed to port customers to always make use of the complaint box, assuring them that any complaint channelled to the box would be attended to in less than 24 hours.
Adesola, who described port customers as the backbone of the complex appealed to them to report any grievance to the port management through the complaint box.
This year’s NPA Customers Week has its theme as “Celebrating 2020 Global Customers Service Week”.
Business
Boat Operators Want NIMASA To Clean Up Wastes In Rivers
Boat operators in Rivers State have called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other relevant bodies to clean up the rivers across the state of plastic wastes.
They said plastic wastes dumped in rivers hamper their operations as they damage their engines and sometime cause accident.
A marine safety officer, Comrade Jumbo Green made this known in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He alleged that NIMASA whose responsibility is to monitor maritime activities along the waterways and ensure safety at creeks was not proactive enough in its responsibilities.
He lamented that boat drivers found it difficult to navigate their ways along Port Harcourt – Bonny routes due to heap of dumped plastic wastes floating on the water.
Green insisted that most of the boat mishap experienced were caused by wastes in rivers and appealed to the agency to clean up the wastes for easy navigation.
Describing the wastes as environmental pollution, the officer called on the security agencies and NIMASA to arrest and prosecute anybody who dumps wastes in the river.
According to him, “most of the dumped plastic wastes contain chemicals that kill aquatic animals and endanger lives of humans”
Comrade Green called on the marine police and the Nigerian Navy to ensure regular patrol of the creeks, rivers and sea with a view to apprehending defaulters.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Business
HOSTCOM Laments Non-Implementation Of MoUs By Multinationals
The Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas in Nigeria says it will address issues of communities’ agitation as a result of alleged failure of multinationals to implement Memorandum of Understanding with host communities, especially in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
National Ex-officio member, HOSTCOM, Dr Ifeanyi Obulor, in an interview with newsmen expressed worries that failure by oil multinationals to implement MoUs carried out with communities had led to series of communal crisis in ONELGA.
According to him, “all long, failure in the implementation of MoUs has resulted to series of crises in our communities, some devices the oil companies use in dividing our people so that they can have their way and that is why Hostcom is here and in fact we have started holding meetings with some of the families in terms of giving them some sets of focus and direction and what they actually need, then it would be easier for us to join hands together and face the oil companies to bring what is rightfully due to the communities and families”.
Chairman, Hostcom, ONELGA branch, Professor Uche Dike on his part, said Hostcom was engaging communities with a view to achieving a peaceful process in ending communal crisis arising from the non-implementation of MoUs by oil producing companies in ONELGA.
He said “by virtue of what we stand for, we have also mapped out how to meet with the youths and the traditional rulers. Inasmuch as we are aware that the people are being marginalised, we still want them to be peaceful”.
Meanwhile, the Director of Media, Hostcom, ONELGA branch, Mr Emmanuel Nwabirije, explained that the organisation was mapping out economic activities beyond oil and gas for the people.
He said: “Peradventure it pleases God that oil is not there today or tomorrow, we have more than enough quantity of gas. Gas is driving the world economy now. As I speak in Omoku, in ONELGA, we have over 10 trillion deposit of gas untouched. We are not leaving any stone unturned, inasmuch as we are out to ensure that what is due us is given to us, we are also planning ahead of time”.
