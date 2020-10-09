News
#EndSARS: Police, RevolutionNow Protesters Clash In Abuja
Members of the Revolution Now have clashed with the Nigerian policemen while trying to gain entrance into the Force Headquarters building in Abuja during their protest on #EndSARS.
The protest which was led by the co-convener, Omoyele Sowore, was to mount pressure on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to dissolve the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS, unit over assault, extortion, and robbery on citizens.
They tried gaining entrance into the Police Force Headquarters, demanding to speak to the IGP but access was not granted by the security barricading the premises.
After the disagreement, the Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, came out to address the protesters and appealed to them to shun violence as the IGP is working towards finding solutions to the demand to end SARS.
The protesters said if their request is not granted, they will keep up with the action until the Federal Government and IGP Adamu do the needful.
Recently, the Nigerian House of Representatives debated on a motion on #EndSARS over the fallen standard of the unit which has caused many Nigerians to lose trust in the security outfit.
States Credit In Banking Sector Hit N18.9trn In Q2, NBS Reveals
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trillion compared to N18.56trillion in Q1 2020 and N15.44trillion in Q2 2019.
This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.
The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.
Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trillion accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8billion accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.
NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61billion in 2019.
The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54 per cent to 3.18million in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018.
The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81billion from $24.31billion recorded in 2018 while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6million from $67.68million recorded in 2018.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07million in 2019 compared to N4.37million distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.
Ondo 2020: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.
The order according to the IGP was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
The press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noted “the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.
“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.
“Adamu also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.
“He, however, warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.”
Rivers CP Names 5-Man Task Force To Enforce IGP’s Ban On FSARS, Other Tactical Units
The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan has constituted a five-man task team to enforce the clear directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.
The task team was constituted, after a meeting with all the heads of the tactical units in the command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.
This was disclosed this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.
Mukan said that members of the enforcement team were drawn from across the command, and headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.
He listed the members to include, ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops (The Head)– 08033825393; CSP Chris Amanyi (CP Monitoring Unit)– 08035437061; SP Daramola Kazeem (O/C Surveillance CP Monitoring Unit)— 08033035204; SP Nnamdi Omoni – Police PRO – 08033396538; Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134; ASP Bernard Okonkor (Human Rights/CRU)–08036678619; and Inspector Kwagha Nathaniel (SCID).
Mukan noted that the task force was charged with the responsibilities: “To immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s Directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units; to embark on Routine Checks and Visits to all the Formations and Departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units and ensure that they are in full compliance; to arrest and bring to justice any erring officer; to liaise with Area Commanders and other Senior Officers, in the course of carrying out their duties; to make their contact lines open and available and be prepared to respond as quickly as possible, complaints arising from the unprofessional conduct of personnel of these units.
“To report and compile all cases of Disobedience or Default and forward same to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.
“Once again the CP wishes to assure the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face, while appealing for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units.”
