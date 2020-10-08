Politics
Rep Hails 2021 Budget Estimates
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yakub Buba (APC-Adamawa) says the 2021 budget will stimulate the economy and ensure business development.
Buba said this while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2021 budget estimates of N13.8 trillion to the National Assembly for passage on Thursday.
He said that the directive of the president to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to concentrate on existing projects, rather than starting new ones would ensure stability.
Buba said that the house would make sure that the January to December budget cycle was maintained by speedily and thoroughly considering the estimates laid by the president.
The lawmaker said the legislature would, during its oversight function, ensure that the MDAs implement the budget as passed by the National Assembly.
Buba said that the National Assembly would ensure that the interest of Nigerians in diaspora was effectively captured in the budget.
He said that the Nigerian embassies would be better funded to ensure that Nigerians abroad get proper consular services.
“There is reform that has been approved by the president to ensure that our embassies all over the world are properly taken care of.
“Part of the reforms is to see that we operate smart missions so that consular services will be delivered to Nigerians appropriately.
“The issues of funding the embassies is something that during the budget procedure we will look at.
“We will make sure that our embassies, this time around, get adequate funding to make sure that Nigerians all over the world, who are responsible for the remittance of huge amount of money back to the country, their interests are being taken care of,” he said.
IGP Warns Politicians Against Violence
The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians to guard against actions and utterances inimical to the conduct of a a free, fair and credible governorship elections.
The IGP, who gave the warning in Abuja said he would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any person no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud.
He listed the electoral frauds to include political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.
Adamu in a statement signed by force public relations officer, Frank Mba said: “With three days to the Ondo gubernatorial election, slated to hold on Saturday, 10th October, 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has for the umpteenth time warned politicians against actions and utterances that could be inimical to a free, fair and credible election.
“Specifically, the IGP warns that the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.”
Similarly, the IGP has charged all police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections. He warns that police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.
Ondo 2020: I’m In The Race To Win – Jegede
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has denied rumours that he has withdrawn from the race and collapsed his structure into another political party.
Jegede, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo said he remains the candidate to beat in Saturday’s election.
He insisted that he would not withdraw from the race or step down for any other candidate, saying he is in the race to win.
‘In a desperate move to deceive the general public, some dubious individuals are circulating falsehood that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has collapsed his structure. This is a lie from the pit of hell, created and existing in the imagination of daydreamers and enemies of Ondo State, the statement reads.
‘In the last 72 hours, Eyitayo Jegede has received support from 11 out of the 16 other governorship candidates who collapsed their structures for him and the PDP. He has signed the peace accord confirming his commitment to a violence-free election.
Jegede has meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of Ondo State and just, yesterday held the closing rally in an elaborate and colourful ceremony at Ondo West Local Government Area where thousands of supporters joined Jegede to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja led by the national Chairman, Uche Secondus, several PDP governors and former governors led by the Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal in the presence of a long list of party chieftains and stalwarts from all over Nigeria.
‘Despite the extremely tight campaign schedule, Jegede has also honoured the invitations of the organisers of the two live governorship debates which he attended in-person to answer questions and address the electorate on his manifesto and a plea to the relevant authorities for the need to enjoy a free, fair, transparent and credible election.
‘Some candidates were conspicuously absent from both debates even though they had already completed their mish-mash campaigns. Eyitayo Jegede is not only in the race, he remains the candidate to beat”, he added.
An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa has raised concerns over the use of vehicles belonging to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for the conduct of the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.
The group noted that many members of the NURTW in the state are already partisan with an interest in a particular political party, which it said can affect the outcome of the forthcoming election.
Addressing a press conference in Akure, a co- Chairman of the group, Dr Aisha Abdullahi observed that the activities of NURTW members during the election will go a long way at determining the success of the exercise.
She further enjoined INEC to ensure prompt payment of the allowances of all its ad hoc staff used for the election.
She urged the electoral commission to show utmost professionalism in election administration and secure deployment of its staff, materials and other resources needed for the election to ensure early commencement of polls.
While calling on security agents to display professionalism during the election exercise, Dr Abdullahi called on the security agents to provide adequate security for all voters, especially women and persons with disabilities.
“In ensuring adequate security for the election, security agencies should manage their operation with the utmost levels of neutrality and professionalism. Respect for the law and citizens constitutional and civic rights should be maintained without excessive use of force”, Abdullahi stated.
‘Security agencies should endeavour to address early warning signs of electoral violence and neutralise security threats in a professional manner to avoid escalation or spill over on election day”, she added.
She called on all the political parties participating in the election and their candidates to reject the practice of buying and selling of votes, saying that ‘this grossly undermines the democratic process. Political parties should compete based on ideas and ability to improve the lives of citizens not by buying votes.’
