Rep Hails 2021 Budget Estimates

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has denied rumours that he has withdrawn from the race and collapsed his structure into another political party.

Jegede, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo said he remains the candidate to beat in Saturday’s election.

He insisted that he would not withdraw from the race or step down for any other candidate, saying he is in the race to win.

‘In a desperate move to deceive the general public, some dubious individuals are circulating falsehood that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has collapsed his structure. This is a lie from the pit of hell, created and existing in the imagination of daydreamers and enemies of Ondo State, the statement reads.

‘In the last 72 hours, Eyitayo Jegede has received support from 11 out of the 16 other governorship candidates who collapsed their structures for him and the PDP. He has signed the peace accord confirming his commitment to a violence-free election.

Jegede has meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of Ondo State and just, yesterday held the closing rally in an elaborate and colourful ceremony at Ondo West Local Government Area where thousands of supporters joined Jegede to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja led by the national Chairman, Uche Secondus, several PDP governors and former governors led by the Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal in the presence of a long list of party chieftains and stalwarts from all over Nigeria.

‘Despite the extremely tight campaign schedule, Jegede has also honoured the invitations of the organisers of the two live governorship debates which he attended in-person to answer questions and address the electorate on his manifesto and a plea to the relevant authorities for the need to enjoy a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

‘Some candidates were conspicuously absent from both debates even though they had already completed their mish-mash campaigns. Eyitayo Jegede is not only in the race, he remains the candidate to beat”, he added.