Ezeji Hails Quality Of NPFL’ …As Foreign Players Sign For Clubs

Sunshine Stars FC manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, has applauded the National team’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, for assembling an excellent crop of players in the Super Eagles team.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ogunbote said the German tactician has done really well looking at the kind of players in the Super Eagles camp in Austria currently.

“Our job as a coach is the ability to get the best out of the best, it makes you a better coach so, I don’t see any confusion in it rather it’s a strength for the country.”

“If we have so many Stars from where you can select, all you just need to do is for you to try your possible best to ensure that you are selecting the best legs and also, it will be a sort of competition aside that it will enhance performance generally because anybody if given an opportunity to play, will want to do it to the fullest so that you can keep your Jersey, I think what he is doing is good for the nation in terms of football,” he said.