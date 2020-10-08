Sports
Ezeji Hails Quality Of NPFL’ …As Foreign Players Sign For Clubs
A veteran of the Nigerian Professional Football League who also is responsible to offer advice to domestic players, Victor Ezeji, has stated that the NPFL is showing signs of development in recent times.
In a chat with Tidesports source, Ezeji said seeing a Brazilian leaving South America for an NPFL side shows a huge development and signs of good things to come.
“It is a welcome development not just because of the Brazilian but seeing how nationalities from other countries are beginning to come to Nigeria to play shows that the league is getting interesting,” he said.
Kwara United recently announced the signing of a Brazilian that had played for the US soccer league for five years into their team ahead of the 2020/2021 season.
Sports
Ogunbote Praises Rohr On Players’ Selection
Sunshine Stars FC manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, has applauded the National team’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, for assembling an excellent crop of players in the Super Eagles team.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ogunbote said the German tactician has done really well looking at the kind of players in the Super Eagles camp in Austria currently.
“Our job as a coach is the ability to get the best out of the best, it makes you a better coach so, I don’t see any confusion in it rather it’s a strength for the country.”
“If we have so many Stars from where you can select, all you just need to do is for you to try your possible best to ensure that you are selecting the best legs and also, it will be a sort of competition aside that it will enhance performance generally because anybody if given an opportunity to play, will want to do it to the fullest so that you can keep your Jersey, I think what he is doing is good for the nation in terms of football,” he said.
Sports
Ilechukwu Decries CAF’s Requirements Coaches
Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Heartland FC, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has stated that a number of Nigerian coaches have suddenly been boxed to a tight corner with CAF upgrading its require-ments for coaches to sit on the bench for CAF inter-club competitions which used to be the CAF B licence but now A Licence.
Ilechukwu speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said it’s a tough situation for even some of the coaches on the continent who may have to take the back sit on continental engagement because of lack of the A license qualification.
He affirmed that he worked with the B License while on continental duty at his former club MFM FC and that the A license coaching course has been able to hold recently due to a number of challenges which has lead to series of postponement.
Sports
Baraje Seeks Machinery For Clubs’ Licensing Enforcement
Veteran Nigeria Professional Football League Coach, Zachary Baraje, has stated that the idea to have the clubs licensing regulation enforced will not succeed if there is no machinery in place to check compliance of clubs to this.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source on the many incidents of clubs owing players and coaches backlogs of salaries, Baraje said it is good to have a licensing regulation enforced, adding that compliance monitor is what will guarantee the success of a move which he believes will help reduce the cases of debts owed by clubs and contractual breakdown.
