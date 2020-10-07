Sports
FIFA Clears Akpoguma For Nigeria
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed FIFA’s approval of Kevin Akpoguma to switch allegiance to Nigeria.
The defender was born to a German mother and a Nigerian father and has represented Germany at various youth levels.
Akpoguma is, however, still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles since he is yet to play for the European country’s senior team.
The centre-back has been delivering consistent performances for Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim since joining the club in 2015.
Last season, he made 18 league appearances for the Kraichgauer to help his side finish sixth in the campaign.
Ahead of Nigeria’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia on Friday and Tuesday respectively, Pinnick revealed the 25-year-old has been given the green light to play for Nigeria.
“I’m extremely happy to announce that FIFA has just granted Hoffenheim defender and former German U-20 national team skipper, Kevin Ufuoma Akpoguma permission to make his switch to Nigeria with immediate effect,” Pinnick tweeted.
Akpoguma has already linked up with Gernot Rohr’s men in Austria, who are preparing for their games against the Desert Foxes and the Carthage Eagles.
Last month, Super Eagles Coach, Rohr explained how he convinced the defender to make his switch to the three-time African champions.
“It was not my job to convince [Kevin] Akpoguma to come and play for Nigeria. I had a good conversation with him and his family while watching several games in Hoffenheim,” Rohr said.
Sports
I Am Proud Of Nigeria But Attracted To England-Arsenal’s Saka
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) target, Bukayo Saka has wished the Super Eagles all the best.
This is after the 19-year-old player confirmed his international future with England’s Three Lions.
The left-back-cum-left-winger has been included in the England squad for their upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.
Saka, who is a highly-rated player, was born in England’s capital city, London to parents of Nigerian descent.
“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way,” Saka told Tidesports source
“But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future, they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”
Saka helped the Gunners clinch the 2019/20 FA Cup in what was his debut season and he has netted once in two Premier League games in the current campaign.
The left-footed player started his career with Arsenal’s Hale End Academy and once he turned 17 years old, he was given a professional contract by the English club and promoted to the under-23 side.
“My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria,” he added.
“They came over and when they came to England, it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it’s a new country.
“It’s really cold for them, but they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother, they always left everything out the way and put us first.
“Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training,” he continued.
“So I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.”
Sports
Brazilian Winger Joins Kwara United
Kwara United’s new signing, Lucas Alves, says he is delighted to join the club ahead of the coming Nigerian Professional Football League season.
The winger was presented to the media on Monday at the Kwara United office inside the stadium complex in Ilorin.
Alves said he is happy to sign for the club and promised to help the team achieve its objectives in the coming season.
“I am happy joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the club achieve the goals and targets for the coming League season.
“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria,” Lucas Alves explained.
The 24-year-old Brazilian winger last played for American club side, Seahorses LA.
Apart from Lucas, the club also signed former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, Jide Fatokun from Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru from Nasarawa United and Michael Ohanu from Akwa United.
Sports
Anambra FA Poll: Leave Obiano Out Of Campaign – Iloenyosi
Ex-international and a chairmanship aspirant for the Anambra Football Association elections, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has cautioned name droppers to leave Governor Willie Obiano out of their campaign in the build-up to the election.
Speaking in a media parley in Abuja, the ex-international who is the SA Security to the NFF President said Governor Obiano has not endorsed any aspirant for the top FA position.
Chikelue, who said he is in the race with a 14-point agenda that would make Anambra State great again as a home for football noted that the state has produced great football players and clubs like Udoji United, Jasper United, Gabros Int’l FC, etc has been in the doldrums in recent times.
“Name droppers should stop using the governor’s name. He has not endorsed anybody and has no intention to do so. In fact, our hard-working governor is not interested in who emerges as the next Chairman of the State FA, all he wants to see is someone who will return the state to her past glory in football.”
He noted that as an ex-international and administrator, he has worn the shoe and knows where it pinches, arguing that the problem the state is facing in making great impact in the nation’s football can only be addressed by someone who is passionate about the game and ready to commit both time and resources to take her back on achieving tracks.
According to him, “I have great contacts that will turn football in the state to a money spinner which will not only alleviate the problems of the actors but contribute immensely to the state’s economic development. This I will do by ensuring that the FA creates a conducive environment for tournaments that will give our youths the opportunity to ply their trade overseas.”
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier set up a Caretaker Committee for the running of the affairs of the Anambra State Football Association, following the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive team, and pending the conduct of fresh elections.
The Caretaker Committee is to administer the activities of the Anambra State Football Association and also conduct elections into the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils within three months.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News3 days ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Ex-Minister Condemns Amaechi’s Statement Against Ateke
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG Aggressively Developing Gas-To-Power Infrastructure – Kyari
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Disunity, Bane Of Dev In Wakirike Kingdom-Monarch
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United’s Striker Joins UAE League
- Editorial3 days ago
That FG’s Proposed Mechanised Farming