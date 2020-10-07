Niger Delta
Councillor Gives Reasons For LG Chairman’s Giant Strides
The Elele Ward 4 Councillor in the Ikwerre Legislative Assembly, Rivers State, Hon Amadi Jacob, has attributed the success of the local government chairman, Hon Samuel Nwanosike within the past three years of his administration to the enormous support given to him by the councillors.
Hon. Amadi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly, said the local government under the watch of Hon Nwanosike has remained the best in terms of infrastructural development.
The Deputy Leader disclosed this in his office at Isiokpo yesterday during his birthday celebration.
Amadi further revealed that Ikwerre Legislative Assembly had passed 15 bye-laws, a feat which no other Rivers State Local Government Legislative Assembly could achieve in the present dispensation.
He said the councillors knew that the council chairman, meant well for the local government, hence, they gave him their legislative backing.
“The House, from the very beginning unanimously resolved to work harmoniously with the executive to place Ikwerre Local Government above all”.
Some of us who know Hon. Nwanosike and his antecedents never doubted his capacity to complement the efforts of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the grassroots”, he said. He listed the people-oriented projects executed across the 13 Wards of the local government to include a new secretariat complex; renovation of the old secretariat; a fire station; a police station; a library; and access roads within the council area. “These are some of the monumental achievements, which have made Ikwerre people to be proud of him,’’ he said.
S’South States Got N9.53trn In 19 Years, NEITI Reveals
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), yesterday, disclosed that the six states of the South-South geopolitical region received N9.53trillion from the Federation Account between 2000 and 2018.
NEITI, in a book, titled, “Perception of the Impact of 13% Oil Derivation Allocation”, launched in Abuja, yesterday, lamented that these huge allocations, and various other interventions in the Niger Delta had failed to reverse the conditions of poverty and underdevelopment suffered by the region.
The South-South states are Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.
In a section of the book, titled: “Oil Revenue Management and Benefits Capture in Nigeria’s Niger Delta”, authored by staff of NEITI — Dauda Garuba, Dieter Bassi & Adaure Njoku, the transparency agency stated that the amount allocated to the six South-South states was three times the allocation to the states in the South-East region.
NEITI said: “A breakdown of the figures reveals that N9.53trillion was allocated to the six states of the South-South geopolitical region between 2000 and 2018. This is almost double of the allocation (N4.73trillion) to the second highest geopolitical zone, North-West, and over three times the allocation to South-East geopolitical region.
“The 13% oil derivation allocation to the South-South states is the major reason for the observed huge revenue disparity. Even though Abia and Imo states in the South-East region and Ondo State in the South-West region also draw from the 13% derivation funds, their shares are way insignificant – both in terms of their contribution to quantum of oil produced and the number of states that produce oil in their regions – to warrant any significant difference in the observed figures posted by these regions, let alone the figures of other non-oil producing regions.”
NEITI explained that this reality, added to the deepening social and environmental consequences of extraction, had turned the Niger Delta into an epicentre of unmatched contradictions.
On the one hand, according to NEITI, the region is home to highest sub-national revenue earners from the Federation Accounts, while on the other hand, it shows very limited impacts in terms of the real value realised from the huge revenue allocation and disbursement to its component states.
It added that the top four sub-national oil producers and revenue earners, namely, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states, received N1.60trillion, N1.20trillion, N1.38trillion and N1.54trillion, respectively from 2001 to 2018, noting that despite earning so much, the four states are also among the highest indebted states in Nigeria.
NEITI said: “As at September, 2019, the Debt Management Office (DMO) puts Akwa Ibom’s debt profile at N237.4billion; Bayelsa at N127.2billion; Delta at N230.57billion; and Rivers at N266.9billion.
It added that: “Worse still is that despite being the epicentre of several development policy initiatives tailored to respond to the ecological needs and the negative consequences of oil extraction, the development outcomes from those initiatives have met only minimal expectations.
“Despite Federal Government-led initiatives, such as the Niger Delta Development Board, the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, the Presidential Committee on 1.5% Derivation Fund, the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Niger Delta) to sub-national governments’ use of the 13% oil revenue derivation funds, the interventions in the Niger Delta are yet to reverse or significantly improve the conditions of poverty and underdevelopment of citizens of the region.
“Put differently, the higher revenue disbursement to Niger Delta states from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) on account of 13% oil derivation have raised citizens’ expectations of millions of people in the region”, it added.
Schools Resume Academic Activities In Edo
Private schools in Edo State have resumed academic activities after six months of lockdown, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Our correspondent who monitored the resumption in Benin City metropolis yesterday observed that most private schools’ pupils and teachers complied with the Federal Government’s directives of wearing face masks and sanitising their hands in order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
Schools made available buckets of water, hand sanitiser and liquid soaps for parents and students to wash their hands before entering their school premises.
The schools’ head teachers who spoke to newsmen said that their students and pupils resumed in large numbers with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
The Proprietor of Standard Academy School, Mrs Ugochi Okocha, said that the school was complying with the Federal Government’s directives on COVID-19 protocols.
She said that the school management had fumigated the classrooms and the entire premises as well as provided wash-hand basins, running water, liquid soap and hand sanitiser dispensers at the entrance points and in the classrooms.
“We have spaced the seats in all our classrooms with less students in each class.
“We have also provided infrared thermometers to check the temperatures of every pupil and student at the school entrance.
“All staff, parents and visitors must wear their face masks or face shields within the school premises,” she said.
Also, Philomena Imama, a teacher at Excel Montessori School, said that majority of the children in the foundation and pre-nursery classes were yet to resume.
She said that majority of the students who resumed in her school were primary and secondary class students.
She said that about 50 per cent of the pupils that resumed school wore their face masks and came with their hand sanitiser.
Imama said that majority of the schools in the state were working according to the directives of the Edo Government in respect to the reopening of schools.
According to her, the schools have provided all necessary materials for everyone to remain safe while within the school environment.
She, however, welcomed the children back to school and advised them to concentrate on their studies.
Delta Tasks Journalists On Facts, Debunks Reports
The Delta State Government has debunked social media reports that a youth was shot by the Police in Ughelli last Saturday.
Briefing journalists on Monday in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, said that there was no iota of truth in the report.
Aniagwu appealed to media practitioners to always verify their stories and ensure that what was published was the fact.
He said that the government owed it a duty to continue to promote security of lives and property and would ensure that the security agencies operate in a civil and democratic manner.
The commissioner said that it was the duty of the police and other security agencies to protect the people, adding that people should also respect them to ensure a peaceful environment.
He berated bloggers on social media for rushing to press without proper investigation, adding that there was need for journalists to exercise restraint before publishing their reports to avoid falsehood.
“Nobody was killed by police or any security agent in Ughelli; the youth, who was arrested by the police jumped out of the police vehicle and hit his head against something before being rushed to the hospital.
“The young man did not die, he is being attended to at the hospital in Ughelli.
“As a government, while we plead with the security agencies to always be civil and democratic in their approach, we also advise the people to show respect to security personnel.
“In as much as we appreciate that social media has done well and is a medium for youths to dissipate their energy, they must not use it as a platform for mischief and misinformation, but rather it should be used positively,” he said.
On his part, Egwuyega, said that the Ughelli incident came with lots of backlashes, but thanked God that the youths exercised restraints by not taking laws into their hands to disrupt social and economic activities in the area due to the misleading report.
He charged the youth to direct their energies to positive use by identifying and taking advantage of the various opportunities provided by the state government to develop themselves.
“I want to commend the youths of Ughelli for not acting out of control based on the falsehood.
“Youths have lots of energy and they can dissipate their energies both negatively and positively, but I want to urge the youths to use their energies positively,” Egwuyega said.
