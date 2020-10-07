ASUU Strike: Lecturers Insist On Two Demands Before Resumption

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for banning the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The Chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, demanded appropriate sanctions against law enforcement officers who had become lawless while exercising their duties against ordinary Nigerians.

Fayemi stated that the governors received the ban of SARS with great relief.

The governors supported the directive of the IGP that no personnel of the Force was permitted to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti henceforth.

Part of the statement reads: “This will significantly reduce the various infractions of the Force that ordinary Nigerians have been complained about.

“We also believe this will bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.

Fayemi noted that the IGP’s directive came at a better time when majority of Nigerians are unhappy with this group of police personnel who have engaged in unlawful killings and harassment, thereby giving the Force a bad name.

“It is helpful to recall that SARS has been cautioned for the same behaviour before, only for it to go back to its old ways.

“Our young people should not be criminalized simply on account of how they look or their mode of dressing or the cars they drive the type of phones they carry, etc. This is an assault on their fundamental human rights.

“We think this is a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force and I must commend IGP Adamu for his promptness and boldness,” the statement added.

Fayemi hoped that the announcement would promptly be followed by action and that there would be no reversal.

However, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed hope that the recent ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) patrols will be enforced.

The Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, noted that the latest ban announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was not the first.

He said the IG’s order was in line with the commission’s recommendations after the Presidential Investigation Panel reported human rights violations by SARS.

The official recalled that shocking revelations emerged during the panel’s sitting.

“This is not the first time such a proclamation is made by the police hierarchy but compliance to such orders has remained a problem”, Ojukwu noted.

“It is hoped that this time the directive which is expected to preserve and protect the rights to privacy and dignity of the human person from atrocious acts of some bad eggs in the Nigeria Police will be enforced to the fullest” Ojukwu stated.

Similarly, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has said that banning the activities of FSARS was the best decision taken by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, in recent time.

The AYF, in a statement issued by the President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, yesterday, stated that when an institution with the monopoly of the use of force turned against some of its citizens, nothing could be better than banning such outfit.

They, therefore, congratulated IGP Mohammed Adamu for taking such decisive decision in the interest of the public.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has restated its commitment to the ban on some activities of SARS operatives in the country.

A popular musician, Naira Marley, had yesterday morning, cancelled a planned protest after persuasions from the Nigeria Police.

His announcement came a few hours after the Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare, appealed to the singer not to protest, adding that the government was on the issue.

However, the Police Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a live Instagram chat with popular musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, however, assured that more would be done to police the policemen to prevent violations of human rights, insisting that the police were serious with the ban on some activities of SARS.

Mba noted that every reform that has been rolled out in the wake of the outcry against the police unit will be strictly adhered to, adding that every erring police officer will be dealt with.

He affirmed that it is not a criminal act for youths to have tattoos, dreadlocks and dress any way they want.

Mba said the police under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have been proactive and would not wait for a protest before taking the proper actions.

Mba said the fundamental job of the police is to protect lives and property and they must respect the choice of people to appear how they like.

He assured there will be proper policing of policemen going forward, stressing they must operate within the dictates of the law and established code of conduct.

Mba said, if a policeman is doing anything wrong, citizens should take pictures and videos of the situation and send it to them for appropriate action.