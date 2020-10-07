News
ASUU Strike: Lecturers Insist On Two Demands Before Resumption
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has highlighted two requirements from the Federal Government before it ends the ongoing strike.
The ongoing strike in universities has deprived students of returning to academic activities since March despite the reopening of all schools by the Federal Government.
The National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, speaking in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, said the ongoing strike is not for selfish reasons but majorly for the welfare of students.
According to him, the government cannot continue to watch the lecture halls, hostels in the universities decay and not do anything about it, thereby depriving the students of quality education.
He added that schools would not reopen until the government meets two conditions which are the payment of lecturers’ salaries and a standard environment for students.”
Ogunyemi further appealed to students to be patient with ASUU, adding that every action by the body was to enable students be proud of their certificates and reposition universities globally.
Ogunyemi said: “The ongoing strike will continue and school will not reopen until the government provides good lecture halls, equipment for the students and also pay salaries of lecturers.
“We also have children who are students in these schools; everything ASUU is doing is about students and Nigeria. If we have a good education, students will be proud of their certificates and our universities will be able to reckon with globally.
“ASUU is not selfish; we are struggling in the course of defending quality education and repositioning our universities for a global reckoning. So, our students understand that we want them to go back to better hostels, lecture halls, and laboratories all this cannot happen if the government continues to ignore the rot and decay in the universities.
FG Probes N2.67bn School Feeding Funds In Private Accounts
The Federal Government has ordered a “full-scale investigation” into the report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) about the theft of N2.67billion meal subsidies released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The government said the investigation aims to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there was no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.
The Director (Press and Public Relations) in the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, announced the investigation in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, entitled: ‘ICPC, Education Ministry to collaborate on Unity Schools investigation’.
He said, “Following the report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission that the sum of N2.67billion released to the 104 Unity Colleges during the Covid–19 lockdown for meal subsidies found its way into individual accounts, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.
“In response to queries issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, the principals explained that payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges on the government Integrated Financial Management Information System, platform is designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges who are officially recognized to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors.
“This followed difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors, and market women who do not have Tax Identification Numbers, PENCOM, and other requirements to access the payment platform.
“The principals also explained that payments made during the lockdown period had to do with debts owed food vendors even before Covid–19, some of which are still pending, adding that these debts arose from irregular and inadequate budgetary allocations and releases over the years.
“The investigation is to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.
“To this end, the ministry in line with the minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency.”
FIDA Flaks FG Over Rising Insecurity …As Police Identify Kidnappers Of Female Lawyer In Rivers
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has raised the alarm over rising insecurity in the country, as it urged the Federal Government to stem the situation.
The National President of FIDA and Country Vice President, Rhoda Tyoden, made the observation in a statement she signed together with the National Publicity Secretary, Eliana Martins, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The body observed that, “The issue of security of lives and property in the country is of paramount importance, and the government must take steps in dealing with this menace daily plaguing our communities. All round Nigeria, the story is the same, and prompt cohesive action is required by government to save Nigerians”.
The women lawyers frowned at the incessant kidnapping incidence as they lamented the abduction of one of their members, Ms.Paulette Bisola Ajayi, at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
The statement reads, “FIDA Nigeria received the shocking and terrible news yesterday (Monday) of the abduction of her Rivers State Branch member, Ms Paulette Bisola Ajayi, by four fully armed men in front of her home in Port Harcourt.
“We join in calling for the prompt and safe release of Ms. Paulette Ajayi by her abductors, and appeal to the security operatives to put all machinery in motion to rescue this young and promising lawyer”, they declared.
The body appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to assist in the quest to release Ajayi through the instrumentality of the state.
The women lawyers further said, “Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mother, Mrs. Ngozi Kathryn Ajayi, a past vice chairperson and active member of the same FIDA Rivers State Branch.
“We also pray for her quick recovery as she was seriously brutalized while trying to save her daughter from the hands of the abductors”.
FIDA, however, commended the prompt action of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through its National President, Mr. Olumide Akpata, who has already set up a six-member task force to support efforts towards the release of Ajayi.
The body also sought for the assistance of well-meaning Nigerians with key information on the whereabouts of Paulette Ajayi to come forward with the requisite information.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has disclosed that preliminary investigation showed that the kidnappers of the female lawyer, Paulette Bisola Ajayi, had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to kidnap her the same day at her residence.
Mukan, who also clarified that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct Miss Ajayi, said their identity has already been known to the security agency.
He made this known, yesterday, when members of the taskforce set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in Port Harcourt.
The police boss, while addressing the members, said the police had intensified efforts to ensure the unconditional release of the female lawyer.
He, however, assured the members of the NBA that the police would do everything to provide security to every citizen, including lawyers.
Earlier, the leader of the NBA delegation, who is also the first Vice President of NBA, John Akpokpo-Martins, had informed the commissioner that they were in the state to collaborate with the security agency to secure the immediate release of their colleague, Paullete Ajayi.
Akpokpo-Martins, in his address, appealed to the CP to increase the search for quick unconditional release of their female colleague abducted two days ago in Port Harcourt.
Govs, AYF, Others Back SARS Ban
The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for banning the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
The Chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, demanded appropriate sanctions against law enforcement officers who had become lawless while exercising their duties against ordinary Nigerians.
Fayemi stated that the governors received the ban of SARS with great relief.
The governors supported the directive of the IGP that no personnel of the Force was permitted to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti henceforth.
Part of the statement reads: “This will significantly reduce the various infractions of the Force that ordinary Nigerians have been complained about.
“We also believe this will bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.
Fayemi noted that the IGP’s directive came at a better time when majority of Nigerians are unhappy with this group of police personnel who have engaged in unlawful killings and harassment, thereby giving the Force a bad name.
“It is helpful to recall that SARS has been cautioned for the same behaviour before, only for it to go back to its old ways.
“Our young people should not be criminalized simply on account of how they look or their mode of dressing or the cars they drive the type of phones they carry, etc. This is an assault on their fundamental human rights.
“We think this is a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force and I must commend IGP Adamu for his promptness and boldness,” the statement added.
Fayemi hoped that the announcement would promptly be followed by action and that there would be no reversal.
However, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed hope that the recent ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) patrols will be enforced.
The Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, noted that the latest ban announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was not the first.
He said the IG’s order was in line with the commission’s recommendations after the Presidential Investigation Panel reported human rights violations by SARS.
The official recalled that shocking revelations emerged during the panel’s sitting.
“This is not the first time such a proclamation is made by the police hierarchy but compliance to such orders has remained a problem”, Ojukwu noted.
“It is hoped that this time the directive which is expected to preserve and protect the rights to privacy and dignity of the human person from atrocious acts of some bad eggs in the Nigeria Police will be enforced to the fullest” Ojukwu stated.
Similarly, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has said that banning the activities of FSARS was the best decision taken by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, in recent time.
The AYF, in a statement issued by the President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, yesterday, stated that when an institution with the monopoly of the use of force turned against some of its citizens, nothing could be better than banning such outfit.
They, therefore, congratulated IGP Mohammed Adamu for taking such decisive decision in the interest of the public.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has restated its commitment to the ban on some activities of SARS operatives in the country.
A popular musician, Naira Marley, had yesterday morning, cancelled a planned protest after persuasions from the Nigeria Police.
His announcement came a few hours after the Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare, appealed to the singer not to protest, adding that the government was on the issue.
However, the Police Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a live Instagram chat with popular musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, however, assured that more would be done to police the policemen to prevent violations of human rights, insisting that the police were serious with the ban on some activities of SARS.
Mba noted that every reform that has been rolled out in the wake of the outcry against the police unit will be strictly adhered to, adding that every erring police officer will be dealt with.
He affirmed that it is not a criminal act for youths to have tattoos, dreadlocks and dress any way they want.
Mba said the police under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have been proactive and would not wait for a protest before taking the proper actions.
Mba said the fundamental job of the police is to protect lives and property and they must respect the choice of people to appear how they like.
He assured there will be proper policing of policemen going forward, stressing they must operate within the dictates of the law and established code of conduct.
Mba said, if a policeman is doing anything wrong, citizens should take pictures and videos of the situation and send it to them for appropriate action.
