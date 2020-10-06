Business
NES Faults Buhari’s Economic Team
Nigeria Economic Society (NES) yesterday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment, saying those in his economic team are not professionals.
According to Professional Economists, the engagement of novice in managing the economy explained why the nation’s economy was nose-diving, adding that it was very wrong in the first place to exclude qualified and knowledgeable economists in the National Economic Management Team (NEMT).
Speaking in Abuja on the exclusion of economists in the National Economic Management Team by President Muhammadu Buhari during a visit on the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the President of NES, Professor Sarah Anyanwu, said that with the exclusion of NEC members from NEMT, the nation’s economy has been nose-diving.
Professor Anyanwu said, “ Members of the Nigeria Economic Society ( NES), had in the past included in the National Economic Management Team for the required professional advice and guidance on whatever economic policy to be adopted by the Federal Government.
“The practice assisted past government in making sound economic policies required by circumstances or situations on ground.
“But the exclusion of economists in the National Economic Tram under the present administration has glaringly shown the adverse effects on the economy which by those who can read the indices and indicators correctly, is nose-diving.
“Our exclusion from the NEMT is seriously making the Nation’s economy to be unstable and somewhat directionless”.
Angered by her submission, the Senate Minority Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said that they were not surprised at the parlous state of the nation’s economy.
According to him, “ We are not surprised that the economy went into recession and moving towards that direction again, since as disclosed here, required knowledge from the experts are not even sought for”.
He, however, assured the NES members that expeditious consideration will be given to their bill, already before both Chambers of the National Assembly.
Analyst Faults Buhari’s Statement On Pump Price
A public affairs analyst and lecturer in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Dr. Ken Nweke, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast where he compared Nigeria with other nations in terms of petrol pump price.
Nweke said that it was an error for the President to compare Nigeria with other countries like Saudi Arabia and Ghana among others, saying the level of infrastructure and standard of living between Nigeria and those countries are not the same.
The analyst who made this position known while speaking to journalists, last Friday, in reaction to the President’s speech, noted that Nigeria is still battling with minimum wage issue, insecurity, poor infrastructure coupled with hardship created by Covid-19 pandemic.
According to him, no amount of comparison will justify the increase in petrol pump prices other than to encourage the people to have hope in the future benefits of the policy.
“The President would have sought for ways to persuade and convince the public that deregulation or subsidy removal will benefit Nigerians in future and that it is the way to go.
“There is no need to compare Nigeria with other countries because they are well-off in terms of infrastructure, security and standard of living.
“What we expect from the government is to look for ways to revive ailing industry like the Adjokuta Steel industry and restore the refineries”, he said.
Dr. Nweke, however, blamed those that wrote the Independence Day broadcast speech for the President for not doing their job well, and for not advising Mr President correctly before coming to the public.
By: Collins Walter
States’ IGR Dropped To N612.87bn In H1
The Internally Generated Revenue of states dropped to N612.87 billion in the first six months of 2020 from N693.91billion in the corresponding period of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed.
The NBS, yesterday in its report published on the ‘Internally Generated Revenue at state level for half year 2020’ said, “The 36 States and FCT’s IGR figure hits N612.87 billion in H 1 2020 compared to N 693.91 bn recorded in 2019.
“This indicates a negative growth of -11.7 per cent year on year.
“Similarly, the Q 2 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N259.73 bn compared to N 353.14 billion recorded in Q 1 2020.
“This indicates a negative growth of -26.5 % quarter on quarter”.
The NBS stated that Lagos State had the highest IGR with N 204.51 billion recorded in H 1 2020, closely followed by Rivers State with N64.59 billion, while Jigawa State recorded the least IGR.
‘Nigerians Need Multiple Income To Survive’
The South-South representative of CHYMALL E-commerce Limited, Mr Everest Onuorah, has said that the only way to overcome financial difficulties of the present economic situation in Nigeria ”is to have multiple streams of income”.
Onuorah made this known during a business seminar in Port Harcourt, recently, saying that sticking to one source of income would expose an individual to borrowing.
He noted that multiple streams of income remains the answer to financial difficulties, adding that Nigerian economy and the world at large have not bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Onuorah explained that CHYMALL is an E-commerce new retail revolution that gives interest to investors for their business capital every 10-12 days of investment.
“The only way to solve financial problems and maintain your position as the man of your family is to have multiple streams of income.
“When you do not invest your money wisely, especially getting involved in new retail revolution, the world will leave you behind”, he said.
An investor, Mr Calistus Obih, who spoke with our correspondent on the sidelines of the one-day seminar, advised workers and entrepreneurs to utilise the 21st Century E-commerce New Retail Revolution offered by CHYMALL to improve their income.
He noted that investment in CHYMALL has paid off, stressing that gone were the days when workers depended only on their salaries which finished one week after the payment.
In her contribution, another investor, Mrs Ifeoma Nwokeke, said investment in the new retail E-commerce has been a source of help to her as an entrepreneur, saying that “depending on one source of income would only be good for a teenager without responsibility.
“For family men and women who have multiple financial responsibilities, multiple streams of income and investment remains the only way out”, she said.
By: Lilian Peters
